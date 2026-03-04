Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2026

For such a small state, Massachusetts is still loaded with wonderful public golf courses.

GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Elite private clubs like Sankaty Head Golf Club, Boston Golf Club, Vineyard Golf Club in Martha's Vineyard, Kittansett Club, Essex County Club and Stanwich Golf Club aren't eligible.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Massachusetts or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Massachusetts golf courses reviewed in 2025: 81

Reviews of Massachusetts golf courses in 2025: 2,634

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 2,650 reviews of Massachusetts golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.