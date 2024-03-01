Top 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - 2024 Golfers' Choice

What are the top public golf courses in South Carolina?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in South Carolina or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
South Carolina golf courses reviewed in 2023: 153
Reviews of South Carolina golf courses in 2023: 9,174
The 25 best public golf courses in South Carolina
Founders Club of Pawleys IslandPawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.3981563
Green fee: $52+
What they're saying: "Nice facility and helpful, friendly staff. Course conditions were good. Will play again in future." - dbridge41A
The Walker Golf Course At Clemson UniversityClemson, South CarolinaPublic4.6836764706371
Green fee: $33+
What they're saying: "Played the course multiple times and it’s always been in great condition. The tee boxes are well maintained. The greens were in great condition. The 18th hole was just opened after a minor redesign, raising the green and adding ‘tiger paw’ bunkers. The range is limited to 220 yards at present due to construction of a new clubhouse and visitor center." - Mike1u3z
Sea Pines Resort - Harbour Town Golf LinksHilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort4.980882352983
Green fee: $335-$505
What they're saying: "Great experience. Very fun course with challenges everywhere. Scenic finish and interesting par 3s!" - jpar17
Cobblestone Park Golf ClubBlythewood, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.7265941176393
What they're saying: "Very nice course! Layout is awesome. Greens were in great shape but will be even better in a few more weeks once they fill in a little more from being punched." - David7869801
Kiawah Island Golf Resort - Oak PointKiawah Island, South CarolinaResort4.565376470614
Green fee: $195-$305+
What they're saying: "Teed off at 9:15 and had the first 9 to ourselves. When we made the turn we saw a 4some that started on 10th green, but they weren't really an issue. The conditions were great and staff very accommodating. The course was not overly difficult, but we also played from the middle tees (Nicklaus) even though we usually play from blues. Did a second 18 at the replay rate and liked it just as much on the second time around." - David615
Cheraw State Park Golf Course
Green fee: $25-$45
What they're saying: "Can’t say anything negative about Cheraw SP. The course is always maintained in excellent condition. Layout is perfect with the natural landscape. Course is challenging but fair. Tee boxes, fairways, and greens are first class. Staff is super friendly and make you feel appreciated and welcome." - BOILERNGR53
River Hills Golf and Country ClubLittle River, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.438559
Green fee: $84-$104+
What they're saying: "Had a great time at River Hills over Thanksgiving weekend. Sometimes it's hard to get a good read on these courses by reviews, especially in terms of course character. The greens were in great shape, but more importantly for me, the course was very interesting and visually appealing. It was anything but ho-hum golf and it really made you work through your bag, which I love. Great track!" - btertin
Wild Wing Plantation - Avocet CourseConway, South CarolinaPublic4.533466666793
Green fee: $76-$104+
What they're saying: "Great value and fun. Played this course on Thanksgiving morning. Had an awesome time. They’ve had a lot of rain so it was wet and they are overseeding the fairways right now. I will absolutely return to play in the spring or summer." - bocobb5
Myrtle Beach National - King's NorthMyrtle Beach, South CarolinaResort4.5892823529149
Green fee: $86-$103+
What they're saying: "Kings North is known for its water. (Its) Arnold Palmer design shows through. With bunker and green placement it’s classic. Really enjoyed the course. Staff was a little tired? They could have made it more special - perhaps members rule this course." - pegfeltner
Burning Ridge Golf CourseConway, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.313823529477
Green fee: $63-$69+
What they're saying: "Nice layout at a great price. I didn’t expect much due to the low rate, so we were surprised. Conditions were perfect. The staff is a bit surly but ignore them and you will be OK." - Davidsimons33
Mount Vintage Golf ClubNorth Augusta, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.5881882353626
Green fee: $55-$70
What they're saying: "The lady in the golf shop was extremely nice to our group this morning. Apparently, from the previous review these folks must be entitled people. Mount Vintage has one of the friendliest staff in the area. The golf course as usual is in great shape. I’ll definitely be back." - 1992sweet
Wyboo Golf Club
Green fee: $49+
What they're saying: "This hidden gem is well worth the short ride from I-95. The course was well maintained with a pretty and fair layout using four different tee boxes. Greens are in excellent condition and were very consistent throughout. Great value and great experience. Friendly people." - tykelee
