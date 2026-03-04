Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2026

Yes, every golfer in America wants to experience a summer golf trip to Bandon Dunes in sublime weather.
And we want to look like Brad Pitt and swing like Fred Couples. Some dreams aren't meant to come true.
The good news for golfers who live in Oregon or want to visit, there is plenty of really good public golf courses in Oregon beyond Bandon Dunes.
Bend in central Oregon, for example, features multiple resorts, some bargain public golf courses and plenty of breweries and restaurants along the Deschutes River. Where else can you play?
GolfPass has released a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Oregon for the first time thanks to YOU. Our past rankings have stopped at 20 courses, but this list has expanded to include more top public courses. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Oregon or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Oregon golf courses reviewed in 2025: 52
Reviews of Oregon golf courses in 2025: 1,171
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,200 reviews of Oregon golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Oregon
-
Quail Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$55
What they're saying: "The whole staff was very friendly. All from the clubhouse to the bar/restaurant. They made you feel welcome. Also, the course was in good shape." - GolfPass reviewerPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in OregonOregon's public golf scene is more than just Bandon Dunes. Check out our top-20 list.Our reviewers help determine Oregon's most popular public golf courses.Local favorites mixed with nationally-known courses such as Tetherow and Bandon Dunes to earn high marks from golfers in 2022.Bandon Dunes and several local favorites earned the highest marks from golfers in 2021.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's reviews.From great courses around Portland to Bend, Sunriver and Bandon, these courses fared best in Oregon according to our community.
-
Juniper Golf Club
Green fee: $43-$96
What they're saying: "Great track. Love coming out here challenging yet fair. Will be back." - Phillygg
-
Indian Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $38-$90
What they're saying: "Beautiful fairways, Beautiful scenery. Played the back 9 for the first time and not going to lie, it was exciting. Each fairway was unique and had its own challenges. Was able to dine at the restaurant afterwards to finish off the day with great staff and fine drinks and food. Can’t wait till next time!" - ChristinaW123
-
The Resort at the MountainWelches, OregonResort4.3354162305366
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "This is a delightful course with well kept fairways and greens. Staff were friendly and pace of play just right. While not as challenging as some we've played, this course offers a solid round of golf and lots of fun!" - gkhoury
-
Running Y RanchKlamath Falls, OregonResort4.697420634994
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "A great course in a county setting, each hole has its own personality, a must play." - trautmank
-
Albany Golf & Event Center - Spring Hill Golf ClubAlbany, OregonSemi-Private4.6592674806123
Green fee: $42-$86
What they're saying: "This course is awesome. Just a beautiful course and very well maintained. The pro shop has very friendly and helpful employees. Very blessed this course is less than a minute away from my home." - RyanRider10
-
The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club - South CourseAloha, OregonSemi-Private4.639531372397
Green fee: $39-$89
What they're saying: "A beautiful day on the South course at The Reserve - course was in outstanding condition, lush, green and inviting!!" - drbump17
-
McNary Golf Club
Green fee: $45-$85
What they're saying: "Great Course. In nice condition. Most fairways are wide. Some water hazards. Hole 10 has two greens, with (the) shorter one ... behind a big tree. You may not be able to see the flag from the tee. Would definitely play it again." - ks1151
-
Myrtle Creek Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Real nice course. This is a very fun course to play. Been in southern oregon for many years and this is 1 of my favorite courses to play." - JohnSams
-
Eagle Crest - The RidgeRedmond, OregonResort4.5376778162118
Green fee: $35-$45
What they're saying: "It was a hot day (99 degrees) and played in the afternoon. Good pace and there was plenty of drinking water on the course. The course was in good shape and played nicely. I had my oldest daughter with me who is still a beginner, but getting better. It was also a fair course for her level of play." - PaulS57
-
