Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio - Golfers' Choice 2024

Check out the best public golf courses in the Buckeye State.
Water dominates the 9th hole at Stonelick Hills Golf Course.

What are the top public golf courses in Ohio?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Ohio or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Ohio golf courses reviewed in 2023: 228
Reviews of Ohio golf courses in 2023: 5,611

The 25 best public golf courses in Ohio

  1. Chippewa Golf Club
    Chippewa GC: #16
    Chippewa Golf Club
    Doylestown, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $25-$52
    What they're saying: "The staff is always amazing. The conditions are second to none. There is nothing bad to say about Chippewa and the staff. There are many other public courses that should take notes from Chippewa and the staff there. Thank you for a great golf course!!" - Duane5512625

  2. Stonelick Hills Golf Course
    Stonelick Hills Golf Course - hole 9
    Stonelick Hills Golf Course
    Batavia, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $55-$110
    What they're saying: "I have played this magnificent track multiple times and it never gets old. The course is in great shape in spite of all of the rain that we have had lately. The greens are excellent. The staff is very accommodating. I have played a multitude of course in the Greater Cincinnati Area. This is the best!!" - clyde2jan

  3. Walden Ponds Golf Club
    Walden Ponds GC
    Walden Ponds Golf Club
    Hamilton, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $42-$64
    What they're saying: "Walden (Pond) is a fun course that is (in) great condition. Nice routing with some interesting holes that require thought and execution. Good value for the money which is an added bonus! I look forward to the next time I can play it!" - Jockster

  4. Echo Hills Golf Course
    Echo Hills GC
    Echo Hills Golf Club
    Piqua, Ohio
    Municipal
    Green fee: $12-$36+
    What they're saying: "(I'm) really impressed by the condition of the course, especially given the season. Greens rolled perfectly, and the turf around the greens was excellent. It's a short course, but otherwise a very high-end public course." - howboutthembucks

  5. Zoar Village Golf Course
    Zoar Village GC
    Zoar Village Golf Course
    Dover, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $29-$49
    What they're saying: "I always like playing here because it’s always in great shape and the staff is always very friendly." - GolfPass reviewer

  6. Snow Hill Country Club
    Snow Hill CC: #14
    Snow Hill Country Club
    New Vienna, Ohio
    Private
    Green fee: $25-$58
    What they're saying: "(It is a) little bit out there, but worth the drive. Greens are small but fast. Whole course is kept in great condition. Nice tee boxes with stone retaining walls on some of the elevated tees. Challenging, but very score-able. (It's a) no-house, open layout. Let the driver rip!" - GolfPass reviewer

  7. Manakiki Golf Course
    Manakiki GC
    Manakiki Golf Course
    Willoughby, Ohio
    Public/Municipal
    Green fee: $24-$41
    What they're saying: "Manakiki is a Donald Ross design, owned by Cleveland Metroparks. Typical of Ross, the greens are elevated, fast and have a lot of hidden breaks. Best maintained greens of any muni course I have played. The course is very well maintained--edged traps, really nice fairways. The course gets a lot of play so the tee boxes are a little chewed up. Pace of play is usually pretty good and the rangers keep things moving. $38 for senior rate with cart is a good deal. (The) staff are friendly and (the) pro shop is well stocked." - bobmeyer2463

  8. Brown's Run Country Club
    Brown's Run CC
    Brown's Run Country Club
    Middletown, Ohio
    Private
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing here. Course was in pretty good shape. Tees, fairways, & greens were all lush. Greens rolled good speed too, and had just enough undulation to make them a little challenging. Definitely going back!" - chearn

  9. EagleSticks Golf Club
    EagleSticks GC: 10th green
    EagleSticks Golf Club
    Zanesville, Ohio
    Public
    What they're saying: "Great layout, challenging holes, receptive greens, friendly staff, just a great day of golf. Played Eaglesticks a couple of years ago and I won’t wait two years to come back." - bbqden

  10. Madison Country Club
    Madison CC
    Madison Country Club
    North Madison, Ohio
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $25-$59
    What they're saying: "I try to play this course as much as I can. It's always in good condition." - GolfPass Reviewer

  11. Flying B Golf Course
    Flying B GC
    Flying B Golf Course
    Salem, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $18-$42
    What they're saying: "As usual, the course was in great shape. Staff (is) always very friendly. (The) pace of play was good! Love the course! Play it several times per year! " - VARvince13

  12. Twin Run Golf Course
    Twin Run GC: Clubhouse
    Twin Run Golf Course
    Hamilton, Ohio
    Public/Municipal
    Green fee: $20-$35
    What they're saying: "I believe Twin Run to be as well kept as any municipal course. It was in superb shape and staff was friendly and helpful. Anxious to play there again soon." - mykie2

