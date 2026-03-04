Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Tennessee - Golfers' Choice 2026

Looking to play the best golf courses in the Volunteer state? Our top-20 list can help.
Gaylord Springs GC aerial
Mounds add movement and definition to Gaylord Springs' open and exposed playing field.

Tennessee is just far enough south that year round golf is possible.

The state's mountainous sections and beautiful forests and lakes are perfect for golf if you know where to look.

GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Tennessee every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Tennessee or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Tennessee golf courses reviewed in 2025: 62
Reviews of Tennessee golf courses in 2025: 1,849

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,900 reviews of Tennessee golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Tennessee

  Pickwick Landing State Park Golf Course

    Pickwick Landing State Park GC: Aerial
    Pickwick Landing State Park Golf Course
    Pickwick Dam, Tennessee
    Public
    4.8549019608
    11
    Green fee: $29-$52
    What they're saying: "Second time played here and really enjoyed the layout and views! Nice challenging course and lots of trees to watch out for. Winding through the woods to each tee box. Will recommend this place to anyone looking for some good golf." - JohnRutherford

  Egwani Farm Golf Course

    Egwani Farms GC
    Egwani Farms Golf Course
    Rockford, Tennessee
    Public
    4.6604840431
    846
    Green fee: $55-$65
    What they're saying: "I played at Egwani Farm yesterday, and it was an amazing experience from start to finish! The course conditions were excellent — perfectly maintained fairways and smooth greens. The pace of play was just right, allowing me to enjoy every shot without feeling rushed." - Rosita30

  Lake Tansi Resort

    Lake Tansi Resort: aerial view
    Lake Tansi Resort
    Crossville, Tennessee
    Resort
    4.5567320511
    691
    Green fee: $40-$70
    What they're saying: "From tee boxes to greens the course was in good shape. Staff was friendly and helpful. Course is less hilly than other courses we played in area." - Cpfalzer

  Island Pointe Golf Club

    River Islands GS: #3
    View Tee Times
    Island Pointe Golf Club
    Kodak, Tennessee
    Public
    4.4983492211
    1400
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$72
    What they're saying: "This place is in amazing condition. The new amenities just add to the great experience. My favorite course to play." - Bcbutler3

  Towhee Club

    Towhee Club
    Towhee Club
    Spring Hill, Tennessee
    Public
    4.1808009373
    545
    Green fee: $94-$110
    What they're saying: "Towee has become a great course to play, great layout, usually a good pace of play & terrific clubhouse/restaurant." - Chris4j

  Clinchview Golf Club

    Clinchview GC
    Clinchview Golf Club
    Bean Station, Tennessee
    Public
    4.4228299439
    180
    Green fee: $37-$44
    What they're saying: "Fairways were in great shape and challenging pin locations. Greens were in great shape also. Will play again." - Bjones1979

  The Farm Golf Course

    The Farms GC
    The Farms Golf Club
    Dyersburg, Tennessee
    Public
    4.441329259
    52
    Green fee: $47-$57+
    What they're saying: "I played this course today, and it was in the best shape I've ever seen it in. The fairways where like lush carpet. The greens were rolling perfect. I was truly surprised." - Golfgr877

  Forest Hill Golf Course

    Forest Hills GC: #18
    Forest Hill Golf Course
    Drummonds, Tennessee
    Public
    4.4420076135
    374
    Green fee: $29-$39
    What they're saying: "Forest Hill is one of the most fun golf courses in the area. The holes are challenging and the greens are really fun. Great people, great course." - GolfPass Reviewer

  The Legacy

    Legacy GC: #6
    The Legacy
    Springfield, Tennessee
    Public
    4.2972509544
    731
    Green fee: $18-$33
    What they're saying: "This place is amazing. The day that we played it had rained all morning however by our 1:30 tee time the course was immaculate. The course offers some unique holes with amazing views. The staff were (the) best and friendly. Would highly recommend this course for anyone that’s looking for an exceptional round of golf." - AllanMatthews

  Patriot Hills Golf Club

    Patriot Hills GC
    Patriot Hills Golf Club
    Jefferson City, Tennessee
    Semi-Private
    4.2329873126
    662
    Green fee: $35-$48
    What they're saying: "Course layout fun, greens a little slow, but nice. Friendly staff and really enjoyed my round. Don’t need a driver really, but fun course." - Scottm7258

