Top 20 Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Oregon's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
Behold: the triple green at Reserve Vineyards' North Course.

What are the top public golf courses in Oregon?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Oregon or any other future Golfers' Choice lists?

Oregon golf courses reviewed in 2023: 74
Reviews of Oregon golf courses in 2023: 1,376

The 20 best public golf courses in Oregon

  1. Pronghorn Club - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
    Nicklaus Course at Pronghorn: #13
    Pronghorn Club - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
    Bend, Oregon
    Public/Resort
    4.7130117647
    189
    Green fee: $99
    What they're saying: "5th time playing Pronghorn. Always a great layout and course. Winter conditions were expected. Semi-punched fairways and slow greens. Fairways were browned due to no watering. Overall, to play somewhere that is dry and in resort level conditions for under $100, it’s a great purchase. Played 18 holes in 2 hr 45 minutes using cart (cart path only). I could have been quicker if I just walked. Cart GPS monitors (are) always very helpful." - u314162667387

  2. The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - North Course
    The Reserve Vineyards & GC
    The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - North Course
    Aloha, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.7129764706
    313
    Green fee: $79
    What they're saying: "It is always enjoyable playing here. The condition was top notch. Course is still dry after some rainy days. Green rolls true. Ball has some rolls on fairway. The staffs are very friendly. This is (a) must-play golf course in Oregon." - xqf0805

  3. Meadow Lakes Golf Course
    Meadow Lakes GC
    Meadow Lakes Golf Course
    Prineville, Oregon
    Public/Municipal
    4.5894882353
    404
    Green fee: $58
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. Only knock is they have temporary tee boxes in places which is understandable in the winter but when the ground thaws it’s like teeing off in the swamp. I hate hitting off a mat but a mat would be way better than the swamp." - bjsoper76

  4. The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - South Course
    The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - South: #18
    The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - South Course
    Aloha, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.6135235294
    333
    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "First of all, if I can rewrite my last review, I would give a 5 stars too. I was taking shortcuts last time so feels a lot wetter then it is. In fact, this is one of the driest course in Portland area in the rainy season. The condition of both courses here at The Reserves are compatible to American top 100 ( I have played 20 of them)." - xqf0805

  5. Crooked River Ranch Golf
    Crooked River Ranch Golf
    Crooked River Ranch Golf
    Crooked River Ranch, Oregon
    Public/Resort
    4.5079666667
    20
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Beautifully distractive scenery. Well maintained for late December! Greens pretty smooth and cleared. Bunker sand graded nicely and dry. First and second cuts well defined." - geodude

  6. Eagle Point Golf Course
    Eagle Point GC
    Eagle Point Golf Course
    Eagle Point, Oregon
    Resort/Semi-Private
    4.6442529412
    112
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "I could play this course once a week and not tire of it. Lots of character. Back 9 always plays a little harder for me. Very walkable course. 7 iron off hole 10 tee isn’t a bad idea. 16 a fun hole. Will play again soon." - spendawgsaballa

  7. Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club - Ghost Creek Course
    Pumpkin Ridge GC
    Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club - Ghost Creek Course
    North Plains, Oregon
    Public
    4.4047176471
    450
    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "I was in town from Michigan visiting my son. He hasn't played in 10 years and I brought him my previous set of clubs. Got very lucky with the weather and looked forward to playing with him. I am glad I picked Ghost Creek to play, it was a great experience. It's a beautifully designed course and I couldn't believe what great shape it was in for November! We had a great day and one that I'll always remember as I don't know when I'll have a chance to play with him again. If I do I won't hesitate in choosing to play Ghost Creek again. Thanks for the experience!" - u510840708

  8. Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club
    Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge: #1
    Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge Course
    Redmond, Oregon
    Resort
    4.4296333333
    70
    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "Cold weather late morning shotgun start. Course is in very good condition overall, with the greens recently being sanded. Greens putted pretty well for having sand and the company was great. Fun day of golf!" - mikeybgolfer2012

  9. Juniper Golf Club
    Juniper GC
    Juniper Golf Club
    Redmond, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.3979823529
    387
    Green fee: $37
    What they're saying: "Perfect fall weather combined with amazing course conditions and awesome staff makes for a super fun day on the course. Juniper always delivers a great day." - mmont

