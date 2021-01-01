Tucson, Arizona

The El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, is one of the destination's most historic golf resorts, dating back to 1928. It is also one of the largest for golf with two 18-hole courses and an additional 9-hole Pusch X short course that plays 2,700 yards. The AAA property features five pools, including one with a waterslide, as well as lighted…