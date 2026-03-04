Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Tennessee - Golfers' Choice 2026

Tennessee is just far enough south that year round golf is possible.
The state's mountainous sections and beautiful forests and lakes are perfect for golf if you know where to look.
GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Tennessee every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Tennessee or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Tennessee golf courses reviewed in 2025: 62
Reviews of Tennessee golf courses in 2025: 1,849
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,900 reviews of Tennessee golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Tennessee
-
Pickwick Landing State Park Golf CoursePickwick Dam, TennesseePublic4.854901960811
Green fee: $29-$52
What they're saying: "Second time played here and really enjoyed the layout and views! Nice challenging course and lots of trees to watch out for. Winding through the woods to each tee box. Will recommend this place to anyone looking for some good golf." - JohnRutherfordPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in TennesseeLooking for the best public golf courses in Tennessee? See the top picks for 2025 and start planning your next golf getaway.Our reviewers help determine Tennessee's most popular public golf courses.View Tennesee's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.These are Tennesee's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on golfer reviews.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
-
Egwani Farm Golf Course
Green fee: $55-$65
What they're saying: "I played at Egwani Farm yesterday, and it was an amazing experience from start to finish! The course conditions were excellent — perfectly maintained fairways and smooth greens. The pace of play was just right, allowing me to enjoy every shot without feeling rushed." - Rosita30
-
Lake Tansi Resort
Green fee: $40-$70
What they're saying: "From tee boxes to greens the course was in good shape. Staff was friendly and helpful. Course is less hilly than other courses we played in area." - Cpfalzer
-
Island Pointe Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$72
What they're saying: "This place is in amazing condition. The new amenities just add to the great experience. My favorite course to play." - Bcbutler3
-
Towhee Club
Green fee: $94-$110
What they're saying: "Towee has become a great course to play, great layout, usually a good pace of play & terrific clubhouse/restaurant." - Chris4j
-
Clinchview Golf Club
Green fee: $37-$44
What they're saying: "Fairways were in great shape and challenging pin locations. Greens were in great shape also. Will play again." - Bjones1979
-
The Farm Golf Course
Green fee: $47-$57+
What they're saying: "I played this course today, and it was in the best shape I've ever seen it in. The fairways where like lush carpet. The greens were rolling perfect. I was truly surprised." - Golfgr877
-
Forest Hill Golf Course
Green fee: $29-$39
What they're saying: "Forest Hill is one of the most fun golf courses in the area. The holes are challenging and the greens are really fun. Great people, great course." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
The Legacy
Green fee: $18-$33
What they're saying: "This place is amazing. The day that we played it had rained all morning however by our 1:30 tee time the course was immaculate. The course offers some unique holes with amazing views. The staff were (the) best and friendly. Would highly recommend this course for anyone that’s looking for an exceptional round of golf." - AllanMatthews
-
Patriot Hills Golf ClubJefferson City, TennesseeSemi-Private4.2329873126662
Green fee: $35-$48
What they're saying: "Course layout fun, greens a little slow, but nice. Friendly staff and really enjoyed my round. Don’t need a driver really, but fun course." - Scottm7258
-
Gatlinburg Golf CoursePigeon Forge, TennesseePublic/Municipal4.29462313481108
Green fee: $60-$95
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. The greens rolled good. The pace of play was okay. The views on the course were awesome. Overall experience was really good." - Chris121
-
The Crossings Golf ClubJonesborough, TennesseeSemi-Private4.158255018260
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "Had such a great time at The Crossings Golf Course today! The layout was easy to play, the course was spotless and beautifully maintained, and the whole experience was just smooth and fun. We’ll definitely be back for another round!" - GolfPass Reviewer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Tennessee
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Tennessee not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Olde White Oaks Golf Course
Green fee: $37-$46+
What they're saying: "I just love this course, the layout, the staff, newer carts, everything. I would recommend this place to anyone." - Charlie6316235
-
Tri Cities Golf CourseBlountville, TennesseePublic3.8051423007211
Green fee: $22-$40
What they're saying: "Very nice course for the money. Was stuck behind a fivesome making our day pretty slow but the course conditions are good, the staff is friendly, and the value is there to make me come back." - Kaneki
-
Avalon Country Club
Green fee: $40-$68
What they're saying: "Avalon Golf Country Club was as always an outstanding venue for golf. The price paid ($39.50) for 18 holes including electric cart was spectacular. The greens were in excellent shape as well as the fairways. The elevation changes on most holes add to the challenge of each round. Four tee locations make it challenging for all golf levels." - Fkerze70
-
Gaylord Springs Golf LinksNashville, TennesseeResort/Public4.2749482173582
Green fee: $69-$109
What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course and I enjoyed every hole. (This) course was well maintained and fun to play (and very) challenging. I would definitely play this course again and it is worth every dollar. Staff was excellent from the starter to the grill." - Jcowin2
-
Tennessee Centennial Golf CourseOak Ridge, TennesseePublic/Municipal4.0305673519450
Green fee: $48-$52+
What they're saying: "Great course. Played it for the first time today. Beautiful lay out and greens were perfect!" - Brent6442717
-
Old Fort Golf Club
Green fee: $40-$72
What they're saying: "This is one of the best courses in middle Tennessee. Great layout and the greens are in fantastic condition. Changing course that is fun to play highly recommend this course to anyone." - RyanCammack
-
Fall Creek State Park Golf CoursePikeville, TennesseePublic4.325287854754
Green fee: $33-$65
What they're saying: "Course is in fantastic shape, greens are really quick too! The course throws everything at you with dog legs in both directions and requiring you to hit all the clubs in your bag. Do yourself a favor and play it in the fall with all the beautiful foliage." - Mxtgeorge
-
Indian Hills Golf CourseMurfreesboro, TennesseePublic3.9669216273891
Green fee: $65-$73
What they're saying: "I’ve always like the layout of Indian Hills, but over the past several years, the course conditions were not so good. This year, the course is in great shape." - Rowland24
Comments (0)