Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Illinois - Golfers' Choice 2024

Many of the best public golf courses in Illinois sit in the Chicagoland suburbs.
Tim Gavrich
,
A view of the 8th hole at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

What are the top public golf courses in Illinois?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Illinois or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Illinois golf courses reviewed in 2023: 252
Reviews of Illinois golf courses in 2023: 10,194

The 25 best public golf courses in Illinois

  1. Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook GC
    Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.8203058824
    193
    Green fee: $60-$85+
    What they're saying: "Top 5 golf course in Illinois. Simply beautiful course, clubhouse, and practice area with free balls." - Topshot29

  2. Annbriar Golf Course
    Annbriar GC
    Annbriar Golf Course
    Waterloo, Illinois
    Public
    4.7953882353
    776
    Green fee: $50-$75
    What they're saying: "Excellent condition. Challenging course. Beautiful in the Fall!" - timwooldridge

  3. Cantigny Golf
    Cantigny Golf
    Cantigny Golf - Woodside/Lakeside
    Wheaton, Illinois
    Public
    4.7401823529
    370
    Green fee: $110-$130
    What they're saying: "Played Woodside and Lake Side. Both courses were challenging and the layout was great. It was a beautiful course. Greens were in great condition and average pace. Overall the staff was nice. Facilities were great (with a) chipping green, bunker area and putting green. Would play there again. Shot 79 from the white tees." - Dennis1744078

  4. Gateway National Golf Links
    Gateway National GL
    Gateway National Golf Links
    Madison, Illinois
    Public
    4.5649
    459
    Green fee: $42-$53+
    What they're saying: "Love this course. The fairways are unbelievable! The pace of play was a little on the slow side but tolerable." - lowround69

  5. PrairieView Golf Club
    PrairieView GC
    PrairieView Golf Club
    Byron, Illinois
    Public
    4.6874352941
    210
    Green fee: $38-$49+
    What they're saying: "I have played PrairieView several times and I think it's a great course and layout. Great bar and restaurant." - Lrhughes

  6. Cog Hill Golf & Country Club - #2 Ravines
    Course #2 Ravines at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club
    Course #2 Ravines at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club
    Lemont, Illinois
    Public
    4.5764705882
    22
    Green fee: $59+
    What they're saying: "I played the Ravines course for the first time on 08/11/2023. I've always heard good things about this course, and it did not disappoint. The entire course was in excellent shape and the greens rolled perfectly. Some of the greens will give you fits if you are on the wrong side of the hole. If you are a big fan of dogleg style holes, you will enjoy this course. There are also a few blind tee shots (not including the doglegs) where you need to just trust your swing and hit it straight. The 19th hole (across the street) is a cool little bonus to play if you get a chance. I'm guessing it's only open when there is not an outing using the pavilion. The staff were friendly and professional. Since this was my first time playing this course, I would definitely play a few holes differently. Hopefully next time." - PeterDiehl

  7. Indian Springs Golf Club
    Indian Springs GC:#8
    Indian Springs Golf Club
    Fillmore, Illinois
    Public
    4.6666666667
    3
    Green fee: $30-$55

  8. ThunderHawk Golf Course
    ThunderHawk GC: #2
    ThunderHawk Golf Club
    Beach Park, Illinois
    Public
    4.9351833333
    109
    Green fee: $64-$98

  9. El Paso Golf Club
    El Paso GC
    El Paso Golf Club
    El Paso, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.7777882353
    74
    Green fee: $52+
    What they're saying: "Front 9 and back 9 are totally different experiences. Do yourself a favor and play it. Great course in great condition." - Curt6505435

  10. Shepherds Crook Golf Course
    Shepherd's Crook GC
    Shepherd's Crook Golf Course
    Zion, Illinois
    Public
    4.7585235294
    531
    Green fee: $34-$64+
    What they're saying: "Always a treat, especially on a beautiful fall day!" - seamstress

  11. Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course
    Hickory Ridge Golf Center
    Hickory Ridge Public Golf Center
    Carbondale, Illinois
    Public
    4.5867882353
    162
    What they're saying: "Great course but a little long for 68 year old women!" - patton69

  12. McHenry Country Club
    McHenry CC
    McHenry Country Club
    McHenry, Illinois
    Private
    4.5032235294
    66
    What they're saying: "Great layout, awesome greens. Pace was slow, but members guided me to some open holes to play quicker, which was awesome. Great staff - excited to go back! Couldn't recommend more." - GolfPass reviewer

  13. Arrowhead Golf Club
    Arrowhead GC
    West/East at Arrowhead Golf Club
    Wheaton, Illinois
    Public
    4.6954529412
    455
    Green fee: $51-$76+
    What they're saying: "Course is always in great condition. Both fun and challenging." - LesJ4

