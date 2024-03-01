Top 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - 2024 Golfers' Choice

The best public golf courses in the Palmetto State are some of the best in the country.
Tim Gavrich
,
Cheraw (S.C.) State Park Golf Course is a favorite of GolfPass golfers.

What are the top public golf courses in South Carolina?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in South Carolina or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

South Carolina golf courses reviewed in 2023: 153
Reviews of South Carolina golf courses in 2023: 9,174

The 25 best public golf courses in South Carolina

  1. Founders Club of Pawleys Island
    Founders Club of Pawleys Island
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.39815
    63
    Green fee: $52+
    What they're saying: "Nice facility and helpful, friendly staff. Course conditions were good. Will play again in future." - dbridge41A

  2. The Walker Golf Course At Clemson University
    Walker GC At Clemson University: #17
    The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
    Clemson, South Carolina
    Public
    4.6836764706
    371
    Green fee: $33+
    What they're saying: "Played the course multiple times and it’s always been in great condition. The tee boxes are well maintained. The greens were in great condition. The 18th hole was just opened after a minor redesign, raising the green and adding ‘tiger paw’ bunkers. The range is limited to 220 yards at present due to construction of a new clubhouse and visitor center." - Mike1u3z

  3. Sea Pines Resort - Harbour Town Golf Links
    Harbour Town Golf Links: #18
    Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort
    Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.9808823529
    83
    Green fee: $335-$505
    What they're saying: "Great experience. Very fun course with challenges everywhere. Scenic finish and interesting par 3s!" - jpar17

  4. Cobblestone Park Golf Club
    Cobblestone Park GC
    Cobblestone Park Golf Club - Gold Course
    Blythewood, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.7265941176
    393
    What they're saying: "Very nice course! Layout is awesome. Greens were in great shape but will be even better in a few more weeks once they fill in a little more from being punched." - David7869801

  5. Kiawah Island Golf Resort - Oak Point
    Oak Point at Kiawah Island Resort
    Oak Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
    Kiawah Island, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.5653764706
    14
    Green fee: $195-$305+
    What they're saying: "Teed off at 9:15 and had the first 9 to ourselves. When we made the turn we saw a 4some that started on 10th green, but they weren't really an issue. The conditions were great and staff very accommodating. The course was not overly difficult, but we also played from the middle tees (Nicklaus) even though we usually play from blues. Did a second 18 at the replay rate and liked it just as much on the second time around." - David615

  6. Cheraw State Park Golf Course
    Cheraw State Park GC
    Cheraw State Park Golf Course
    Cheraw, South Carolina
    Public
    4.6426
    362
    Green fee: $25-$45
    What they're saying: "Can’t say anything negative about Cheraw SP. The course is always maintained in excellent condition. Layout is perfect with the natural landscape. Course is challenging but fair. Tee boxes, fairways, and greens are first class. Staff is super friendly and make you feel appreciated and welcome." - BOILERNGR53

  7. River Hills Golf and Country Club
    River Hills GCC: #6
    River Hills Golf & Country Club
    Little River, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4385
    59
    Green fee: $84-$104+
    What they're saying: "Had a great time at River Hills over Thanksgiving weekend. Sometimes it's hard to get a good read on these courses by reviews, especially in terms of course character. The greens were in great shape, but more importantly for me, the course was very interesting and visually appealing. It was anything but ho-hum golf and it really made you work through your bag, which I love. Great track!" - btertin

  8. Wild Wing Plantation - Avocet Course
    Wild Wing Plantation - Avocet: #18
    Wild Wing Plantation - Avocet Course
    Conway, South Carolina
    Public
    4.5334666667
    93
    Green fee: $76-$104+
    What they're saying: "Great value and fun. Played this course on Thanksgiving morning. Had an awesome time. They’ve had a lot of rain so it was wet and they are overseeding the fairways right now. I will absolutely return to play in the spring or summer." - bocobb5

