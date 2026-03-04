Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2026

Oregon's best public golf courses expand beyond the borders of Bandon Dunes.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Nicklaus Course - hole 13
The 13th hole of the Nicklaus Course at the Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve wraps around a water hazard.

Yes, every golfer in America wants to experience a summer golf trip to Bandon Dunes in sublime weather.

And we want to look like Brad Pitt and swing like Fred Couples. Some dreams aren't meant to come true.

The good news for golfers who live in Oregon or want to visit, there is plenty of really good public golf courses in Oregon beyond Bandon Dunes.

Bend in central Oregon, for example, features multiple resorts, some bargain public golf courses and plenty of breweries and restaurants along the Deschutes River. Where else can you play?

GolfPass has released a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Oregon for the first time thanks to YOU. Our past rankings have stopped at 20 courses, but this list has expanded to include more top public courses. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Oregon or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Oregon golf courses reviewed in 2025: 52
Reviews of Oregon golf courses in 2025: 1,171

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,200 reviews of Oregon golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Oregon

  1. Quail Ridge Golf Course

    Quail Ridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Quail Ridge Golf Course
    Baker City, Oregon
    Municipal
    4.7058823529
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$55
    What they're saying: "The whole staff was very friendly. All from the clubhouse to the bar/restaurant. They made you feel welcome. Also, the course was in good shape." - GolfPass reviewer

    Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in Oregon
    South at Reserve Vineyards #14
    Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Oregon's public golf scene is more than just Bandon Dunes. Check out our top-20 list.
    reserve-vineyards-north-triple-green.jpg
    Top 20 Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Our reviewers help determine Oregon's most popular public golf courses.
    Bandon Crossings - hole 11
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Oregon
    Local favorites mixed with nationally-known courses such as Tetherow and Bandon Dunes to earn high marks from golfers in 2022.
    Pacific Dunes - hole 4
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Oregon
    Bandon Dunes and several local favorites earned the highest marks from golfers in 2021.
    Reserve Vineyard - South golf course - hole 18
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Oregon
    The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's reviews.
    Silvies Valley Ranch
    Golfers' Choice 2020: Best of Oregon golf courses
    From great courses around Portland to Bend, Sunriver and Bandon, these courses fared best in Oregon according to our community.

  2. Juniper Golf Club

    Juniper GC
    View Tee Times
    Juniper Golf Club
    Redmond, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.8225681664
    402
    Write Review

    Green fee: $43-$96
    What they're saying: "Great track. Love coming out here challenging yet fair. Will be back." - Phillygg

  3. Indian Creek Golf Course

    Indian Creek GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Indian Creek Golf Course
    Hood River, Oregon
    Public
    4.6995884774
    90
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$90
    What they're saying: "Beautiful fairways, Beautiful scenery. Played the back 9 for the first time and not going to lie, it was exciting. Each fairway was unique and had its own challenges. Was able to dine at the restaurant afterwards to finish off the day with great staff and fine drinks and food. Can’t wait till next time!" - ChristinaW123

  4. The Resort at the Mountain

    Resort at the Mountain
    View Tee Times
    Thistle/Foxglove at Resort at the Mountain, The
    Welches, Oregon
    Resort
    4.3354162305
    366
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "This is a delightful course with well kept fairways and greens. Staff were friendly and pace of play just right. While not as challenging as some we've played, this course offers a solid round of golf and lots of fun!" - gkhoury

  5. Running Y Ranch

    Running Y Ranch: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Running Y Ranch Golf Course
    Klamath Falls, Oregon
    Resort
    4.6974206349
    94
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "A great course in a county setting, each hole has its own personality, a must play." - trautmank

  6. Albany Golf & Event Center - Spring Hill Golf Club

    Spring Hill GC at Albany Golf & Event Center
    View Tee Times
    Spring Hill Golf Club at Albany Golf & Event Center
    Albany, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.6592674806
    123
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42-$86
    What they're saying: "This course is awesome. Just a beautiful course and very well maintained. The pro shop has very friendly and helpful employees. Very blessed this course is less than a minute away from my home." - RyanRider10

  7. The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club - South Course

    The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - South: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - South Course
    Aloha, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.639531372
    397
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$89
    What they're saying: "A beautiful day on the South course at The Reserve - course was in outstanding condition, lush, green and inviting!!" - drbump17

