Top 20 Golf Courses in Kentucky - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Kentucky's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
A sunny day view of a tee at Dale Hollow Lake Golf Course.

What are the top public golf courses in Kentucky?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Kentucky or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Kentucky golf courses reviewed in 2023: 76
Reviews of Kentucky golf courses in 2023: 1,242

The 20 best public golf courses in Kentucky

  Gibson Bay Golf Course
    Gibson Bay GC
    Gibson Bay Golf Course
    Richmond, Kentucky
    Public
    4.9400352941
    157
    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "Terrific Dr. Michael Hurdzan golf course. Conditions are some of the best in Ky. Not many public courses better than this one." - hornedwoodchuck

  Mineral Mound Golf Course
    Mineral Mound GC
    Mineral Mound Golf Course
    Eddyville, Kentucky
    Municipal
    4.7989647059
    225
    Green fee: $19
    What they're saying: "Course is in great shape. Tight fairways. If you're not a straight hitter, bring extra balls. Staff was great. Don't live in the area but will be returning to play again. No driving range on site but there is a range 3 miles from the course on your way there. $5 small bucket." - u314159823548

  Park Mammoth Golf Club
    Park Mammoth GC
    Park Mammoth Golf Club
    Park City, Kentucky
    Resort
    4.8431333333
    35
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Excellent course and friendly staff. Course will only continue to improve when the new clubhouse is finished." - dmac66

  Hickory Sticks Golf Club
    Hickory Sticks GC
    Hickory Sticks Golf Club
    California, Kentucky
    Public
    4.6546764706
    381
    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "This is a well set up and well maintained course. The holes were challenging without being overly difficult for a high handicap golfer like myself. The course is very peaceful with little road noise. Will definitely play again." - u314160467097

  Dale Hollow Lake Golf Course
    Dale Hollow Lake GC
    Dale Hollow Lake Golf Course
    Burkesville, Kentucky
    Municipal/Resort
    4.6886352941
    264
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Middle of nowhere and the price reflects that, but it was a fun course and a good value if you don't mind the drive." - berg8624

  A. J. Jolly Golf Course
    A. J. Jolly GC
    A. J. Jolly Golf Course
    Alexandria, Kentucky
    Public/Municipal
    4.6345529412
    408
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed this course very much. Starter did a great job of getting me around quickly as the course was fairly crowded, and the members did their part in accommodating his efforts. Thanks!" - brianlynch

  Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park
    Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park
    Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park
    Gilbertsville, Kentucky
    Resort
    4.6232
    207
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "I have played this course for almost 50 years. It has always been a challenge to keep the ball between the tree lines. As I have aged and don't hit the ball as far, it is actually easier to to stay out of the trees. The greens are small but rolled really well. The layout is excellent, a must play." - u000003488289

  Silos Country Club
    Silo's CC
    Silos Country Club
    Kevil , Kentucky
    Public
    4.2803764706
    46
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "They have the back nine greens converted to TifEagle and they are very good the rest of the course was very good. Great day of golf (so I'm) coming back in 2 weeks." - Golfjunkie60

  General Burnside State Park
    General Burnside State Park
    General Burnside State Park
    Burnside, Kentucky
    Public
    4.5501647059
    302
    Green fee: $36
    What they're saying: "This is a very player friendly course. The golf course has occasional issues with traps that aren’t in the best of shape and a few fairways with bad spots but overall a very enjoyable day of golf." - davidhuff

  Madisonville Country Club
    Madisonville Community GC: #6
    Madisonville Country Club
    Madisonville, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.3235235294
    18
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Course was in pretty good shape. It was a little wet but the greens were very fast. Some holes provided a very good challenge but most were pretty forgiving. Will play again for sure." - silo11

  Twin Oaks Golf Course
    Twin Oaks Golf & Plantation Club: #15
    Twin Oaks Golf Course
    Covington, Kentucky
    Public
    4.3840705882
    197
    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "Made the trip across the river to golf and don’t regret it at all. Pretty much a layout (that's) flat so you can grip and rip but the greens were challenging. Was a little tough finding balls with all the leaves but that’s expected this time of year. Solid course and would play again." - GolfPass reviewer

  Eagle Trace Golf Course
    Eagle Trace GC: #14
    Eagle Trace Golf Course
    Morehead, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.4894588235
    165
    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "The best course in the area. Excellent value. I would recommend anyone to play this course." - jkbarnhart

  Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
    Hidden Cove GC at Grayson Lake State Park: #5
    Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
    Olive Hill, Kentucky
    Municipal/Resort
    4.4678176471
    134
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "One of the best Kentucky public courses. Course has many signature holes that play over undulating terrain. Must play if in Kentucky and fan of their state parks." - hornedwoodchuck

  Kearney Hill Golf Links
    Kearney Hill Golf Links: #18 & clubhouse
    Kearney Hill Golf Links
    Lexington, Kentucky
    Public/Municipal
    4.4545235294
    184
    Green fee: $32
    What they're saying: "Kearney Hill is truly the best part of public golf. Plenty of Pete Dye's signature deceptions and railroad ties. Out of the plethora of public golf in and around Lexington Kearney Hill stands outs as the best. No place else I'd rather play." - NicSenak

  Connemara Golf Course
    Connemara GC
    Connemara Golf Course
    Nicholasville, Kentucky
    Public
    4.3462941176
    453
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37
    What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course and it was excellent. Fast greens, nice fairways, and the pace of play was great." - CrankieFonn

  Southwind Golf Course
    Southwind GC
    Southwind Golf Course
    Winchester, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.3754411765
    299
    Green fee: $27
    What they're saying: "Overall a great course. (The) holes tend to be a little too close to each other for my liking. Pace of play was nice on the front 9 but on the back 9 it slowed tremendously, but (it's) a great value for what it cost to play." - Jnightroad

  Glen Oaks Country Club
    Glen Oaks CC
    Glen Oaks Country Club
    Prospect, Kentucky
    Private
    4.3131470588
    63
    Green fee: $49
    What they're saying: "The course is amazing, (but) when booking the tee time not one word was mentioned about the greens being punched and when asking the pro shop they didn’t even answer. Also members and some staff made you feel not welcomed since you’re not a member there. But other than that I love the golf course just not the environment." - GolfPass reviewer

  Calvert City Golf & Country Club
    Calvert City GCC: #12
    Calvert City Golf & Country Club
    Calvert City, Kentucky
    Public
    4.4966176471
    127
    Green fee: $27
    What they're saying: "The greens were smooth and fast with alot of slope. Very challenging. The entire course was excellent." - kenbucy11

  Lakeside Municipal Golf Course
    Lakeside GC
    Lakeside Municipal Golf Course
    Lexington, Kentucky
    Public
    4.2522411765
    97
    Green fee: $32
    What they're saying: "Great greens and some of the best staff I've dealt with. Can't wait to play again!" - Shawn859

  StoneCrest Golf Course
    StoneCrest GC: Aerial
    StoneCrest Golf Course
    Prestonsburg, Kentucky
    Public
    4.3428294118
    257
    Green fee: $33
    What they're saying: "This was my second time playing this course. Last time was 3 years ago. It was good then and still is now. They are doing work on the course (tree removal, drainage, bunkers). Course is in great shape. Nice fairways, greens rolling true and pretty quick. Really nothing bad to say about this course. Well worth going there to play. I am from Knoxville and went to Kentucky to visit family. Just play course if you are in the area. You should not be disappointed." - GolfPass reviewer

