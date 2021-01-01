Tucson Golf Guide
Often overlooked in favor of the Phoenix/Scottsdale area about 90 minutes north, Tucson, Arizona holds its own and then some as a golf destination. With a little more elevation than the Valley of the Sun, Tucson is slightly cooler in the late spring, summer and fall, making it a good year-round golf destination.
Tucson Golf Courses
-
Tucson, ArizonaSemi-Private4.3263941176838
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.6367166667161
-
Tucson, ArizonaPrivate
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic3.6243823529727
-
Tucson, ArizonaMilitary3.166666666721
-
Vail, ArizonaPublic4.0779058824667
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic/Municipal3.7190470588241
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic3.510670588297
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.1428352941392
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.2377647059459
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.1191411765220
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic/Municipal3.3463411765280
-
Tucson, ArizonaSemi-Private3.9335176471644
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic/Municipal3.7978117647323
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic3.9568466
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic/Municipal3.4733647059286
-
Tucson, ArizonaPrivate4.06
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic3.0562294118761
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic1.298142857152
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic4.21219411761327
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort
-
Tucson, ArizonaSemi-Private4.096
-
Tucson, ArizonaPrivate
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.6363176471666
-
Tucson, ArizonaPublic/Municipal3.7270941176287
-
Tucson, ArizonaPrivate
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.9245333333108
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort
-
Tucson, ArizonaPrivate3.33333333332
-
Tucson, ArizonaPrivate
-
Tucson, ArizonaPrivate
-
Tucson, ArizonaPrivate
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.5841058824910
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.5841058824910
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort
Golf Courses Near Tucson
-
Oro Valley, ArizonaSemi-Private3.0119529412345
-
Marana, ArizonaSemi-Private4.6365764706229
-
Marana, ArizonaPrivate5.02
-
Marana, ArizonaPrivate5.04
-
Marana, ArizonaPrivate/Resort
-
Marana, ArizonaPrivate/Resort
-
Marana, ArizonaPrivate/Resort
-
Oracle, ArizonaSemi-Private/Community3.94719411761154
-
San Manuel, ArizonaSemi-Private
-
Green Valley, ArizonaResort4.8582833333148
Tucson Golf Resorts
-
Tucson, ArizonaCasino del Sol is a AAA Four-Diamond property in Tucson, Arizona owned by the Pascua Yaqui Native American Tribe. The main resort features over 200 rooms and suites, large casino floor with live games (including Bingo, poker and table games) and a resort-style pool. In addition to the main resort, the property also features the new, smaller…
-
Tucson, ArizonaTucson's Ventana Canyon development is home to a residential community and membership, 36 holes of Tom Fazio-designed golf, and two, four-star lodging properties, the Loews Ventana Canyon and The Lodge at Ventana Canyon. The Loews Ventana Canyon is the larger of the two with 398 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining areas and pools, including an…
-
Tucson, ArizonaWestin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson is a 486-unit luxury resort that affords access to the private 27-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and amenities at La Paloma Country Club. There are numerous pools here including an adults-only pool and another with a waterslide for kids. Dining is highlighted by southwestern fare at both the AZuL…
-
Tucson, ArizonaOmni Tucson National Resort is one of Arizona's most historic golf resorts, having formerly hosted the PGA Tour. The resort has just 128 guest rooms and suites, making it a more boutique experience compared to some of the larger Tucson golf resorts. There are two very different, 18-hole golf courses onsite. The original Catalina Course opened in…
-
Tucson, ArizonaThe JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa is a large, luxury golf resort in Tucson, Arizona home to a 27-hole golf course. JW Marriott Starr Pass features over 500 guest rooms and suites, as well as several pools, one of which features a waterslide, and there is also a lazy river. The resort also has easy access to desert hiking and biking trails.…
-
Tucson, ArizonaThe El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, is one of the destination's most historic golf resorts, dating back to 1928. It is also one of the largest for golf with two 18-hole courses and an additional 9-hole Pusch X short course that plays 2,700 yards. The AAA property features five pools, including one with a waterslide, as well as lighted…
