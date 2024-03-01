Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Illinois - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Illinois?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Illinois golf courses reviewed in 2023: 252
Reviews of Illinois golf courses in 2023: 10,194
The 25 best public golf courses in Illinois
-
Bolingbrook Golf ClubBolingbrook, IllinoisSemi-Private4.8203058824193
Green fee: $60-$85+
What they're saying: "Top 5 golf course in Illinois. Simply beautiful course, clubhouse, and practice area with free balls." - Topshot29
-
Annbriar Golf Course
Green fee: $50-$75
What they're saying: "Excellent condition. Challenging course. Beautiful in the Fall!" - timwooldridge
-
Cantigny GolfWheaton, IllinoisPublic4.7401823529370
Green fee: $110-$130
What they're saying: "Played Woodside and Lake Side. Both courses were challenging and the layout was great. It was a beautiful course. Greens were in great condition and average pace. Overall the staff was nice. Facilities were great (with a) chipping green, bunker area and putting green. Would play there again. Shot 79 from the white tees." - Dennis1744078
-
Gateway National Golf Links
Green fee: $42-$53+
What they're saying: "Love this course. The fairways are unbelievable! The pace of play was a little on the slow side but tolerable." - lowround69
-
PrairieView Golf Club
Green fee: $38-$49+
What they're saying: "I have played PrairieView several times and I think it’s a great course and layout. Great bar and restaurant." - Lrhughes
-
Cog Hill Golf & Country Club - #2 RavinesLemont, IllinoisPublic4.576470588222
Green fee: $59+
What they're saying: "I played the Ravines course for the first time on 08/11/2023. I’ve always heard good things about this course, and it did not disappoint. The entire course was in excellent shape and the greens rolled perfectly. Some of the greens will give you fits if you are on the wrong side of the hole. If you are a big fan of dogleg style holes, you will enjoy this course. There are also a few blind tee shots (not including the doglegs) where you need to just trust your swing and hit it straight. The 19th hole (across the street) is a cool little bonus to play if you get a chance. I’m guessing it’s only open when there is not an outing using the pavilion. The staff were friendly and professional. Since this was my first time playing this course, I would definitely play a few holes differently. Hopefully next time." - PeterDiehl
-
Indian Springs Golf Club
Green fee: $30-$55
-
ThunderHawk Golf Course
Green fee: $64-$98
-
El Paso Golf Club
Green fee: $52+
What they're saying: "Front 9 and back 9 are totally different experiences. Do yourself a favor and play it. Great course in great condition." - Curt6505435
-
Shepherds Crook Golf Course
Green fee: $34-$64+
What they're saying: "Always a treat, especially on a beautiful fall day!" - seamstress
-
Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course
What they're saying: "Great course but a little long for 68 year old women!" - patton69
-
McHenry Country Club
What they're saying: "Great layout, awesome greens. Pace was slow, but members guided me to some open holes to play quicker, which was awesome. Great staff - excited to go back! Couldn’t recommend more." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Arrowhead Golf ClubWheaton, IllinoisPublic4.6954529412455
Green fee: $51-$76+
What they're saying: "Course is always in great condition. Both fun and challenging." - LesJ4
-
Shady Oaks Country Club
Green fee: $29-$39
What they're saying: "Fun layout but bring extra golf balls. Pretty tight course but well maintained and very nice greens." - jnelson3
-
Atkins Golf Club at the University of IllinoisUrbana, IllinoisPublic4.692262
Green fee: $55-$89
What they're saying: "This course is (a) really nice layout and (offers good) conditions. Played a month ago in the drought, and tees to greens were still green. Now that we’ve had rain the last couple weeks, the whole course has greened up. Fairways and greens are manicured so well. Tough to hold greens without spin from the fairway. Many sets of tees for my wife, daughter and I to all be challenged. Staff were friendly." - tstoffel10
-
Schaumburg Golf Club
Green fee: $43-$62+
What they're saying: "Have played here many times. Course was in good shape - leaves and ball marks on greens were a little bit of a problem. Having said that, pretty good conditions given it was mid-November!" - Jimmy8560990
-
TPC Deere Run
Green fee: $159-$269
What they're saying: "From the time we arrived until the taillights left the gate, the staff was courteous and helpful. I gave four stars on course condition only because it was in "post tournament recovery." Great layout that's dutifully challenging but rewards good play. I would say for even good golfers, a few sleeves of balls is a good idea...the rough eats em like candy! You will not be disappointed at TPC Deere Run!" - KENTDHANSON
-
University of Illinois Golf Course - Blue CourseSavoy, IllinoisPublic4.188264705919
Green fee: $40-$43
What they're saying: "In for PSU game. Came a day early and got a great deal on playing the course. Staff was extremely pleasant and welcoming- really enjoyed getting 18 in!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Spencer T. Olin Golf Course
Green fee: $25+
What they're saying: "Spencer T. Olin is one of my Top 5 courses in the St. Louis metro area. Good mixture of holes. The challenge on this course is the greens. The staff there is extremely friendly too. For late November, course is in excellent shape. The senior weekday rate of $28 cannot be beat. Best course for the money." - lcbgolf
-
Lake Carroll Golf Course
Green fee: $35+
What they're saying: "Very nice course. Lots of elevation changes and some dog legs for interest. Variety of hole layouts. Greens in good condition. Great restaurant." - JPDV
-
Silver Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $30-$38
What they're saying: "Silver Ridge is a hidden gem. It’s in the Rock River valley near Oregon, Illinois. It may be off the beaten path, but it’s well worth the drive! We played it at end of October and the trees were beautiful in color still but many leaves had fallen already. The course has cliff shots, rolling hills and well manicured greens! Very great value for the money!" - oudynmk
-
Coyote Run Golf Course
Green fee: $42-$69
What they're saying: "While not the longest golf course around, Coyote Run with all of its bunkers and water hazards can be very challenging if it is windy, which it was when I played. Very early in the season but the greens rolled good, a little slow but good." - aharo08
-
Mendota Golf Club
What they're saying: "Fun layout and right amount of challenge. Course is always well maintained and greens roll true. Highly recommended!" - jnelson3
-
Stonewall Orchard Golf Club
Green fee: $75-$98
What they're saying: "Great condition. Especially for November. Maintenance did a great job with leaves." - ccbwc771
-
Mistwood Golf Club
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. First high-level course I have played that range balls were included with the greens fees. Practice area was ok. (I) wish the grass Tees were open. Playing on a Monday all amenities were fully opened and staffed." - GolfPass reviewer