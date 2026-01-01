Miami Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 70
Reviews: 33324
There's so much to see and do in Miami -- South Beach, the Miami Heat and Dolphins -- that golf tends to take a back seat. Still, the game is a big part of life in southeast Florida. If you aren't living in a gated golf community, chances are you want to be. Donald Trump has spent millions to revitalize Trump National Doral Miami, both the resort and its famed Blue Monster, recently redone by Gil Hanse. The four other golf courses at Doral are strong, as is Crandon Golf Key Biscayne, which offers nice views of the skyline. Donald Ross designed the classic Biltmore in Coral Gables. The food at Shula's Steakhouse in the clubhouse is better than the golf on the Senator Course at the Shula's Golf Club, but combined they make for a good day in Miami Lakes.
Miami Golf Courses
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Miami, FloridaPublic3.3313026951223
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Miami, FloridaPublic3.0407695658617
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Miami, FloridaPublic2.6170146807395
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Miami, FloridaPublic2.9919424256270
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Miami, FloridaPublic3.71050097881248
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Miami, FloridaResort
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Miami, FloridaResort
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Miami, FloridaResort
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Miami, FloridaPublic3.1010435357413
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Miami, FloridaResort4.5630252101119
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Miami, FloridaResort4.5371472018416
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Miami, FloridaResort4.5681580663478
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Miami, FloridaResort4.0471120575544
Golf Courses Near Miami
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Miami Springs, FloridaMunicipal3.54924695191390
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Coral Gables, FloridaMunicipal3.14285714297
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Coral Gables, FloridaResort4.2959444302930
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Coral Gables, FloridaPrivate0.00
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Miami Lakes, FloridaResort4.0591861542633
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Coral Gables, FloridaPrivate5.01
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Miami Shores, FloridaSemi-Private3.4397370059574
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Key Biscayne, FloridaPublic3.4711656957476
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Fisher Island, FloridaPrivate0.00
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Miami Beach, FloridaPublic4.1866252443190
Miami Driving Ranges
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Miami Gardens, FL
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Doral, FL
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Travel Deals
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