  14. Shady Oaks Country Club
    Shady Oaks CC
    Shady Oaks Country Club
    Sublette, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.6922352941
    63
    Green fee: $29-$39
    What they're saying: "Fun layout but bring extra golf balls. Pretty tight course but well maintained and very nice greens." - jnelson3

  15. Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois
    Atkins GC at the University of Illinois
    Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois
    Urbana, Illinois
    Public
    4.6922
    62
    Green fee: $55-$89
    What they're saying: "This course is (a) really nice layout and (offers good) conditions. Played a month ago in the drought, and tees to greens were still green. Now that we've had rain the last couple weeks, the whole course has greened up. Fairways and greens are manicured so well. Tough to hold greens without spin from the fairway. Many sets of tees for my wife, daughter and I to all be challenged. Staff were friendly." - tstoffel10

  16. Schaumburg Golf Club
    Schaumburg GC - Players
    Schaumburg Golf Club - Tournament/Players Course
    Public

    Green fee: $43-$62+
    What they're saying: "Have played here many times. Course was in good shape - leaves and ball marks on greens were a little bit of a problem. Having said that, pretty good conditions given it was mid-November!" - Jimmy8560990

  17. TPC Deere Run
    TPC Deere Run: #18
    TPC Deere Run
    Silvis, Illinois
    Public
    4.7088588235
    117
    Green fee: $159-$269
    What they're saying: "From the time we arrived until the taillights left the gate, the staff was courteous and helpful. I gave four stars on course condition only because it was in "post tournament recovery." Great layout that's dutifully challenging but rewards good play. I would say for even good golfers, a few sleeves of balls is a good idea...the rough eats em like candy! You will not be disappointed at TPC Deere Run!" - KENTDHANSON

  18. University of Illinois Golf Course - Blue Course
    University of Illinois GC
    Blue at University of Illinois Golf Course
    Savoy, Illinois
    Public
    4.1882647059
    19
    Green fee: $40-$43
    What they're saying: "In for PSU game. Came a day early and got a great deal on playing the course. Staff was extremely pleasant and welcoming- really enjoyed getting 18 in!" - GolfPass reviewer

  19. Spencer T. Olin Golf Course
    Spencer T. Olin GC: #9
    Spencer T. Olin Golf Course
    Alton, Illinois
    Public
    4.5511823529
    444
    Green fee: $25+
    What they're saying: "Spencer T. Olin is one of my Top 5 courses in the St. Louis metro area. Good mixture of holes. The challenge on this course is the greens. The staff there is extremely friendly too. For late November, course is in excellent shape. The senior weekday rate of $28 cannot be beat. Best course for the money." - lcbgolf

  20. Lake Carroll Golf Course
    Lake Carroll GC
    Lake Carroll Golf Course
    Lanark, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.7143470588
    110
    Green fee: $35+
    What they're saying: "Very nice course. Lots of elevation changes and some dog legs for interest. Variety of hole layouts. Greens in good condition. Great restaurant." - JPDV

  21. Silver Ridge Golf Course
    Silver Ridge GC
    Silver Ridge Golf Club
    Oregon, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.5553823529
    138
    Green fee: $30-$38
    What they're saying: "Silver Ridge is a hidden gem. It's in the Rock River valley near Oregon, Illinois. It may be off the beaten path, but it's well worth the drive! We played it at end of October and the trees were beautiful in color still but many leaves had fallen already. The course has cliff shots, rolling hills and well manicured greens! Very great value for the money!" - oudynmk

  22. Coyote Run Golf Course
    Coyote Run GC
    Coyote Run Golf Course
    Flossmoor, Illinois
    Public
    4.6052352941
    586
    Green fee: $42-$69
    What they're saying: "While not the longest golf course around, Coyote Run with all of its bunkers and water hazards can be very challenging if it is windy, which it was when I played. Very early in the season but the greens rolled good, a little slow but good." - aharo08

  23. Mendota Golf Club
    Mendota GC: #10
    Mendota Golf Course
    Mendota, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.4881
    122
    What they're saying: "Fun layout and right amount of challenge. Course is always well maintained and greens roll true. Highly recommended!" - jnelson3

  24. Stonewall Orchard Golf Club
    Stonewall Orchard GC
    Stonewall Orchard Golf Club
    Grayslake, Illinois
    Public
    4.4619117647
    456
    Green fee: $75-$98
    What they're saying: "Great condition. Especially for November. Maintenance did a great job with leaves." - ccbwc771

  25. Mistwood Golf Club
    Mistwood GC
    Mistwood Golf Course
    Romeoville, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.5854882353
    47
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. First high-level course I have played that range balls were included with the greens fees. Practice area was ok. (I) wish the grass Tees were open. Playing on a Monday all amenities were fully opened and staffed." - GolfPass reviewer

Golfers' Choice 2024Roundups
