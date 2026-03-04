Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2026

For such a small state, Massachusetts is still loaded with wonderful public golf courses.
GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Elite private clubs like Sankaty Head Golf Club, Boston Golf Club, Vineyard Golf Club in Martha's Vineyard, Kittansett Club, Essex County Club and Stanwich Golf Club aren't eligible.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Massachusetts or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Massachusetts golf courses reviewed in 2025: 81
Reviews of Massachusetts golf courses in 2025: 2,634
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 2,650 reviews of Massachusetts golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Massachusetts
-
South Shore Country Club
Green fee: $50-$104
What they're saying: "This course has always challenged me and it didn't disappoint. I don't play as much and if you don't have a somewhat consistent game, you'll have your work cut out for you. This course is one of the best!" - Rjkelley
-
Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
Green fee: $95-$175
What they're saying: "Grew up here but this course wasn’t built yet when I moved to AZ. Course is fantastic, 4 hours, excellent. Only surprise, no sand bottles for divots, not a big deal, amazing course!!!" - Kingbird47
-
Miacomet Golf Course
Green fee: $70-$292
What they're saying: "Miacomet is always on point. Greens were lightning (in a good way) and the overall conditions were amazing. Only critique is the price point, but that’s Nantucket for you." - Timmorrill
-
Crumpin-Fox Club
Green fee: $79-$99
What they're saying: "Played this course for the first time after seeing many people speak highly of it. Caught it for a good price and can’t beat it. Greens were in good shape and so were the fairways. For fall time they had the leaves tamed but that could have been the wild winds. Will be back for sure!" - GRogers25
-
Cranberry Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $50-$90
What they're saying: "A true test of golf. Great layout. Course in great shape. Tee times spaced out 10 minutes. Great practice facility. Highly recommend" - F1TZY
-
The Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $85-$125
What they're saying: "The staff was great from the moment I arrived. I was paired with two members that were extremely helpful and gave me tips as this was my first round at The Ranch. Well worth the 45 minute drive and greens fees. Pace of play and course conditions were top tier for a public course." - Cwendler
-
Acushnet River Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $55-$80
What they're saying: "Heard a lot about this course. It did not disappoint. Green through and through. Not overpowering. I played from the whites and maybe could have handled the blues. Greens were in great shape. Design is nice. Tight on the front, a little more open on some holes in the back." - MikeyB24NMW
-
The Cape Club
Green fee: $80-150
What they're saying: "Very nice course. Interesting layout. The greens were in great shape. A little pricey, but the staff obviously cares and it was worth it. The pace of play was excellent." - JohnJKelly
-
Ledgemont Country Club
Green fee: Membership but occasional GolfNow tee times
What they're saying: "Course always in tip top shape. It being a private course it is well manicured from tee to green. Generous fairways to land in and the greens are always in great shape. A great opportunity to play a course that is very well maintained and challenging to all levels. Look forward to coming back as a treat to play on a championship course" - Ludwikmaz
-
Chicopee Country Club
Green fee: $41-$45
What they're saying: "Enjoyed an afternoon round with no pace of play issues. Course of in great shape and staff was helpful and friendly." - Bfrosty
-
Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course
Green fee: $95-$175
What they're saying: "Late afternoon weekday round. Overall not too busy. Excellent practice facilities. Course was in excellent condition. Challenging but fair and interesting layout. Open fairways and challenging approaches. Greens moderately fast and true." - Nielsetw
-
Ledges Golf Club
Green fee: $36-$70
What they're saying: "We live in central CT but well worth the 75 minute drive. Course conditions and layout are awesome. They just finished installing paved cart path on most of the holes. Brought friend to play for his first time and loved it! We highly recommend." - Fviollikesgolf
-
Westover Golf Club
Green fee: $36-$60
What they're saying: "Course was in very good shape. All team members I encountered were very accommodating. Great layout and fun course to play. Would recommend this course." - GolfPass Reviewer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Massachusetts not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
The Brookside Club
Green fee: $89-$110
What they're saying: "Course is well laid out and offers quite a few challenges. There are plenty of approaches into the greens with an extreme elevation difference making you think about your club selection. Greens were in excellent condition." - Brobb69
-
Olde Scotland Links at Bridgewater
Green fee: $25-$48
What they're saying: "Nice variety. Many memorable holes. Wind is almost always a factor. Conditions are usually above average. Walkable. Strongly recommend." - Mjmags66
-
Waverly Oaks Golf Club
Green fee: $70-$140
What they're saying: "Everything was superb. Fast greens, groomed fairways and challenging rough. (Miss) a shot or a putt (and) pay a price. Very charming but fair. I enjoyed the day but the course won. Can’t wait to play again." - Hoovey68
-
Merrimack Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$87
What they're saying: "I played there yesterday and enjoyed playing it. The course is in very good condition with the exception of one green that looks to have water damage. The greens were true with a lot of subtle breaks. There are a lot of elevation changes which make shots into the greens challenging. I look forward to playing here again." - DavidKimball
-
Cold Spring Country Club
Green fee: $42-$70
What they're saying: "I don’t know why I don’t play here more often. The course is challenging but fair, the greens are immaculate and there is hardly ever anyone playing here. It’s the best kept secret for inexpensive golf on a course that does not reflect the price they charge." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
West Bridgewater Country Club
Green fee: $40-$66
What they're saying: "For the hot summer we have had, the course is in really nice shape. The personnel are very personable and seem to want to help in anyway." - Poorman1481
-
Championship Course at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club
What they're saying: "It rained off and on throughout our round. (The) course was is great shape, not many golfers, so pace was whatever we wanted it to be. Wife loved the fact they had a full bathroom strategically located in the middle of the course. LOL. (Because of) the different topography of the course and layout, making sure you select the right club (is) a necessity." - MikeBileau
