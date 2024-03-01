Top 20 Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Oregon?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Oregon or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Oregon golf courses reviewed in 2023: 74
Reviews of Oregon golf courses in 2023: 1,376
The 20 best public golf courses in Oregon
-
Pronghorn Club - Jack Nicklaus Signature CourseBend, OregonPublic/Resort4.7130117647189
Green fee: $99
What they're saying: "5th time playing Pronghorn. Always a great layout and course. Winter conditions were expected. Semi-punched fairways and slow greens. Fairways were browned due to no watering. Overall, to play somewhere that is dry and in resort level conditions for under $100, it’s a great purchase. Played 18 holes in 2 hr 45 minutes using cart (cart path only). I could have been quicker if I just walked. Cart GPS monitors (are) always very helpful." - u314162667387
-
The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - North CourseAloha, OregonSemi-Private4.7129764706313
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "It is always enjoyable playing here. The condition was top notch. Course is still dry after some rainy days. Green rolls true. Ball has some rolls on fairway. The staffs are very friendly. This is (a) must-play golf course in Oregon." - xqf0805
-
Meadow Lakes Golf CoursePrineville, OregonPublic/Municipal4.5894882353404
Green fee: $58
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. Only knock is they have temporary tee boxes in places which is understandable in the winter but when the ground thaws it’s like teeing off in the swamp. I hate hitting off a mat but a mat would be way better than the swamp." - bjsoper76
-
The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - South CourseAloha, OregonSemi-Private4.6135235294333
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "First of all, if I can rewrite my last review, I would give a 5 stars too. I was taking shortcuts last time so feels a lot wetter then it is. In fact, this is one of the driest course in Portland area in the rainy season. The condition of both courses here at The Reserves are compatible to American top 100 ( I have played 20 of them)." - xqf0805
-
Crooked River Ranch GolfCrooked River Ranch, OregonPublic/Resort4.507966666720
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Beautifully distractive scenery. Well maintained for late December! Greens pretty smooth and cleared. Bunker sand graded nicely and dry. First and second cuts well defined." - geodude
-
Eagle Point Golf CourseEagle Point, OregonResort/Semi-Private4.6442529412112
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "I could play this course once a week and not tire of it. Lots of character. Back 9 always plays a little harder for me. Very walkable course. 7 iron off hole 10 tee isn’t a bad idea. 16 a fun hole. Will play again soon." - spendawgsaballa
-
Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club - Ghost Creek CourseNorth Plains, OregonPublic4.4047176471450
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "I was in town from Michigan visiting my son. He hasn't played in 10 years and I brought him my previous set of clubs. Got very lucky with the weather and looked forward to playing with him. I am glad I picked Ghost Creek to play, it was a great experience. It's a beautifully designed course and I couldn't believe what great shape it was in for November! We had a great day and one that I'll always remember as I don't know when I'll have a chance to play with him again. If I do I won't hesitate in choosing to play Ghost Creek again. Thanks for the experience!" - u510840708
-
Peninsula Golf & Racquet ClubRedmond, OregonResort4.429633333370
Green fee: $39
What they're saying: "Cold weather late morning shotgun start. Course is in very good condition overall, with the greens recently being sanded. Greens putted pretty well for having sand and the company was great. Fun day of golf!" - mikeybgolfer2012
-
Juniper Golf Club
Green fee: $37
What they're saying: "Perfect fall weather combined with amazing course conditions and awesome staff makes for a super fun day on the course. Juniper always delivers a great day." - mmont
-
Sah-Hah-Lee Golf Course
Green fee: $28
What they're saying: "Good day to get out. Quiet and serene. Course was a bit soggy around some of the holes and edges of fairway but otherwise great day out!" - Ddemetre
-
Salishan Golf Links
Green fee: $119
What they're saying: "I don't usually review things; but, this course is worthy!. The pace was great, holes fun yet somewhat challenging (not much water). The course hasn't seen the rain normally expected so the fairways were a little brown here and there. Greens were quite good." - DoroadoOne
-
Eagle Crest Resort - Resort CourseRedmond, OregonResort4.231533333360
Green fee: $25
What they're saying: "Enjoyable diverse course. The par 3’s are as tough as the other holes. A good challenge that can be be played in four hours." - DavidMargiott
-
Chehalem Glenn Golf Club
Green fee: $46
What they're saying: "The golf course features undulating terrain with rolling hills and valleys, creating a dynamic layout that incorporates elevation changes for a challenging and visually appealing experience." - pjzmax
-
McNary Golf Club
Green fee: $64
What they're saying: "This is a great course overall. Greens are always fast and in excellent shape. My group had a blast! We definitely will be back again and highly recommended." - RyanBam
-
Woodlands at Sunriver Resort
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "This was a nice course with nice features. Very well maintained. I would definitely play this course again." - u314164494053
-
East at Glendoveer Golf Course
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Big shout out to the new worker who has been keeping this course looking like a gem 💎 (He's) very nice and (a) respectful dude! Really appreciate his hard work. Please consider making him the new manager of the course. He does fantastic work. I would continue to play at this course because of how well kept the place is. Again very nice person and considerate to guests. Highly recommend promoting him. He is a younger gentleman who just started there recently. I apologize for not remembering his name right now but had a conversation with him on how well the course looks. 😀 Sincerely Austin Barnett, (a) happy guest. 😊 Thank you!!" - u314162661125
-
Heron Lakes Golf Club - Great Blue CoursePortland, OregonPublic/Municipal4.0763764706376
Green fee: $39
What they're saying: "The pace issue is not specific to this course. Play here frequently and honestly it’s better than most of the other Portland courses. Easy recommendation for any one looking for a good deal." - u314163703622
-
West at Glendoveer Golf Course
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Glendoveer West was in pretty good shape, considering it was October 31st!. Fairways were pretty firm and not too muddy. The greens were in nice shape and suprisingly fast!" - dkaopersonal
-
Meadows at Sunriver Resort
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "Course is in excellent condition. Greens very fast but consistent. Staff very helpful . Good course layout." - RG4A8CE99005C8F6166
-
Heron Lakes Golf Club - Greenback CoursePortland, OregonPublic/Municipal4.0350529412252
Green fee: $30
What they're saying: "Course was in good shape given the very wet month prior. Greens were even and fast, fairways in pretty good shape, not too soggy. Bunkers were hard packed with some standing water, but that’s to be expected given the time of year and amount of rain. Played 18 (holes) in 3:10." - hartgreen