  8. McNary Golf Club

    McNary GC
    View Tee Times
    McNary Golf Club
    Keizer, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.5493425606
    220
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$85
    What they're saying: "Great Course. In nice condition. Most fairways are wide. Some water hazards. Hole 10 has two greens, with (the) shorter one ... behind a big tree. You may not be able to see the flag from the tee. Would definitely play it again." - ks1151

  9. Myrtle Creek Golf Club

    Cougar Canyon GC
    View Tee Times
    Myrtle Creek Golf Club
    Myrtle Creek, Oregon
    Public
    4.6541666667
    13
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Real nice course. This is a very fun course to play. Been in southern oregon for many years and this is 1 of my favorite courses to play." - JohnSams

  10. Eagle Crest - The Ridge

    Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge: #1
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge Course
    Redmond, Oregon
    Resort
    4.5376778162
    118
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$45
    What they're saying: "It was a hot day (99 degrees) and played in the afternoon. Good pace and there was plenty of drinking water on the course. The course was in good shape and played nicely. I had my oldest daughter with me who is still a beginner, but getting better. It was also a fair course for her level of play." - PaulS57

  11. Eagle Point Golf Course

    Eagle Point GC
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Point Golf Course
    Eagle Point, Oregon
    Resort/Semi-Private
    4.5889694045
    201
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$65
    What they're saying: "Memorable time. Very nice course. Will definitely go back for a longer stay." - Rainsong6

  12. Chehalem Glenn Golf Course

    Chehalem Glenn GC
    View Tee Times
    Chehalem Glenn Golf Club
    Newberg, Oregon
    Public
    4.4025388653
    644
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46-$82
    What they're saying: "I hope you like elevation changes!This course is a blast. I never go here expecting to shoot my best round of the year, though. Layout is tough, plenty of hazards and unplayable natural areas. Most of the greens and fairways are above and below the tees. I've never made par on 9 in the half dozen times I've played here. Drains pretty well in the winter. (The) greens always roll great. For your first time, prioritize fairways, and leave the ball below the hole!" - MaxEddyLasich

  13. Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club - Ghost Creek Course

    Pumpkin Ridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club - Ghost Creek Course
    North Plains, Oregon
    Public
    4.5459993325
    526
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$179
    What they're saying: "Brisk pace of play on a really nice layout set the backdrop for a great day. The course brought out my best game this year." - JehSingh

  14. Juniper Preserve - Nicklaus Course

    Nicklaus Course at Pronghorn: #13
    View Tee Times
    Pronghorn Club - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
    Bend, Oregon
    Public/Resort
    4.5516651105
    225
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$200+
    What they're saying: "Greatest Course in Central Oregon. We had a fantastic round at Pronghorn. Course was in great shape and pace of play was good." - skc13cohen

  15. Crooked River Ranch Golf Club

    Crooked River Ranch Golf
    View Tee Times
    Crooked River Ranch Golf
    Crooked River Ranch, Oregon
    Public/Resort
    4.4942011122
    81
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$85
    What they're saying: "Always a fun time and great course. We were paired with a local so that is always a plus and she was very nice. Course was in great shape and pace of play was very good." - tmetzer

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Oregon

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Oregon not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Bandon Dunes: #9
    Bandon Dunes
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.5579150579
    39
    Write Review
    Pacific Dunes: #14
    Pacific Dunes
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.6428571429
    35
    Write Review
    Bandon Crossings
    Bandon Crossings Golf Course
    Bandon, Oregon
    Public
    4.532967033
    15
    Write Review
    Bandon Preserve: #10
    Bandon Preserve
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.9047619048
    13
    Write Review
    Old Macdonald: #4
    Old Macdonald
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.0248447205
    24
    Write Review
    The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch
    The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch - Hankins Course
    Seneca, Oregon
    Resort
    4.4
    10
    Write Review
    The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch - Craddock
    The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch - Craddock Course
    Seneca, Oregon
    Resort
    4.4
    10
    Write Review
    Crosswater at Sunriver Resort
    Crosswater at Sunriver Resort
    Sunriver, Oregon
    Resort
    4.9428571429
    35
    Write Review

  16. Charbonneau Golf Club

    Charbonneau GC
    View Tee Times
    Green/Red at Charbonneau Golf Club
    Wilsonville, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.5231984067
    285
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$63
    What they're saying: "Played Charbonneau Golf Course for first time on 9/5/2025. Wasn’t sure what to expect and was very happy with the course. Lush, green and in really good condition. Terrific value for the money. Will play again when I’m back in the area." - Blippa

