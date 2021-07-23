I can't get my wife and kids to play golf with me, but I can gather everyone together to watch the Olympics as a family.

The Olympics is a tie that binds in our household, and probably millions of other homes around the world. There's something special about rooting for your country knowing that these talented athletes have spent the last four years training for this moment. Watching all the pressure, drama and emotion unfold is mesmerizing.

Visiting cities that have hosted memorable Olympic moments is always a thrill. I've been lucky to play golf in a handful of them. Now that golf is back in the Summer Games, maybe some day I'll actually play a host course. The 2016 Olympics - golf's first Olympic competition since 1904 - put the new Gil Hanse-designed Rio Olympic Course in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, squarely on the world map for traveling golfers.

Following this theme, we decided to rank past host Olympic cities according to how good they are as a golf destination. Virtually all of them made our World Top 100 Golf Destinations story in one way or another, either as the official destination we featured or part of a larger region we recommended. You won't be disappointed playing golf in any of these places. Maybe a little Olympic sight-seeing makes sense while you're there?

We'd be doing you a disservice if we didn't mention Colorado Springs as a great vacation spot to tour Olympic memorabilia and interesting golf courses at the same time. Colorado Springs has long been home to America's Olympic & Paralympic Training Center. In 2020, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum opened, featuring 12 galleries that include exhibits on athlete training, the Summer and Winter Games and the USOPC Hall of Fame. Not far away are three fine golf resorts: The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Mountain and Garden of the Gods. And now on to our selections ...

