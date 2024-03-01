Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine the 25 best public golf courses in Pennsylvania.
Wyncote Golf Club is recognized for being one of the finest golf courses in the country for its Heathlands style course designed by Brian Ault.

What are the top public golf courses in Pennsylvania?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Pennsylvania or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Pennsylvania golf courses reviewed in 2023: 184
Reviews of Pennsylvania golf courses in 2023: 5,271

The 25 best public golf courses in Pennsylvania

  1. Skytop Lodge Golf Course
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos GC
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos Golf Course
    Skytop, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.5721470588
    196
    Green fee: $42-$66
    What they're saying: "First time playing at Skytop. Shout out to the Groundskeeper manager, Brian, for the fantastic maintenance of the course. It exceeded my expectations and I will return next year with my family. These ratings are a reflection of the passion of the workers involved. Kudos." - Maxx

  2. Wyncote Golf Club
    Wyncote GC
    Wyncote Golf Club
    Oxford, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.7298294118
    647
    Green fee: $35-$70
    What they're saying: "If you like true links golf, like my brother and I, this is the place to play. Shinnecock huh, go play Wyncote. Great layout. Alicia and the rest of the staff were very personable and helpful. Course was in magnificent condition, keep up the good work grounds crew. Like I said I would definitely recommend this course to anyone." - Bruins19

  3. Sugarloaf Golf Club
    Sugarloaf GC: clubhouse
    Sugarloaf Golf Club
    Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.6218470588
    73
    Green fee: $27-$49
    What they're saying: "The course was in excellent shape and the pace of play was just fine. The food was good and the beer was cold." - Jim4988297

  4. Toftrees Resort & Four Star Golf Club
    Toftrees Resort
    Toftrees Resort
    State College, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.8403176471
    91
    Green fee: $59-$79
    What they're saying: "First time there. (It) had a very nice free range to hit balls before the round. I was looking lost and a nice man came and gave me a cart and told me where the pro shop is. Greens were very nice quick and true. Would definitely recommend. Also The Field is a great restaurant there (where) I’ve ate many times." - bigdraw350

  5. Talamore Country Club
    Talamore CC
    Talamore Country Club
    Ambler, Pennsylvania
    Private
    4.625
    21
    What they're saying: "Great course with a great staff! Great layout. Great practice facility and the scenery was amazing." - tonylewis395

  6. Omni Bedford Springs Resort
    Bedford Springs Old GC
    Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
    Bedford, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.8895647059
    123
    Green fee: $35-$79
    What they're saying: "This was an excellent experience. Played it in the afternoon on my birthday, and every part of it was a treat. The course was in great shape. The greens were true and rolling nicely. The staff was friendly and helpful. The holes presented some challenge but didn't leave you wanting to break your clubs. The amenities are what you want out of a resort club. I look forward to coming back soon!" - GolfPass reviewer

  7. Mountain View Country Club
    Mountain View CC
    Mountain View Country Club
    Boalsburg, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.7834235294
    148
    Green fee: $43-$75
    What they're saying: "This course never disappoints. It is always in excellent condition, and is enjoyable to play. We will be back again." - Bpw7979

  8. Bucknell Golf Club
    Bucknell GC
    Bucknell Golf Club
    Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.8125882353
    93
    Green fee: $19-$41
    What they're saying: "Not long, but definitely a challenging, shot makers course. Small greens will require some accuracy to stick. Can’t wait to play here again!" - Brianh2345

  9. Slippery Rock Golf Club & Events Center
    Slippery Rock Golf Club & Events Center
    Slippery Rock Golf Club & Events Center
    Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.6493235294
    18
    What they're saying: "This early in the golf season I expected some rough spots but the only rough spots were a few greens being rebuilt which of course I’d call ground under repair. In a few weeks, this course will return to its high level of maintenance that makes it a joy to play!" - bdadey

  10. Corey Creek Golf Club
    Corey Creek GC
    Corey Creek Golf Club
    Mansfield, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.575
    21
    Green fee: $43-$53
    What they're saying: "Tee boxes, fairways, greens in great shape. Average pace of play for a Friday. Carts in good condition. Several challenging holes. Friendly staff." - GolfPass reviewer

  11. Olde Stonewall Golf Club
    Olde Stonewall GC
    Olde Stonewall Golf Club
    Ellwood City, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.7598
    62
    Green fee: $95-$175
    What they're saying: "First time golfing here. Milo at the front desk was great and extremely helpful." - GolfPass reviewer

  12. Tyoga Golf Course
    Tyoga CC
    Tyoga Golf Course
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.7357647059
    33
    Green fee: $42-$63
    What they're saying: "This is one of my favorite places to play! It is in great shape and is under played. The maintenance team does an amazing job of keeping the bunkers manicured." - GolfPass reviewer

