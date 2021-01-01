Las Vegas Golf Guide
Courses: 60
Reviews: 18176
No place can quite match the excitement of Las Vegas: the resorts, the shows and even the golf courses. In Las Vegas, boundaries are stretched, sometimes even broken. Only Las Vegas could have a slogan like, "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas." It should come as no surprise then that the golf courses reflect the vibe of the city. You can play right on the famous Las Vegas Strip at the South Pacific-themed Bali Hai Golf Club or the grand Wynn Golf Club. You can also play like a high roller at two more of Vegas' best known courses -- Tom Fazio-designed Shadow Creek and Rees Jones' Cascata, both considered among the best and most exclusive open-to-the public golf courses in the country. And one of golf's greatest teachers is headquartered at Rio Secco (Butch Harmon School of Golf) and at Angel Park you play into the night on its lighted par-3 course. In short, there are courses for every budget, every taste and every ability. And the fun doesn't stop there. Shows, mega casino resorts like the Bellagio, the Venetian, Caesar's Palace and the MGM Grand will keep you going through the night. Sleeping is optional. Fun is not.
Las Vegas Golf Courses
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate0.00
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic3.9395235294470
Las Vegas, NevadaResort4.4518235294496
Las Vegas, NevadaResort4.5767411765745
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate4.02
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate
Las Vegas, NevadaResort/Public3.925929411843
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic4.1487235294630
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic4.2224117647122
Las Vegas, NevadaSemi-Private4.3519235294331
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic4.1190352941392
Las Vegas, NevadaSemi-Private3.4915941176334
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate4.71437
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic2.066811764786
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic3.1245823529349
Las Vegas, NevadaResort4.1690235294748
Las Vegas, NevadaSemi-Private4.3852117647552
Las Vegas, NevadaResort/Public4.1545764706193
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic3.7645440
Las Vegas, NevadaResort/Public4.4100823529185
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate0.00
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic4.3105823529704
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic4.3872647059544
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic/Resort4.2132352941432
Las Vegas, NevadaResort4.7929882353462
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate5.04
Las Vegas, NevadaSemi-Private3.78171057
Las Vegas, NevadaResort4.7092294118428
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic3.9760588235334
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate5.01
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic4.7083647059521
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate3.47624
Las Vegas, NevadaResort4.7934823529613
Las Vegas, NevadaPublic/Resort5.013
Golf Courses Near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NevadaPublic/Municipal4.01
North Las Vegas, NevadaResort3.7529470588518
North Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate/Resort4.978028571414
Nellis AFB, NevadaMilitary2.52
Henderson, NevadaPublic/Municipal3.7843528
Henderson, NevadaPublic3.8966647059297
Henderson, NevadaSemi-Private4.4065529412512
Henderson, NevadaResort4.704323529464
Henderson, NevadaPrivate4.16676
Henderson, NevadaPublic4.4643294118973
Las Vegas Golf Resorts
Las Vegas, NevadaThe 2019 reopening of the newly redesigned Wynn Golf Club by Tom Fazio brought high-end golf back to the Las Vegas Strip where the game has been played since 1952. The Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The entire complex features approximately 194,000 square…
Las Vegas, NevadaThe Mediterranean-style JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa sits off the Las Vegas Strip in the posh Summerlin neighborhood just minutes from Red Rock Canyon. It is marketed as a peaceful retreat close to the action but worlds away from the hustle and bustle. Italian, Japanese, American and International cuisine are featured in the resort…
Las Vegas , NevadaThe Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas is part of the Station Casinos family that includes the Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Santa Fe, Sunset Station, Wild Wild West and Wildfires Gaming locations. The Four-Diamond Red Rock offers rooms, suites, penthouses and villas for guests, as well as multiple restaurants, casino and…
Las Vegas Driving Ranges