  10. Sah-Hah-Lee Golf Course
    Sah-Hah-Lee GC
    Sah-Hah-Lee Golf Course
    Clackamas, Oregon
    Public
    4.3027941176
    142
    Green fee: $28
    What they're saying: "Good day to get out. Quiet and serene. Course was a bit soggy around some of the holes and edges of fairway but otherwise great day out!" - Ddemetre

  11. Salishan Golf Links
    Salishan Spa & Golf Resort
    Salishan Golf Links
    Gleneden Beach, Oregon
    Resort
    4.3171470588
    218
    Green fee: $119
    What they're saying: "I don't usually review things; but, this course is worthy!. The pace was great, holes fun yet somewhat challenging (not much water). The course hasn't seen the rain normally expected so the fairways were a little brown here and there. Greens were quite good." - DoroadoOne

  12. Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
    Eagle Crest Resort - Resort: #17
    Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
    Redmond, Oregon
    Resort
    4.2315333333
    60
    Green fee: $25
    What they're saying: "Enjoyable diverse course. The par 3’s are as tough as the other holes. A good challenge that can be be played in four hours." - DavidMargiott

  13. Chehalem Glenn Golf Club
    Chehalem Glenn GC
    Chehalem Glenn Golf Club
    Newberg, Oregon
    Public
    4.2738882353
    537
    Green fee: $46
    What they're saying: "The golf course features undulating terrain with rolling hills and valleys, creating a dynamic layout that incorporates elevation changes for a challenging and visually appealing experience." - pjzmax

  14. McNary Golf Club
    McNary GC
    McNary Golf Club
    Keizer, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.3053529412
    150
    Green fee: $64
    What they're saying: "This is a great course overall. Greens are always fast and in excellent shape. My group had a blast! We definitely will be back again and highly recommended." - RyanBam

  15. Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
    Sunriver Woodlands #16
    Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
    Sunriver, Oregon
    Resort
    4.3760647059
    191
    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "This was a nice course with nice features. Very well maintained. I would definitely play this course again." - u314164494053

  16. East at Glendoveer Golf Course
    Glendoveer GC
    East at Glendoveer Golf Course
    Portland, Oregon
    Public
    4.1368823529
    352
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Big shout out to the new worker who has been keeping this course looking like a gem 💎 (He's) very nice and (a) respectful dude! Really appreciate his hard work. Please consider making him the new manager of the course. He does fantastic work. I would continue to play at this course because of how well kept the place is. Again very nice person and considerate to guests. Highly recommend promoting him. He is a younger gentleman who just started there recently. I apologize for not remembering his name right now but had a conversation with him on how well the course looks. 😀 Sincerely Austin Barnett, (a) happy guest. 😊 Thank you!!" - u314162661125

  17. Heron Lakes Golf Club - Great Blue Course
    Heron Lakes GC - Great Blue: #4
    Heron Lakes Golf Club - Great Blue Course
    Portland, Oregon
    Public/Municipal
    4.0763764706
    376
    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "The pace issue is not specific to this course. Play here frequently and honestly it’s better than most of the other Portland courses. Easy recommendation for any one looking for a good deal." - u314163703622

  18. West at Glendoveer Golf Course
    Glendoveer GC
    West at Glendoveer Golf Course
    Portland, Oregon
    Public
    4.2087941176
    206
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Glendoveer West was in pretty good shape, considering it was October 31st!. Fairways were pretty firm and not too muddy. The greens were in nice shape and suprisingly fast!" - dkaopersonal

  19. Meadows at Sunriver Resort
    Meadows at Sunriver Resort: #17
    Meadows at Sunriver Resort
    Sunriver, Oregon
    Resort
    4.2779176471
    161
    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "Course is in excellent condition. Greens very fast but consistent. Staff very helpful . Good course layout." - RG4A8CE99005C8F6166

  20. Heron Lakes Golf Club - Greenback Course
    Heron Lakes GC
    Heron Lakes Golf Club - Greenback Course
    Portland, Oregon
    Public/Municipal
    4.0350529412
    252
    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "Course was in good shape given the very wet month prior. Greens were even and fast, fairways in pretty good shape, not too soggy. Bunkers were hard packed with some standing water, but that’s to be expected given the time of year and amount of rain. Played 18 (holes) in 3:10." - hartgreen

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2023
View all the Golfers' Choice 2023 lists, including all 50 states.
Rochelle Ranch Golf Course - 13th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Rancho San Lucas - hole 3
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
sand creek station.jpeg
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Mauna Lani Resort - South Course - 7th
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Winter Park GC
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Dorado Beach Resort - East golf course - 4th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read