  13. Linden Hall Golf Course
    Linden Hall GC
    Linden Hall Golf Course
    Dawson, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.6749588235
    274
    Green fee: $19-$26
    What they're saying: "Love this course. Greens are healthy and rolling true. Both fair and challenging layout." - Tom3946138

  14. Iron Valley Golf Club
    Iron Valley GC: #7
    Iron Valley Golf Club
    Lebanon, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.6680352941
    312
    Green fee: $32-$71
    What they're saying: "Have been playing this course for over a decade and can't think of a single issue I've run into (outside of fog). It is always in great shape, greens run smooth & challenging enough to keep you on your toes.
    Tips: Stay out of the rough. You don't need driver on some par 4s. If you are looking for a great course that is appropriately priced Iron Valley is the course for you" - doggmad920

  15. Applecross Country Club
    Applecross CC: #9
    Applecross Country Club
    Downingtown, Pennsylvania
    Private
    4.5985
    57
    What they're saying: "Played this course again. I absolutely love this course. Fairways and greens are beautiful. They have the best halfway house hot dogs I have ever had." - pennsbury9230

  16. Glengarry Golf Links
    Glengarry Golf Links
    Glengarry Golf Links
    Latrobe, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.5840529412
    214
    Green fee: $22-$30
    What they're saying: "Beautiful views. First hole, will tell the story of the rest of the course. Very hilly. Worth the trip." - DR330

  17. Deer Valley Golf Course
    Deer Valley GC: #10
    Deer Valley Golf Course
    Hummelstown, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.5160529412
    463
    Green fee: $22-$27
    What they're saying: "We just had a fabulous day and the course was in excellent shape. The staff were very friendly and kept everyone moving." - Uhl53

  18. Philmont Country Club
    Philmont CC
    Philmont Country Club
    Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania
    Private
    3.4157058824
    22
    What they're saying: "First time playing and what a gem of a course. I played with a member and said the new management team is excellent, and really cares. The playing conditions were perfect." - GolfPass reviewer

  19. Pinecrest Country Club
    Pinecrest CC
    Pinecrest Country Club
    Brookville, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.5098235294
    47
    Green fee: $37-$57
    What they're saying: "Greens were lightning fast and in great shape . Rough was thick and fairways were plush for mid-April . Will be back for more golf there this summer." - Turkeytomk

  20. River Valley Country Club
    River Valley CC: #13
    River Valley Country Club
    Westfield, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.8039411765
    11
    Green fee: $45-$55

  21. Mound Grove Golf Club
    Mound Grove GC: Clubhouse
    Mound Grove Golf & Recreation
    Waterford, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.4333529412
    63
    Green fee: $24-$35

  22. North Hills Golf Course
    North Hills GC
    North Hills Municipal Golf Course
    Corry, Pennsylvania
    Public/Municipal
    4.6781117647
    65
    Green fee: $26–$33
    What they're saying: "Very nice course. Very good course conditions. Great price $16 for 18 holes and cart on an early Sunday afternoon." - csnyder1165

  23. Pilgrim's Oak Golf Course
    Pilgrim's Oak GC: #3
    Pilgrim's Oak Golf Course
    Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.6567941176
    454
    Green fee: $40-$48
    What they're saying: "This is the best value for a round of golf that you will find anywhere near the Philadelphia area. The course conditions were fantastic, in fact better than most private clubs I play. The layout was great and the elevation changes, really make for a fun round of golf. Everything was in fantastic shape and I’m kicking myself for not playing here sooner. It’s honestly unbelievable for how little they charge for how good this course is." - StrokesGained

  24. Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club
    Blue Ridge Trail GC
    Trail/Blue at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club
    Mountain Top, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.5976705882
    396
    Green fee: $44-$54
    What they're saying: "My wife and I are recently retired and are doing a 50-state golf challenge. We are so glad we chose Blue Ridge Trail for our PA course. By far the best value of any we have played. Very nicely laid out course with great turf conditions all around. Greens were a little tough to read but true and just the right quickness. Staff was very friendly and the philly cheese steak sandwich was outstanding. Highly recommend and hope to be able to play it again on our next trip through the area." - bucknerbd

  25. Reading Country Club
    Reading CC
    Reading Country Club
    Reading, Pennsylvania
    Municipal/Public
    4.5433176471
    336
    Green fee: $35-$50
    What they're saying: "Great course. Got a (GolfNow) hot deal on (the) weekend. (It was a) little slow on the back (nine) but (the) greens and tee boxes were in perfect shape. Would recommend." - boldaz

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
