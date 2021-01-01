Courses: 60 Reviews: 18176

No place can quite match the excitement of Las Vegas: the resorts, the shows and even the golf courses. In Las Vegas, boundaries are stretched, sometimes even broken. Only Las Vegas could have a slogan like, "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas." It should come as no surprise then that the golf courses reflect the vibe of the city. You can play right on the famous Las Vegas Strip at the South Pacific-themed Bali Hai Golf Club or the grand Wynn Golf Club. You can also play like a high roller at two more of Vegas' best known courses -- Tom Fazio-designed Shadow Creek and Rees Jones' Cascata, both considered among the best and most exclusive open-to-the public golf courses in the country. And one of golf's greatest teachers is headquartered at Rio Secco (Butch Harmon School of Golf) and at Angel Park you play into the night on its lighted par-3 course. In short, there are courses for every budget, every taste and every ability. And the fun doesn't stop there. Shows, mega casino resorts like the Bellagio, the Venetian, Caesar's Palace and the MGM Grand will keep you going through the night. Sleeping is optional. Fun is not.