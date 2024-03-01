Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Pennsylvania?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Pennsylvania golf courses reviewed in 2023: 184
Reviews of Pennsylvania golf courses in 2023: 5,271
The 25 best public golf courses in Pennsylvania
Skytop Lodge Golf Course
Skytop, Pennsylvania
Resort
Green fee: $42-$66
What they're saying: "First time playing at Skytop. Shout out to the Groundskeeper manager, Brian, for the fantastic maintenance of the course. It exceeded my expectations and I will return next year with my family. These ratings are a reflection of the passion of the workers involved. Kudos." - Maxx
Wyncote Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$70
What they're saying: "If you like true links golf, like my brother and I, this is the place to play. Shinnecock huh, go play Wyncote. Great layout. Alicia and the rest of the staff were very personable and helpful. Course was in magnificent condition, keep up the good work grounds crew. Like I said I would definitely recommend this course to anyone." - Bruins19
Sugarloaf Golf Club
Green fee: $27-$49
What they're saying: "The course was in excellent shape and the pace of play was just fine. The food was good and the beer was cold." - Jim4988297
Toftrees Resort & Four Star Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$79
What they're saying: "First time there. (It) had a very nice free range to hit balls before the round. I was looking lost and a nice man came and gave me a cart and told me where the pro shop is. Greens were very nice quick and true. Would definitely recommend. Also The Field is a great restaurant there (where) I’ve ate many times." - bigdraw350
Talamore Country Club
What they're saying: "Great course with a great staff! Great layout. Great practice facility and the scenery was amazing." - tonylewis395
Omni Bedford Springs Resort
Bedford, Pennsylvania
Resort
Green fee: $35-$79
What they're saying: "This was an excellent experience. Played it in the afternoon on my birthday, and every part of it was a treat. The course was in great shape. The greens were true and rolling nicely. The staff was friendly and helpful. The holes presented some challenge but didn't leave you wanting to break your clubs. The amenities are what you want out of a resort club. I look forward to coming back soon!" - GolfPass reviewer
Mountain View Country Club
Boalsburg, Pennsylvania
Semi-Private
Green fee: $43-$75
What they're saying: "This course never disappoints. It is always in excellent condition, and is enjoyable to play. We will be back again." - Bpw7979
Bucknell Golf Club
Green fee: $19-$41
What they're saying: "Not long, but definitely a challenging, shot makers course. Small greens will require some accuracy to stick. Can’t wait to play here again!" - Brianh2345
Slippery Rock Golf Club & Events Center
Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania
Semi-Private
What they're saying: "This early in the golf season I expected some rough spots but the only rough spots were a few greens being rebuilt which of course I’d call ground under repair. In a few weeks, this course will return to its high level of maintenance that makes it a joy to play!" - bdadey
Corey Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $43-$53
What they're saying: "Tee boxes, fairways, greens in great shape. Average pace of play for a Friday. Carts in good condition. Several challenging holes. Friendly staff." - GolfPass reviewer
Olde Stonewall Golf Club
Green fee: $95-$175
What they're saying: "First time golfing here. Milo at the front desk was great and extremely helpful." - GolfPass reviewer
Tyoga Golf Course
Green fee: $42-$63
What they're saying: "This is one of my favorite places to play! It is in great shape and is under played. The maintenance team does an amazing job of keeping the bunkers manicured." - GolfPass reviewer
Linden Hall Golf Course
Green fee: $19-$26
What they're saying: "Love this course. Greens are healthy and rolling true. Both fair and challenging layout." - Tom3946138
Iron Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $32-$71
What they're saying: "Have been playing this course for over a decade and can't think of a single issue I've run into (outside of fog). It is always in great shape, greens run smooth & challenging enough to keep you on your toes.
Tips: Stay out of the rough. You don't need driver on some par 4s. If you are looking for a great course that is appropriately priced Iron Valley is the course for you" - doggmad920
Applecross Country Club
What they're saying: "Played this course again. I absolutely love this course. Fairways and greens are beautiful. They have the best halfway house hot dogs I have ever had." - pennsbury9230
Glengarry Golf Links
Green fee: $22-$30
What they're saying: "Beautiful views. First hole, will tell the story of the rest of the course. Very hilly. Worth the trip." - DR330
Deer Valley Golf Course
Hummelstown, Pennsylvania
Public
Green fee: $22-$27
What they're saying: "We just had a fabulous day and the course was in excellent shape. The staff were very friendly and kept everyone moving." - Uhl53
Philmont Country Club
What they're saying: "First time playing and what a gem of a course. I played with a member and said the new management team is excellent, and really cares. The playing conditions were perfect." - GolfPass reviewer
Pinecrest Country Club
Brookville, Pennsylvania
Semi-Private
Green fee: $37-$57
What they're saying: "Greens were lightning fast and in great shape . Rough was thick and fairways were plush for mid-April . Will be back for more golf there this summer." - Turkeytomk
River Valley Country Club
Westfield, Pennsylvania
Semi-Private
Green fee: $45-$55
Mound Grove Golf Club
Waterford, Pennsylvania
Public
Green fee: $24-$35
North Hills Golf Course
Corry, Pennsylvania
Public/Municipal
Green fee: $26–$33
What they're saying: "Very nice course. Very good course conditions. Great price $16 for 18 holes and cart on an early Sunday afternoon." - csnyder1165
Pilgrim's Oak Golf Course
Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania
Public
Green fee: $40-$48
What they're saying: "This is the best value for a round of golf that you will find anywhere near the Philadelphia area. The course conditions were fantastic, in fact better than most private clubs I play. The layout was great and the elevation changes, really make for a fun round of golf. Everything was in fantastic shape and I’m kicking myself for not playing here sooner. It’s honestly unbelievable for how little they charge for how good this course is." - StrokesGained
Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club
Mountain Top, Pennsylvania
Public
Green fee: $44-$54
What they're saying: "My wife and I are recently retired and are doing a 50-state golf challenge. We are so glad we chose Blue Ridge Trail for our PA course. By far the best value of any we have played. Very nicely laid out course with great turf conditions all around. Greens were a little tough to read but true and just the right quickness. Staff was very friendly and the philly cheese steak sandwich was outstanding. Highly recommend and hope to be able to play it again on our next trip through the area." - bucknerbd
-
Reading Country Club
Reading, Pennsylvania
Municipal/Public
Green fee: $35-$50
What they're saying: "Great course. Got a (GolfNow) hot deal on (the) weekend. (It was a) little slow on the back (nine) but (the) greens and tee boxes were in perfect shape. Would recommend." - boldaz