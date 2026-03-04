Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2026

Our reviewers help to reveal the best public golf courses in Massachusetts.
Crumpin-Fox Club: #8
Aerial view of hole #8 at Crumpin-Fox Club

For such a small state, Massachusetts is still loaded with wonderful public golf courses.

GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Elite private clubs like Sankaty Head Golf Club, Boston Golf Club, Vineyard Golf Club in Martha's Vineyard, Kittansett Club, Essex County Club and Stanwich Golf Club aren't eligible.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Massachusetts or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Massachusetts golf courses reviewed in 2025: 81
Reviews of Massachusetts golf courses in 2025: 2,634

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 2,650 reviews of Massachusetts golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Massachusetts

  1. South Shore Country Club

    South Shore CC
    View Tee Times
    South Shore Country Club
    Hingham, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.7065141843
    378
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$104
    What they're saying: "This course has always challenged me and it didn't disappoint. I don't play as much and if you don't have a somewhat consistent game, you'll have your work cut out for you. This course is one of the best!" - Rjkelley

  2. Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course

    Pinehills GC - Nicklaus: #5
    View Tee Times
    Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.8173339115
    326
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$175
    What they're saying: "Grew up here but this course wasn’t built yet when I moved to AZ. Course is fantastic, 4 hours, excellent. Only surprise, no sand bottles for divots, not a big deal, amazing course!!!" - Kingbird47

  3. Miacomet Golf Course

    Miacomet GC
    View Tee Times
    Miacomet Golf Course
    Nantucket, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.8382352941
    53
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$292
    What they're saying: "Miacomet is always on point. Greens were lightning (in a good way) and the overall conditions were amazing. Only critique is the price point, but that’s Nantucket for you." - Timmorrill

  4. Crumpin-Fox Club

    Crumpin-Fox Club
    View Tee Times
    Crumpin-Fox Club
    Bernardston, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.7976649413
    623
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79-$99
    What they're saying: "Played this course for the first time after seeing many people speak highly of it. Caught it for a good price and can’t beat it. Greens were in good shape and so were the fairways. For fall time they had the leaves tamed but that could have been the wild winds. Will be back for sure!" - GRogers25

  5. Cranberry Valley Golf Course

    Cranberry Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Cranberry Valley Golf Course
    Harwich, Massachusetts
    Public/Municipal
    4.6598671727
    67
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$90
    What they're saying: "A true test of golf. Great layout. Course in great shape. Tee times spaced out 10 minutes. Great practice facility. Highly recommend" - F1TZY

  6. The Ranch Golf Club

    Ranch GC
    View Tee Times
    The Ranch Golf Club
    Southwick, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.7349323687
    529
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$125
    What they're saying: "The staff was great from the moment I arrived. I was paired with two members that were extremely helpful and gave me tips as this was my first round at The Ranch. Well worth the 45 minute drive and greens fees. Pace of play and course conditions were top tier for a public course." - Cwendler

  7. Acushnet River Valley Golf Course

    Acushnet River Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Acushnet River Valley Golf Course
    Acushnet, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.5961225302
    682
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$80
    What they're saying: "Heard a lot about this course. It did not disappoint. Green through and through. Not overpowering. I played from the whites and maybe could have handled the blues. Greens were in great shape. Design is nice. Tight on the front, a little more open on some holes in the back." - MikeyB24NMW

  8. The Cape Club

    The Cape Club: #11
    View Tee Times
    The Cape Club
    North Falmouth, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.5796640294
    156
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-150
    What they're saying: "Very nice course. Interesting layout. The greens were in great shape. A little pricey, but the staff obviously cares and it was worth it. The pace of play was excellent." - JohnJKelly

  9. Ledgemont Country Club

    Ledgemont CC
    Ledgemont Country Club
    Seekonk, Massachusetts
    Private
    4.7908496732
    46
    Write Review

    Green fee: Membership but occasional GolfNow tee times
    What they're saying: "Course always in tip top shape. It being a private course it is well manicured from tee to green. Generous fairways to land in and the greens are always in great shape. A great opportunity to play a course that is very well maintained and challenging to all levels. Look forward to coming back as a treat to play on a championship course" - Ludwikmaz

  10. Chicopee Country Club

    Chicopee CC
    View Tee Times
    Chicopee Country Club
    Chicopee, Massachusetts
    Public/Municipal
    4.591693909
    473
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41-$45
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed an afternoon round with no pace of play issues. Course of in great shape and staff was helpful and friendly." - Bfrosty