  Gatlinburg Golf Course

    Gatlinburg GC: Aerial
    Gatlinburg Golf Course
    Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
    Public/Municipal
    4.2946231348
    1108
    Green fee: $60-$95
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. The greens rolled good. The pace of play was okay. The views on the course were awesome. Overall experience was really good." - Chris121

  The Crossings Golf Club

    Crossings GC
    The Crossings Golf Club
    Jonesborough, Tennessee
    Semi-Private
    4.158255018
    260
    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "Had such a great time at The Crossings Golf Course today! The layout was easy to play, the course was spotless and beautifully maintained, and the whole experience was just smooth and fun. We’ll definitely be back for another round!" - GolfPass Reviewer

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Tennessee

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Tennessee not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Sweetens Cove GC
    Sweetens Cove Golf Club
    South Pittsburg, Tennessee
    Semi-Private
    1.5962962963
    46
    The Course at Sewanee
    The Course at Sewanee
    Sewanee, Tennessee
    Public
    4.8511904762
    49
    Mirimichi GC: #10
    Mirimichi Golf Course
    Millington, Tennessee
    Public
    4.5555555556
    351
  Olde White Oaks Golf Course

    White Oaks GC
    Olde White Oaks Golf Course
    Athens, Tennessee
    Public
    4.0424836601
    30
    Green fee: $37-$46+
    What they're saying: "I just love this course, the layout, the staff, newer carts, everything. I would recommend this place to anyone." - Charlie6316235

  Tri Cities Golf Course

    Tri Cities GC
    Lake/Woods at Tri Cities Golf Course
    Blountville, Tennessee
    Public
    3.8051423007
    211
    Green fee: $22-$40
    What they're saying: "Very nice course for the money. Was stuck behind a fivesome making our day pretty slow but the course conditions are good, the staff is friendly, and the value is there to make me come back." - Kaneki

  Avalon Country Club

    Avalon CC
    Avalon Country Club
    Lenoir City, Tennessee
    Public
    4.2961502734
    683
    Green fee: $40-$68
    What they're saying: "Avalon Golf Country Club was as always an outstanding venue for golf. The price paid ($39.50) for 18 holes including electric cart was spectacular. The greens were in excellent shape as well as the fairways. The elevation changes on most holes add to the challenge of each round. Four tee locations make it challenging for all golf levels." - Fkerze70

  Gaylord Springs Golf Links

    Gaylord Springs Golf Links: #15
    Gaylord Springs Golf Links
    Nashville, Tennessee
    Resort/Public
    4.2749482173
    582
    Green fee: $69-$109
    What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course and I enjoyed every hole. (This) course was well maintained and fun to play (and very) challenging. I would definitely play this course again and it is worth every dollar. Staff was excellent from the starter to the grill." - Jcowin2

  Tennessee Centennial Golf Course

    Tennessee Centennial GC
    Tennessee Centennial Golf Course
    Oak Ridge, Tennessee
    Public/Municipal
    4.0305673519
    450
    Green fee: $48-$52+
    What they're saying: "Great course. Played it for the first time today. Beautiful lay out and greens were perfect!" - Brent6442717

  Old Fort Golf Club

    Old Fort GC: Aerial #12, #16
    Old Fort Golf Club
    Murfreesboro, Tennessee
    Public
    4.3529411765
    25
    Green fee: $40-$72
    What they're saying: "This is one of the best courses in middle Tennessee. Great layout and the greens are in fantastic condition. Changing course that is fun to play highly recommend this course to anyone." - RyanCammack

  Fall Creek State Park Golf Course

    Fall Creek Falls State Park GC
    Fall Creek Falls State Park Golf Course
    Pikeville, Tennessee
    Public
    4.3252878547
    54
    Green fee: $33-$65
    What they're saying: "Course is in fantastic shape, greens are really quick too! The course throws everything at you with dog legs in both directions and requiring you to hit all the clubs in your bag. Do yourself a favor and play it in the fall with all the beautiful foliage." - Mxtgeorge

  Indian Hills Golf Course

    Indian Hills GC: #18
    Indian Hills Golf Course
    Murfreesboro, Tennessee
    Public
    3.9669216273
    891
    Green fee: $65-$73
    What they're saying: "I’ve always like the layout of Indian Hills, but over the past several years, the course conditions were not so good. This year, the course is in great shape." - Rowland24

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