  13. Ashland Golf Club
    Ashland GC: #4
    Ashland Golf Club
    Ashland, Ohio
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $35-$49
    What they're saying: "(I) have not played here in several years and when saw times on GolfNow, (I) made an afternoon time mid-week. (The) course (is) in outstanding condition and (the) greens (are) very challenging. This course is a gem." - markbinkley

  14. Pike Run Golf Club
    Pike Run GC: #14
    Pike Run Golf Club
    Ottawa, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $33-$39
    What they're saying: "I love this course. If you haven't played here try it. You'll not be disappointed." - BStark24

  15. Gleneagles Golf Club
    Gleneagles GC: #2
    Gleneagles Golf Club
    Twinsburg, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $29-$43
    What they're saying: "Fantastic greens, and (a) well managed pace of play. Tuesday $8 Burger Special is worth the trip, all by itself." - johnfivepar

  16. Pine Hills Golf Club
    Pine Hills GC
    Pine Hills Golf Club
    Hinckley, Ohio
    Public
    What they're saying: "I played here several times 20 years ago, moved away and got to play it this week. Still a fantastic course with all the characteristics of a great Ohio course. The greens rolled true and the layout is spectacular." - Oowey1862

  17. Sycamore Springs Golf Course
    Sycamore Springs GC: #5
    Sycamore Springs Golf Course
    Arlington, Ohio
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $25-$45
    What they're saying: "This course is a hidden gem. The staff are friendly and helpful. Made my wife and I feel welcome from the moment we entered. (The) pro shop and snack/bar area is very nice. Course is in great condition (with) tree-lined fairways, a couple of ponds that are in play and a creek that crosses the fairway on 2 par 5’s on the back side with some doglegs to keep you planing your approach shots." - handler54

  18. Chapel Hill Golf Course
    Chapel Hill GC: Clubhouse
    Chapel Hill Golf Course
    Mount Vernon, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $27-$49
    What they're saying: "The course was in very good shape with only a few reminders of the extremely wet weather we've had recently. The greens were fast indeed. Our group was fortunate to have the opportunity to hit the practice green before (a) tee time. The staff could not have been any more professional and friendly - a pleasure!!" - kpa49

  19. Cumberland Trail Golf Course
    Cumberland Trail GC: #17
    Cumberland Trail Golf Club
    Pataskala, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $39-$71
    What they're saying: "Such a nice course, in excellent condition, greens are great and fast, took me most of the front 9 to manage the speed and breaks. Lit the back 9 up. Just a beautiful course and awesome condition. Loved it." - snaknut

  20. Indian Ridge Golf Club
    Indian Ridge GC: #4
    Indian Ridge Golf Club
    Oxford, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $40-$50+
    What they're saying: "This track continues to get better every year. Continuous improvements. It looks easy but provides many challenges. Fairways are plush. Greens are fast. Pace of play could be a bit faster, but this place is always non-stop. For the price point, you can’t beat it. The staff is always amazing. And try the burger. It’s pretty darn good. Great place. (I) look forward to many more rounds out there." - MisterGoodKat

  21. Windy Knoll Golf Club
    Windy Knoll GC
    Windy Knoll Golf Club
    Springfield, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $28-$39
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed this course passing thru Indiana. Good layout, good greens, good golf carts. Great value and check-in with the long time pro went smooth. You won't be disappointed." - Unclepowie2

  22. Pipestone Golf Course
    Pipestone GC
    Pipestone Golf Club
    Miamisburg, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $25-$45
    What they're saying: "Pipestone is always in good shape and is a fun course." - jmoore427

  23. Grey Hawk Golf Club
    Grey Hawk GC: #13
    Grey Hawk Golf Club
    Lagrange, Ohio
    Public
    Green fee: $35-$48+
    What they're saying: "The course is in the best shape I have ever seen! It’s one of my favorite courses in Northeast Ohio." - carolinagolfer22

  24. Lost Nation Golf Course
    Lost Nation GC
    Lost Nation Municipal Golf Course
    Willoughby, Ohio
    Public/Municipal
    Green fee: $15-$31
    What they're saying: "Weather was great and the course was lovely! Our game pace moved along - no waiting and no one pushing behind. We’ll be back!" - rmksmk

  25. Jasper Hills Golf Club
    Jasper Hills GC
    Jasper Hills Golf Club
    Xenia, Ohio
    Public
    What they're saying: "Worth the drive. Course is in great shape and (I) love their special days. The new restaurant extension with (a) patio is now open and (the) food is great!" - Leequell

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
