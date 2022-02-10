The 10 best Troon Golf facilities in Phoenix and Scottsdale

For the most part, golfers don't care who manages, operates or owns the courses they play.

They just want everything to go as expected - a chance to play a fun course in good shape with a friendly staff that keeps the pace of play moving and the facility clean.

However, when you're visiting Phoenix and Scottsdale in the winter, it's wise to know which facilities are managed by Troon Golf, the game's largest operator. Troon, which manages 630 clubs around the globe from its Scottsdale headquarters, was recently named the "Management Company of the Year" by BoardRoom Magazine for the eighth consecutive year. You can generally rely on its courses to be well-kept and well-run.

When it's high season in the Valley of the Sun, tee times can be hard to come by. There are multiple ways to approach booking a tee time at a Troon Golf facility. Investing in a Troon Card could make sense for you. Cardholders can reserve tee times within three days and still enjoy up to 50 percent off of green fees. Other benefits include 2-for-1 offers, complimentary clinics, monthly specials and more. The $529 fee for an Arizona Twosome card might sound like a lot, but if you're a visiting snowbird who plays a lot of golf all winter, you should be able to recoup your money. Many Troon facilities are also on GolfNow.com, offering dynamic pricing. Or if you're just looking for a vacation getaway, GolfPass offers nearly two dozen golf packages featuring Troon courses (many are linked below).

Now, where should you play? This is an incredibly tough question to answer. I felt guilty choosing the top 10 courses because that leaves so many excellent options out. Instead, I've chosen the 10 best facilities (which still leaves a few good ones out) and let you decide ultimately where to play. It's essentially splitting hairs whether the Monument or Pinnacle is the best course at Troon North, the OG of the Troon family. The same logic applies for the Devil's Claw or Cattail courses at Whirlwind Golf Club and the North and South courses at The Boulders. They're all good.

How did I ultimately choose these 10? I created an informal system to weigh different criteria, including my own personal favorites, GolfPass review data, the number of holes, driving distance to reach the course from the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and additional facilities (like a resort or casino). Here goes:

What's your favorite Troon course in the Sonoran desert? Let us know in the comments below.