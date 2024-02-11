The 10 best golf trips to take in 2024

The landscape of golf is changing.

Between the new Signature Events on the PGA Tour - which guarantee blockbuster fields - and the potential merger with LIV Golf, the professional golf universe sits on shifting sands. The same goes for the world of golf travel. New golf destinations and golf resorts - like the 57-hole Cabot Citrus Farms in Brooksville, Fla. - are causing a stir, catering to golfers seeking something more modern and in line with today's tastes for unique architecture and cool amenities like a TrackMan Range or night golf on a putting or short course.

What hasn't changed, though, is the insatiable thirst golfers have for getting the perfect golf vacation on their calendars. You're probably daydreaming of a golf trip right now. I'm doing the same thing while writing. The day-to-day grind of life gets easier when you have something to look forward to, something to keep you going, like an ever-approaching bucket-list tee time.

We've scoured this ever-changing golf landscape to select the 10 best golf vacations to take in 2024. We offer golf packages to some of these epic golf vacation destinations and golf resorts. For others, you can plan your own escape. Whether you're planning these golf trips to watch the big golf tournament and play a little golf, or to play the trophy tournament course before or after the event, these are golf's 10 hottest destinations for 2024.