  11. Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course

    Pinehills GC
    View Tee Times
    Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.7200165353
    293
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$175
    What they're saying: "Late afternoon weekday round. Overall not too busy. Excellent practice facilities. Course was in excellent condition. Challenging but fair and interesting layout. Open fairways and challenging approaches. Greens moderately fast and true." - Nielsetw

  12. Ledges Golf Club

    Ledges GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Ledges Golf Club
    South Hadley, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.590174823
    655
    Write Review

    Green fee: $36-$70
    What they're saying: "We live in central CT but well worth the 75 minute drive. Course conditions and layout are awesome. They just finished installing paved cart path on most of the holes. Brought friend to play for his first time and loved it! We highly recommend." - Fviollikesgolf

  13. Westover Golf Club

    Westover GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Westover Golf Club
    Granby, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.4920992696
    506
    Write Review

    Green fee: $36-$60
    What they're saying: "Course was in very good shape. All team members I encountered were very accommodating. Great layout and fun course to play. Would recommend this course." - GolfPass Reviewer

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Massachusetts not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Granite Links GC At Quarry Hills
    Granite Links Golf Club At Quarry Hills - Granite Nine
    Quincy, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.6621621622
    148
    Write Review
    Red Tail GC: #9
    Red Tail Golf Club
    Fort Devens, Massachusetts
    Public
    2.9305418719
    147
    Write Review
    George Wright GC: #1
    George Wright Golf Course
    Hyde Park, Massachusetts
    Public/Municipal
    4.1176470588
    17
    Write Review

  14. The Brookside Club

    The Brookside Club
    View Tee Times
    The Brookside Club
    Bourne, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.5366904742
    735
    Write Review

    Green fee: $89-$110
    What they're saying: "Course is well laid out and offers quite a few challenges. There are plenty of approaches into the greens with an extreme elevation difference making you think about your club selection. Greens were in excellent condition." - Brobb69

  15. Olde Scotland Links at Bridgewater

    Olde Scotland Links at Bridgewater
    View Tee Times
    Olde Scotland Links at Bridgewater
    Bridgewater, Massachusetts
    Public/Municipal
    4.4994058938
    1068
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$48
    What they're saying: "Nice variety. Many memorable holes. Wind is almost always a factor. Conditions are usually above average. Walkable. Strongly recommend." - Mjmags66

  16. Waverly Oaks Golf Club

    Waverly Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Waverly Oaks Golf Club
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.4781037722
    526
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$140
    What they're saying: "Everything was superb. Fast greens, groomed fairways and challenging rough. (Miss) a shot or a putt (and) pay a price. Very charming but fair. I enjoyed the day but the course won. Can’t wait to play again." - Hoovey68

  17. Merrimack Valley Golf Club

    Merrimack Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Merrimack Valley Golf Club
    Methuen, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.3903515758
    358
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$87
    What they're saying: "I played there yesterday and enjoyed playing it. The course is in very good condition with the exception of one green that looks to have water damage. The greens were true with a lot of subtle breaks. There are a lot of elevation changes which make shots into the greens challenging. I look forward to playing here again." - DavidKimball

  18. Cold Spring Country Club

    Cold Spring CC
    View Tee Times
    Cold Spring Country Club
    Belchertown, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.3639811633
    572
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42-$70
    What they're saying: "I don’t know why I don’t play here more often. The course is challenging but fair, the greens are immaculate and there is hardly ever anyone playing here. It’s the best kept secret for inexpensive golf on a course that does not reflect the price they charge." - GolfPass Reviewer

  19. West Bridgewater Country Club

    River Bend CC
    View Tee Times
    West Bridgewater Country Club
    West Bridgewater, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.4248627399
    508
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$66
    What they're saying: "For the hot summer we have had, the course is in really nice shape. The personnel are very personable and seem to want to help in anyway." - Poorman1481

  20. Championship Course at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club

    Cyprian Keyes GC
    View Tee Times
    Championship at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club
    Boylston, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.3179505916
    80
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "It rained off and on throughout our round. (The) course was is great shape, not many golfers, so pace was whatever we wanted it to be. Wife loved the fact they had a full bathroom strategically located in the middle of the course. LOL. (Because of) the different topography of the course and layout, making sure you select the right club (is) a necessity." - MikeBileau

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

