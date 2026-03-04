Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2026

Yes, every golfer in America wants to experience a summer golf trip to Bandon Dunes in sublime weather.

And we want to look like Brad Pitt and swing like Fred Couples. Some dreams aren't meant to come true.

The good news for golfers who live in Oregon or want to visit, there is plenty of really good public golf courses in Oregon beyond Bandon Dunes.

Bend in central Oregon, for example, features multiple resorts, some bargain public golf courses and plenty of breweries and restaurants along the Deschutes River. Where else can you play?

GolfPass has released a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Oregon for the first time thanks to YOU. Our past rankings have stopped at 20 courses, but this list has expanded to include more top public courses. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Oregon or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Oregon golf courses reviewed in 2025: 52

Reviews of Oregon golf courses in 2025: 1,171

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 1,200 reviews of Oregon golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.