  17. Meadow Lakes Golf Course

    Meadow Lakes GC
    View Tee Times
    Meadow Lakes Golf Course
    Prineville, Oregon
    Public/Municipal
    4.502781328
    484
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$60
    What they're saying: "Nice, Friendly Course. The course is always in good shape & the value is the best in Central Oregon. I think it’s a little more difficult than it appears but still fair." - Raygrubb

  18. Eastmoreland Golf Course

    Eastmoreland GC
    View Tee Times
    Eastmoreland Golf Course
    Portland, Oregon
    Public/Municipal
    4.2488687783
    491
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$35
    What they're saying: "Fall BeautyI like to play Eastmoreland a couple of times a year. It’s a beautiful old course and has some challenging holes. The course is in good shape and a terrific value." - gvangasse

  19. East at Glendoveer Golf Course

    Glendoveer GC
    View Tee Times
    East at Glendoveer Golf Course
    Portland, Oregon
    Public
    4.2483640585
    412
    Write Review

    Green fee: $31-$56+
    What they're saying: "Only made it to 72 degrees but the course was marvelous! Greens still in very good condition, most slow but rolling good. One of my favorite places to play." - 55Edward

  20. The Mook at Alderbrook

    The Mook at Alderbrook: #5
    View Tee Times
    The Mook at Alderbrook
    Tillamook, Oregon
    Public
    4.3318036434
    132
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$72
    What they're saying: "Amazing course. The new owners have really stepped up the course! The grass was green. The greens were great. And the pace of play was very good too. I’ll be back soon!" - brianj62

  21. The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club - North Course

    The Reserve Vineyards & GC
    View Tee Times
    The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - North Course
    Aloha, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.6063308989
    372
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$89
    What they're saying: "One of the nicest golf courses in the Portland area." - bryonconnick

  22. River's Edge Golf Resort

    River's Edge GC
    View Tee Times
    River's Edge Golf Course
    Bend, Oregon
    Public/Resort
    4.0089812149
    256
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$99
    What they're saying: "There were a few blind shots and pretty extreme elevation changes that might be intimidating for the average golfer, but we played with a pair who were familiar with the layout. As a senior golfer, it would have been nice to have a Red/White option on the scorecard, but (I) played it again the next day knowing the layout a bit better. For late August, the course was in pretty good shape... just a few spots showing wear and tear of the season but the greens were well manicured." - russlefler

  23. Salishan Golf Links

    Salishan Spa & Golf Resort
    View Tee Times
    Salishan Golf Links
    Gleneden Beach, Oregon
    Resort
    4.344900944
    241
    Write Review

    Green fee: $57-$125
    What they're saying: "Very hilly, lots of dog legs, and several holes with a lot of elevation change. Fairways and greens were in good condition." - stsailor

  24. Eagle Crest - Resort Course

    Eagle Crest Resort - Resort: #17
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
    Redmond, Oregon
    Resort
    4.4043417367
    82
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49-$63
    What they're saying: "The course was in good shape. It was fun to play. The club house is under construction. Staff was friendly and helpful." - rkcrshr

  25. West at Glendoveer Golf Course

    Glendoveer GC
    View Tee Times
    West at Glendoveer Golf Course
    Portland, Oregon
    Public
    4.0969446031
    241
    Write Review

    Green fee: $31-$56+
    What they're saying: "Both courses at Glendoveer are fun to play. The west course is fairly open and forgiving. If you are hitting left or right there usually isn't to much trouble you can get into. Lots of holes that are open and you can let your driver eat." - iamthedude

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Monarch Beach Golf Links
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
6 Min Read
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
Articles
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
putting GC lead.png
3 Min Read
Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club - views
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bully Pulpit GC: #16
1 Min Read
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
jeffersonville-2026-gc-pennsylvania.JPG
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

best-male-competitors-big-break-lead.jpg
2 Min Read
Top 5 male professional golfers in Big Break history
Articles
Kapalua Plantation - hole 18
5 Min Read
10 best spring golf trips
Articles
cobra-optm-accuracy-hero-rickie.jpg
3 Min Read
Are golf equipment manufacturers finally giving up on promoting distance?
Articles
Saddlebrook National - Oak nine - hole 8
5 Min Read
Florida's Saddlebrook Resort unveils $92-million makeover outside Tampa
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me