Edgewater Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$50
What they're saying: "Very nice course. Well-maintained, nice layout. Got a great deal from Teeoff.com." - sskean
Myrtlewood Golf Club - PinehillsMyrtle Beach, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.4231529412102
Green fee: $58-$118
What they're saying: "Nice greens. Enjoyable round (with) nice conditions. I will definitely return." - Chuck3509997
Sea Pines Resort - Atlantic DunesHilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort4.374858823556
Green fee: $180-$290
What they're saying: "Great experience from start to end of (the) round. Staff very friendly and course is fair and challenging. Fairways are wider than they look even with all the water on course. Definitely worth the price. Wish the carts had GPS. Would be very helpful." - GolfPass reviewer
Hilton Head National Golf Club
Green fee: $80-$150
What they're saying: "Course and greens were in amazing shape. This is the third course that we have played this week and Hilton Head National was light years ahead of the other courses, which had torn up tee boxes and worn out greens. The staff at Hilton Head National was extremely helpful and friendly. I highly recommend this course. This should be a must play during your trip to Hilton Head." - jarone0318
Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country ClubPawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private/Resort4.316647058852
Green fee: $85-$102+
What they're saying: "The summer-long renovation project, which restored the greens to their original size, was overall a significant positive step for an always-underrated course. The removal of hundreds of trees has let the sun shine on more turf than ever before. My only quibble is with some of the changes to the bunkering – namely, the removal of several large sand areas that I always thought gave the course a distinct character – but I am confident that as things mature, the course will remain distinctive, demanding and more fun than ever." - TimGavrichGP
The Links at Stono Ferry
Green fee: $79-$130
What they're saying: "Beautiful public track in Charleston. Fairways are plush and greens reasonably quick. Excellent layout, you must move your ball in both directions off the tee to score. Will definitely go back! Not too far from downtown." - dearl2607
Santee National Golf CourseSantee, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.4063352941524
Green fee: $59+
What they're saying: "Great course along I-95. Challenging layout and greens." - dooksux27278
World Tour Golf LinksMyrtle Beach, South CarolinaResort4.2246882353101
Green fee: $78-$106
What they're saying: "The course is a fair challenge and the holes are somewhat similar to the authentic holes. It was a cool and breezy day. The staff is excellent!!! The pace of play was slow." - phelpsrt
Wild Dunes Golf Links - Links CourseIsle of Palms, South CarolinaResort4.3798470588182
Green fee: $164-$199
What they're saying: "Love the course. It was so much fun to play. All the holes had something different and challenging about them. Had a blast on this course." - gb11vt18
The Links at Stoney PointGreenwood, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.3151823529276
Green fee: $47-$53
What they're saying: "Course in great shape tee to green. Bunkers pretty consistent sand, #12 was shut down & played as a par 3 instead of a 4. (I) believe they were having some irrigation issues. Other than that, excellent shape. Greens consistent & decent speed. As always, some members jumped in front of us on the turn & they were SLOW. Played the front in an hour & a half, back nine 2 1/2 hours & as usual, no rangers to make them pick it up or let us go through as a 2 some. Even with that, a nice course in great shape. Play it!!!" - frankmitchell
River Falls Plantation
Green fee: $50-$60
What they're saying: "Decent course, in good shape for the winter time. Greens roll very true. Pace of play was 3.5 hours, excellent. The design is a little quirky with some forced layups and weird tee shots. Need to have someone who has played the course before if it is your first time. I would recommend playing if you are in town." - dtweil
Players Course At Wyboo PlantationManning, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.110788235354
Green fee: $50-$60
What they're saying: "Love It! Very playable and forgiving course. Great condition. Clubhouse staff were super friendly. Amazing rental set for $25, brand new TaylorMade Stealth (clubs). Pace of play can be slow as there are a lot of super-seniors playing this course." - Cory3202821
The Wizard Golf CourseMyrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic/Resort4.2651588235221
Green fee: $74-$93+
What they're saying: "My wife and I booked this course last minute. The staff were very friendly on our arrival and let us off before our tee time. We ended up finishing the round in under 4 hours. The holes were interesting and fair. Greens were in good shape. We would definitely play again." - Randy8567770