Short courses

The par-3 course at Rockwind Community Links is a perfect warm-up for the Championship Course and a great place to hone your skills. Mike Bailey/Golf Advisor

Often, what's successful at private clubs and resorts eventually trickles down to munis. That's certainly the case with the trend of resorts building short courses. They're ideal for practice, beginners and families, teaching or even a quick round for good players.

Perhaps the muni version of the movement started with the 2015 redesign of the forward-thinking Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, N.M. That project by Andy Staples included building the Li'l Rock Par-3 Course; extensive practice facilities with a double-sided driving range and short-game area; and a new clubhouse, all reborn from the city's old Ocotillo Park Golf Course.

In 2018, Tulsa-based Randy Heckenkemper redid the executive course he grew up playing at LaFortune Park in Oklahoma, creating a fun 18-hole, par-3 course that's lit at night.

Each of the past two years, an aging muni has been repurposed into a more versatile space that includes a regulation course and at least one par-3 course: Braemar Golf Course and its Academy 9 in Edina, Minn., in 2019 and last October when the former East Bay muni in Provo, Utah, became the new Timpanogos Championship Course, in addition to the Timpanogos Pasture Par 3 course, the first night-lit course in the state, and the seven-hole Legacy Trail Short Course that can be played with S.N.A.G. (Starting New At Golf) equipment such as tennis balls and oversized clubs.

On the horizon in south Florida, the shuttered West Palm Beach Municipal Golf Course could eventually debut a new regulation and short course by 2023, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Other larger facilities such as Tanglewood, The Courses at Watters Creek outside Dallas, the J.F. Kennedy Golf Center in Aurora, Colo., and California's high-profile twosome of Haggin Oaks (Sacramento) and Corica Park (Alameda) provide a framework for how versatile municipal facilities should be. At Watters Creek, there's the six-hole Futures Course that's lighted for night play, the nine-hole Players Course that's a medium-sized par 30 and the 18-hole Traditions Course. The 54-hole Tanglewood Golf Club, set in a former estate that's now a public park managed by Forsyth County, N.C., is the only one with a full 18-hole par 3 home to its own separate driving range as well.

Corica Park has been under the knife for years, first renovating its Mif Albright Par-3 Course in 2014, then debuting the new South Course by Rees Jones in 2018. The improved and renovated North course will open at least nine new holes this year.

Haggin Oaks is the 'Super Club' that every public facility aspires to be, an amusement park for golfers with every toy imaginable: A superstore for buying and fitting, a lighted range, an original Alister MacKenzie design, a putt-putt course for families and the extra Arcade Creek nine for spillover play that also houses the nation's largest Footgolf program.

My neighborhood Santa Clara County-owned muni, Santa Teresa Golf Club in San Jose, has used its nine-hole short course to build a thriving junior program and to add Footgolf. It's been so busy during California's lock down that tee times are now required. I love it when a buddy texts me at 4 p.m. on a weekday asking if I want a quick nine after work. It's great to get outside, dial in three short clubs and relieve some stress in an hour and 15 minutes.

Even TPC Harding Park, a tournament-tested venue, offers such flexibility. The nine-hole Fleming Course sports a nice mix of six par 3s and three par 4s, totaling 2,165 yards, for cheaper, faster, easier rounds.