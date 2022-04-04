America's 10 best replica golf courses

Copying golf holes dates back more than a century to the so-called "Golden Age of Golf Course Architecture".

During the 1920s, give or take a decade on either end, architects building courses in America used holes they experienced overseas as inspiration. C.B. MacDonald, Seth Raynor and Charles Banks - now revered as masters of course design - created "template" holes, which have been adapted over and over for decades around the world. The challenges of these holes have withstood the test of time. Cape holes boomerang around hazards, forcing players to take on as much of the carry as they dare. Redan and Biarritz par-3s are recognizable by their formidable greens. These holes are widely regarded as many of the greatest and most interesting in golf.

A different form of copycat architecture - the replica hole - emerged in 1980 and grew in popularity as a course boom flourished for the next two-plus decades. The effort to re-create famous "signature" holes from around the world became trendy for owners hoping to cash in on the notion that public golfers who can't get on an elite private clubs or travel overseas to play famous links will pay for the next best thing: holes that might look and play like the originals.

Critics generally pan the concept as a gimmick today, but in reality, many of these "replica" courses are actually quite fun to play. Yes, they can be quirky and disjointed, jumping from a hole located in Montana to one on rural Georgia, but the overwhelming sentiment is these designs are interesting enough to be worth your money, even if they aren't all that close to the real thing.

The Road Hole. Amen Corner. The Island Green. They're all represented in this wild collection of wannabes. In fact, 84 different courses from five countries are represented in our list of the 10 best "replica" courses in America: