Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Missouri

Our community of reviewers shout out their favorite golf courses in Missouri.
A buffalo statue on display near the clubhouse at Buffalo Ridge Springs.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists generated by GolfPass are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Missouri golf courses reviewed in 2022: 92
Reviews of Missouri golf courses in 2022: 2,524

  1. Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course

    Maryville

  2. Crystal Highlands Golf Club

    Festus

  3. Wolf Hollow Golf Club

    Labadie

  4. Redfield Golf & Country Club

    Eugene

  5. Buffalo Ridge Springs Golf Course

    Hollister

  6. Arthur Hills Golf Club

    Mexico

  7. Tanglewood Golf Course

    Fulton

  8. St. Genevieve Golf Course

    Sainte Genevieve

  9. Sun Valley Golf Course

    Elsberry

  10. Shoal Creek Golf Course

    Frankenmuth

  11. Branson Hills Golf Club

    Branson

  12. Oak Hills Golf Center

    Jefferson City

  13. Woods Fort Golf Course

    Branson

  14. Bear Creek Valley Golf Club

    Osage Beach

  15. Terre Du Lac Golf & Country Club

    Bonne Terre

  16. The Oaks at Margaritaville Lake Resort

    Osage Beach

  17. Innsbrook Resort Golf Course & Clubhouse

    Innsbrook

  18. Pevely Farms Golf Club

    St. Louis

  19. Sugar Creek Golf Course

    High Ridge

  20. Heritage Hills Golf Course

    Moberly

  21. Tapawingo National Golf Club

    Sunset Hills

  22. Rolling Hills Country Club

    Versailles

  23. The Pointe Golf Course

    Branson

  24. Country Lake Golf Club

    Warrenton

  25. Duncan Hills Golf Course

    Savannah