Eagle Point Golf CourseEagle Point, OregonResort/Semi-Private4.5889694045201
Green fee: $45-$65
What they're saying: "Memorable time. Very nice course. Will definitely go back for a longer stay." - Rainsong6
-
Chehalem Glenn Golf Course
Green fee: $46-$82
What they're saying: "I hope you like elevation changes!This course is a blast. I never go here expecting to shoot my best round of the year, though. Layout is tough, plenty of hazards and unplayable natural areas. Most of the greens and fairways are above and below the tees. I've never made par on 9 in the half dozen times I've played here. Drains pretty well in the winter. (The) greens always roll great. For your first time, prioritize fairways, and leave the ball below the hole!" - MaxEddyLasich
-
Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club - Ghost Creek CourseNorth Plains, OregonPublic4.5459993325526
Green fee: $55-$179
What they're saying: "Brisk pace of play on a really nice layout set the backdrop for a great day. The course brought out my best game this year." - JehSingh
-
Juniper Preserve - Nicklaus CourseBend, OregonPublic/Resort4.5516651105225
Green fee: $99-$200+
What they're saying: "Greatest Course in Central Oregon. We had a fantastic round at Pronghorn. Course was in great shape and pace of play was good." - skc13cohen
-
Crooked River Ranch Golf ClubCrooked River Ranch, OregonPublic/Resort4.494201112281
Green fee: $38-$85
What they're saying: "Always a fun time and great course. We were paired with a local so that is always a plus and she was very nice. Course was in great shape and pace of play was very good." - tmetzer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Oregon
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Oregon not featured in Golfers' Choice:Seneca, OregonResort4.410Seneca, OregonResort4.410
-
Charbonneau Golf ClubWilsonville, OregonSemi-Private4.5231984067285
Green fee: $39-$63
What they're saying: "Played Charbonneau Golf Course for first time on 9/5/2025. Wasn’t sure what to expect and was very happy with the course. Lush, green and in really good condition. Terrific value for the money. Will play again when I’m back in the area." - Blippa
-
Meadow Lakes Golf CoursePrineville, OregonPublic/Municipal4.502781328484
Green fee: $40-$60
What they're saying: "Nice, Friendly Course. The course is always in good shape & the value is the best in Central Oregon. I think it’s a little more difficult than it appears but still fair." - Raygrubb
-
Eastmoreland Golf CoursePortland, OregonPublic/Municipal4.2488687783491
Green fee: $30-$35
What they're saying: "Fall BeautyI like to play Eastmoreland a couple of times a year. It’s a beautiful old course and has some challenging holes. The course is in good shape and a terrific value." - gvangasse
-
East at Glendoveer Golf Course
Green fee: $31-$56+
What they're saying: "Only made it to 72 degrees but the course was marvelous! Greens still in very good condition, most slow but rolling good. One of my favorite places to play." - 55Edward
-
The Mook at Alderbrook
Green fee: $45-$72
What they're saying: "Amazing course. The new owners have really stepped up the course! The grass was green. The greens were great. And the pace of play was very good too. I’ll be back soon!" - brianj62
-
The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club - North CourseAloha, OregonSemi-Private4.6063308989372
Green fee: $39-$89
What they're saying: "One of the nicest golf courses in the Portland area." - bryonconnick
-
River's Edge Golf Resort
Green fee: $39-$99
What they're saying: "There were a few blind shots and pretty extreme elevation changes that might be intimidating for the average golfer, but we played with a pair who were familiar with the layout. As a senior golfer, it would have been nice to have a Red/White option on the scorecard, but (I) played it again the next day knowing the layout a bit better. For late August, the course was in pretty good shape... just a few spots showing wear and tear of the season but the greens were well manicured." - russlefler
-
Salishan Golf Links
Green fee: $57-$125
What they're saying: "Very hilly, lots of dog legs, and several holes with a lot of elevation change. Fairways and greens were in good condition." - stsailor
-
Eagle Crest - Resort CourseRedmond, OregonResort4.404341736782
Green fee: $49-$63
What they're saying: "The course was in good shape. It was fun to play. The club house is under construction. Staff was friendly and helpful." - rkcrshr
-
West at Glendoveer Golf Course
Green fee: $31-$56+
What they're saying: "Both courses at Glendoveer are fun to play. The west course is fairly open and forgiving. If you are hitting left or right there usually isn't to much trouble you can get into. Lots of holes that are open and you can let your driver eat." - iamthedude
Comments (0)