Golfers Choice: 2022: 25 hidden gem golf courses of Great Britain & Ireland

Local favorites, plus a few bucket-list courses, in the GB&I dominate the courses recognized by reviews from our community.
The 16th hole at North Berwick Golf Club is the third par 4 that hops a wall.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 25 for Great Britain & Ireland. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. North Berwick Golf Club

    Scotland

  2. Claremorris Golf Club

    Ireland

  3. Mount Juliet Golf Club

    Ireland

    Mount Juliet had a run of tournaments attracting stars like Greg Norman in the 1990s, including the Irish Open and the American Express Championship.

  4. The Melbourne Golf Club at Brocket Hall - The Palmerston Course

    United Kingdom

  5. Ramsey Golf Club

    Scotland

  6. Seascale Golf Club

    United Kingdom

  7. Mid Sussex Golf Club

    United Kingdom

  8. Naas Golf Club

    Ireland

  9. Tramore Golf Club - Old Course

    Ireland

  10. Lanark Golf Club

    Scotland

  11. Cavendish Golf Club

    United Kingdom

  12. Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort

    Scotland

  13. Spa Golf Club

    Northern Ireland

  14. Shipley Golf Club

    United Kingdom

  15. Wells Golf Club

    United Kingdom

  16. Alnmouth Golf Club

    United Kingdom

  17. Rhuddlan Golf Club

    Wales

  18. Tain Golf Club

    Scotland

    Tain Golf Club's 16th hole is a cool par 3.

  19. Minto Golf Club

    Scotland

  20. West Kilbride Golf Club

    Scotland

  21. Carmarthen Golf Club

    Wales

  22. Lough Erne Resort

    Northern Ireland

    The drivable 10th hole at Lough Erne Resort sits in the lake.

  23. Castletroy

    Ireland

  24. Waterton Park Golf Club

    United Kingdom

  25. Gullane Golf Club - No. 2 Course

    Scotland

