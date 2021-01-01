Home / Courses / World / USA / Nevada

Las Vegas Golf Guide

Featured Destination

Las Vegas
Courses: 60
Reviews: 18176
No place can quite match the excitement of Las Vegas: the resorts, the shows and even the golf courses. In Las Vegas, boundaries are stretched, sometimes even broken. Only Las Vegas could have a slogan like, "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas." It should come as no surprise then that the golf courses reflect the vibe of the city. You can play right on the famous Las Vegas Strip at the South Pacific-themed Bali Hai Golf Club or the grand Wynn Golf Club. You can also play like a high roller at two more of Vegas' best known courses -- Tom Fazio-designed Shadow Creek and Rees Jones' Cascata, both considered among the best and most exclusive open-to-the public golf courses in the country. And one of golf's greatest teachers is headquartered at Rio Secco (Butch Harmon School of Golf) and at Angel Park you play into the night on its lighted par-3 course. In short, there are courses for every budget, every taste and every ability. And the fun doesn't stop there. Shows, mega casino resorts like the Bellagio, the Venetian, Caesar's Palace and the MGM Grand will keep you going through the night. Sleeping is optional. Fun is not.
  • Wynn Golf Club: #12
    Wynn Las Vegas
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    The 2019 reopening of the newly redesigned Wynn Golf Club by Tom Fazio brought high-end golf back to the Las Vegas Strip where the game has been played since 1952. The Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The entire complex features approximately 194,000 square…
  • TPC Las Vegas: #18
    JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    The Mediterranean-style JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa sits off the Las Vegas Strip in the posh Summerlin neighborhood just minutes from Red Rock Canyon. It is marketed as a peaceful retreat close to the action but worlds away from the hustle and bustle. Italian, Japanese, American and International cuisine are featured in the resort…
  • Red Rock Country Club, Arroyo Course - #14
    Red Rock Resort
    Las Vegas , Nevada
    The Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas is part of the Station Casinos family that includes the Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Santa Fe, Sunset Station, Wild Wild West and Wildfires Gaming locations. The Four-Diamond Red Rock offers rooms, suites, penthouses and villas for guests, as well as multiple restaurants, casino and…

