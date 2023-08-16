The 10 best Topgolf locations in great golf buddies trip destinations

Guys golf buddies trips are great fun, but there is one hurdle that sometimes hinders the party: What do a bunch of dudes do after dark?

While the days are filled with golf, nighttime entertainment can be hard to come by for a group of guys of different ages and interests. You can go out to a nice dinner, but what comes after? Going out to the bar is always risky, especially since many golfers are drinking all day. Do you want half your group to miss the next morning's tee time? Playing cards, watching sports or gambling (especially at a nearby casino) are tried and true formulas, but some golf destinations have an ace in the hole: a Topgolf.

I know golfers who love Topgolf and others who, um, don't. But when you're looking for a place to hang out, with the option to add a little competition, a good time can had by all. We've chosen the 10 best golf destinations home to a Topgolf based on multiple factors: the quality of area courses and the overall destination as a golf getaway. Savvy golf trip planners might use this list to coordinate their next group adventure.