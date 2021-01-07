The annual Golfers' Choice lists compiled by the Golf Advisor community are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of the review community throughout the year. We use our Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's weighted subcategory averages.

Reviews from trusted and active reviewers are weighted heavier than inactive members. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2020 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Georgia golf courses reviewed in 2020: 207

Reviews of Georgia golf courses in 2020: 8,539

