The 10 best Topgolf locations in great golf buddies trip destinations

Guys golf buddies trips are great fun, but there is one hurdle that sometimes hinders the party: What do a bunch of dudes do after dark?
While the days are filled with golf, nighttime entertainment can be hard to come by for a group of guys of different ages and interests. You can go out to a nice dinner, but what comes after? Going out to the bar is always risky, especially since many golfers are drinking all day. Do you want half your group to miss the next morning's tee time? Playing cards, watching sports or gambling (especially at a nearby casino) are tried and true formulas, but some golf destinations have an ace in the hole: a Topgolf.
I know golfers who love Topgolf and others who, um, don't. But when you're looking for a place to hang out, with the option to add a little competition, a good time can had by all. We've chosen the 10 best golf destinations home to a Topgolf based on multiple factors: the quality of area courses and the overall destination as a golf getaway. Savvy golf trip planners might use this list to coordinate their next group adventure.
-
Topgolf Phoenix-Scottsdale, Az.
Nearest golf courses worth playing: The O'odham and Piipaash courses at Talking Stick Resort are across the street, less than a mile away.
Comment: Even if the 36 holes weren't right across the street, this Topgolf would still be no. 1 on our list. Visiting Topgolf makes perfect sense on a golf trip to the Valley of the Sun, which is home to dozens of public and resort courses. Days are short for snowbirds in winter, making Topgolf after dark a must. If you're crazy enough to be playing golf in Phoenix during the summer, Topgolf by night will provide some much needed relief from the heat. There are actually three Topgolf locations in greater Phoenix, so no matter where you play golf, there should be a nearby Topgolf within reach.March 21, 2019A dream golf destination in America's southwest, there are many ways to experience spectacular golf here. The Phoenix-Scottsdale mecca boasts 200-plus courses and an array of world-class resorts and spas. Or, experience scenery and seclusion in smaller Tucson. Summer golf can be comfortable too in high-altitude climes like Sedona and Flagstaff. Name your game and Arizona's got a package for you.
-
Topgolf Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Nearest golf courses worth playing: Myrtlewood Golf Club's Palmetto and PineHills courses are both 2 miles away, while venerable Pine Lakes Country Club is just a half-mile farther, and the highly-ranked Grande Dunes Resort Club is just 6 miles north. Dozens more are within reach.
Comment: The capital of the golf buddies trip, Myrtle Beach was made for Topgolf. Northern golfers don't come for the beach or the tourist traps that entertain families. They come to play golf and more golf. Topgolf fits that formula of swinging until your arms fall off.
-
Topgolf Orlando
Nearest golf courses worth playing: Rosen Shingle Creek is just 2.2 miles away.
Comment: Traffic is notoriously terrible around Orlando, so choose where you play wisely. Bay Hill Club & Lodge is the best option, followed by the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grand Lakes (5.3 miles), but the new Evermore Orlando Resort isn't too far, either, just 10 miles away with 18 holes from the existing New Course open and a new Jack Nicklaus course debuting next year. Located close to the Orange County Convention Center, this Topgolf is always busy, so plan accordingly.
-
Topgolf Las Vegas
Nearest golf courses worth playing: Both The Wynn (2.5 miles) and Bali Hai (2.2 miles) are extremely close with Las Vegas National (3.8 miles) another option.
Comment: Much like Miami, the nightlife on the Strip is so entertaining, it might be tough to justify a visit to Topgolf. But the casinos, the shows, the people-watching and the madness will always be there, so what's a couple hours of extra golf going to hurt?
-
Topgolf Tucson-Marana, Az.
Nearest golf courses worth playing: The 36-hole Omni Tucson National resort is 4.4 miles away.
Comment: Tucson doesn't have the volume of courses that Scottsdale does. However you can't beat having a Topgolf so close to a really good resort in snowbird heaven.
-
Topgolf San Antonio, Texas
Nearest golf courses worth playing: La Cantera Resort is only 3.3 miles away.
Comment: It's a shame La Cantera closed its Palmer course because having 36 holes, plus a nearby Topgolf, would have made it a much more attractive weekend golf getaway. Brackenridge Park, the Quarry and the 36-hole JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa are all at least 15 miles away in various directions.
-
Topgolf Birmingham, Ala.
Nearest golf courses worth playing: The 5,800-yard Highland Park is closest, but most traveling golfers will commute into downtown from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail sites at Oxmoor Valley (13.2 miles) or Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge (13.9).
Comment: RTJ Trail golfers are used to driving - many are northerners driving south from Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin for an affordable golf getaway - so the extra travel time to find Topgolf won't be an issue.Golf PackagesBIRMINGHAM, AL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Ross Bridge Golf Club and Oxmoor Valley Golf Club - Ridge & Valley Courses.
-
Topgolf Doral, Fla.
Nearest golf courses worth playing: The Red Tiger, Blue Monster, Golden Palm and Silver Fox courses at Trump National Doral Miami are all roughly 5 miles away.
Comment: When it comes to the quality of the nearby golf, this Topgolf location beats many others, especially when you add the Donald Ross course at Biltmore Hotel Miami Coral Gables into the mix (10 miles away). But, let's be honest, if you and your buds are taking a golf trip to Doral, are you really going to Topgolf at night? South Beach calls.
-
Topgolf Albuquerque, N.M.
Nearest golf courses worth playing: The 27-hole Arroyo del Oso (3.5 miles) is closer, but the better option is the Championship Course at the University of New Mexico (9.4 miles).
Comment: Having visited twice in the past 15 years for golf, I've long touted the golf scene surrounding Albuquerque as a poor man's Scottdale. It boasts similar desert scenery at two-thirds the cost. Unfortunately, its elevation causes colder temps in the winter and nearly-as-hot summers. The shoulder seasons are best to enjoy some fine resort golf like Sandia (7 miles), Isleta (15 miles south), Santa Ana and Twin Warriors (both 19 miles north), and Paa-Ko Ridge (28 miles east). Visiting Topgolf at night will keep you out of the casinos and likely save you some cash.
-
Topgolf Auburn Hills, Mich.
Nearest golf courses worth playing: A solid muni called Fieldstone Golf Club is close (2.3 miles).
Comment: When Auburn Hills lost The Palace of Auburn Hills (home of the Pistons and concerts) in 2017, this suburb of Detroit lost a lot of luster. Great Lakes Crossing Mall and the Topgolf are all that's left amid the urban sprawl, but there is a plethora of quality courses within 15 miles such as Westwynd, Pine Trace, Twin Lakes, Blackheath and Stony Creek Metropark.