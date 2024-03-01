Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Ohio?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Ohio golf courses reviewed in 2023: 228
Reviews of Ohio golf courses in 2023: 5,611
The 25 best public golf courses in Ohio
Chippewa Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$52
What they're saying: "The staff is always amazing. The conditions are second to none. There is nothing bad to say about Chippewa and the staff. There are many other public courses that should take notes from Chippewa and the staff there. Thank you for a great golf course!!" - Duane5512625
Stonelick Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $55-$110
What they're saying: "I have played this magnificent track multiple times and it never gets old. The course is in great shape in spite of all of the rain that we have had lately. The greens are excellent. The staff is very accommodating. I have played a multitude of course in the Greater Cincinnati Area. This is the best!!" - clyde2jan
Walden Ponds Golf Club
Green fee: $42-$64
What they're saying: "Walden (Pond) is a fun course that is (in) great condition. Nice routing with some interesting holes that require thought and execution. Good value for the money which is an added bonus! I look forward to the next time I can play it!" - Jockster
Echo Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $12-$36+
What they're saying: "(I'm) really impressed by the condition of the course, especially given the season. Greens rolled perfectly, and the turf around the greens was excellent. It's a short course, but otherwise a very high-end public course." - howboutthembucks
Zoar Village Golf Course
Green fee: $29-$49
What they're saying: "I always like playing here because it’s always in great shape and the staff is always very friendly." - GolfPass reviewer
Snow Hill Country Club
Green fee: $25-$58
What they're saying: "(It is a) little bit out there, but worth the drive. Greens are small but fast. Whole course is kept in great condition. Nice tee boxes with stone retaining walls on some of the elevated tees. Challenging, but very score-able. (It's a) no-house, open layout. Let the driver rip!" - GolfPass reviewer
Manakiki Golf Course
Green fee: $24-$41
What they're saying: "Manakiki is a Donald Ross design, owned by Cleveland Metroparks. Typical of Ross, the greens are elevated, fast and have a lot of hidden breaks. Best maintained greens of any muni course I have played. The course is very well maintained--edged traps, really nice fairways. The course gets a lot of play so the tee boxes are a little chewed up. Pace of play is usually pretty good and the rangers keep things moving. $38 for senior rate with cart is a good deal. (The) staff are friendly and (the) pro shop is well stocked." - bobmeyer2463
Brown's Run Country Club
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing here. Course was in pretty good shape. Tees, fairways, & greens were all lush. Greens rolled good speed too, and had just enough undulation to make them a little challenging. Definitely going back!" - chearn
EagleSticks Golf Club
What they're saying: "Great layout, challenging holes, receptive greens, friendly staff, just a great day of golf. Played Eaglesticks a couple of years ago and I won’t wait two years to come back." - bbqden
Madison Country Club
Green fee: $25-$59
What they're saying: "I try to play this course as much as I can. It's always in good condition." - GolfPass Reviewer
Flying B Golf Course
Green fee: $18-$42
What they're saying: "As usual, the course was in great shape. Staff (is) always very friendly. (The) pace of play was good! Love the course! Play it several times per year! " - VARvince13
Twin Run Golf Course
Green fee: $20-$35
What they're saying: "I believe Twin Run to be as well kept as any municipal course. It was in superb shape and staff was friendly and helpful. Anxious to play there again soon." - mykie2
Ashland Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$49
What they're saying: "(I) have not played here in several years and when saw times on GolfNow, (I) made an afternoon time mid-week. (The) course (is) in outstanding condition and (the) greens (are) very challenging. This course is a gem." - markbinkley
Pike Run Golf Club
Green fee: $33-$39
What they're saying: "I love this course. If you haven't played here try it. You'll not be disappointed." - BStark24
Gleneagles Golf Club
Green fee: $29-$43
What they're saying: "Fantastic greens, and (a) well managed pace of play. Tuesday $8 Burger Special is worth the trip, all by itself." - johnfivepar
Pine Hills Golf Club
What they're saying: "I played here several times 20 years ago, moved away and got to play it this week. Still a fantastic course with all the characteristics of a great Ohio course. The greens rolled true and the layout is spectacular." - Oowey1862
Sycamore Springs Golf Course
Green fee: $25-$45
What they're saying: "This course is a hidden gem. The staff are friendly and helpful. Made my wife and I feel welcome from the moment we entered. (The) pro shop and snack/bar area is very nice. Course is in great condition (with) tree-lined fairways, a couple of ponds that are in play and a creek that crosses the fairway on 2 par 5’s on the back side with some doglegs to keep you planing your approach shots." - handler54
Chapel Hill Golf Course
Green fee: $27-$49
What they're saying: "The course was in very good shape with only a few reminders of the extremely wet weather we've had recently. The greens were fast indeed. Our group was fortunate to have the opportunity to hit the practice green before (a) tee time. The staff could not have been any more professional and friendly - a pleasure!!" - kpa49
Cumberland Trail Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$71
What they're saying: "Such a nice course, in excellent condition, greens are great and fast, took me most of the front 9 to manage the speed and breaks. Lit the back 9 up. Just a beautiful course and awesome condition. Loved it." - snaknut
Indian Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $40-$50+
What they're saying: "This track continues to get better every year. Continuous improvements. It looks easy but provides many challenges. Fairways are plush. Greens are fast. Pace of play could be a bit faster, but this place is always non-stop. For the price point, you can’t beat it. The staff is always amazing. And try the burger. It’s pretty darn good. Great place. (I) look forward to many more rounds out there." - MisterGoodKat
Windy Knoll Golf Club
Green fee: $28-$39
What they're saying: "Enjoyed this course passing thru Indiana. Good layout, good greens, good golf carts. Great value and check-in with the long time pro went smooth. You won't be disappointed." - Unclepowie2
Pipestone Golf Course
Green fee: $25-$45
What they're saying: "Pipestone is always in good shape and is a fun course." - jmoore427
Grey Hawk Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$48+
What they're saying: "The course is in the best shape I have ever seen! It’s one of my favorite courses in Northeast Ohio." - carolinagolfer22
Lost Nation Golf Course
Green fee: $15-$31
What they're saying: "Weather was great and the course was lovely! Our game pace moved along - no waiting and no one pushing behind. We’ll be back!" - rmksmk
Jasper Hills Golf Club
What they're saying: "Worth the drive. Course is in great shape and (I) love their special days. The new restaurant extension with (a) patio is now open and (the) food is great!" - Leequell