  9. Myrtle Beach National - King's North
    Myrtle Beach National GC - King's North
    Myrtle Beach National Golf Club - King's North Course
    Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.5892823529
    149
    Green fee: $86-$103+
    What they're saying: "Kings North is known for its water. (Its) Arnold Palmer design shows through. With bunker and green placement it’s classic. Really enjoyed the course. Staff was a little tired? They could have made it more special - perhaps members rule this course." - pegfeltner

  10. Burning Ridge Golf Course
    Burning Ridge GC
    Burning Ridge Golf Course
    Conway, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.3138235294
    77
    Green fee: $63-$69+
    What they're saying: "Nice layout at a great price. I didn’t expect much due to the low rate, so we were surprised. Conditions were perfect. The staff is a bit surly but ignore them and you will be OK." - Davidsimons33

  11. Mount Vintage Golf Club
    Mount Vintage GC - Vintage: #1
    Mount Vintage Golf Club - Vintage Course
    North Augusta, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5881882353
    626
    Green fee: $55-$70
    What they're saying: "The lady in the golf shop was extremely nice to our group this morning. Apparently, from the previous review these folks must be entitled people. Mount Vintage has one of the friendliest staff in the area. The golf course as usual is in great shape. I’ll definitely be back." - 1992sweet

  12. Wyboo Golf Club
    Wyboo GC
    Wyboo Golf Club
    Manning, South Carolina
    Public/Resort
    4.5357294118
    160
    Green fee: $49+
    What they're saying: "This hidden gem is well worth the short ride from I-95. The course was well maintained with a pretty and fair layout using four different tee boxes. Greens are in excellent condition and were very consistent throughout. Great value and great experience. Friendly people." - tykelee

  13. Edgewater Golf Club
    Edgewater GC: #7
    Edgewater Golf Club
    Lancaster, South Carolina
    Public
    4.5249235294
    1091
    Green fee: $25-$50
    What they're saying: "Very nice course. Well-maintained, nice layout. Got a great deal from Teeoff.com." - sskean

  14. Myrtlewood Golf Club - Pinehills
    Myrtlewood GC - PineHills: #17
    Pinehills at Myrtlewood Golf Club
    Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4231529412
    102
    Green fee: $58-$118
    What they're saying: "Nice greens. Enjoyable round (with) nice conditions. I will definitely return." - Chuck3509997

  15. Sea Pines Resort - Atlantic Dunes
    Atlantic Dunes at Sea Pines: #9
    Atlantic Dunes at Sea Pines Resort
    Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.3748588235
    56
    Green fee: $180-$290
    What they're saying: "Great experience from start to end of (the) round. Staff very friendly and course is fair and challenging. Fairways are wider than they look even with all the water on course. Definitely worth the price. Wish the carts had GPS. Would be very helpful." - GolfPass reviewer

  16. Hilton Head National Golf Club
    Hilton Head National GC
    Hilton Head National Golf Club
    Bluffton, South Carolina
    Public
    4.2588529412
    1151
    Green fee: $80-$150
    What they're saying: "Course and greens were in amazing shape. This is the third course that we have played this week and Hilton Head National was light years ahead of the other courses, which had torn up tee boxes and worn out greens. The staff at Hilton Head National was extremely helpful and friendly. I highly recommend this course. This should be a must play during your trip to Hilton Head." - jarone0318

  17. Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club
    Pawleys Plantation GCC: #11
    Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.3166470588
    52
    Green fee: $85-$102+
    What they're saying: "The summer-long renovation project, which restored the greens to their original size, was overall a significant positive step for an always-underrated course. The removal of hundreds of trees has let the sun shine on more turf than ever before. My only quibble is with some of the changes to the bunkering – namely, the removal of several large sand areas that I always thought gave the course a distinct character – but I am confident that as things mature, the course will remain distinctive, demanding and more fun than ever." - TimGavrichGP

  18. The Links at Stono Ferry
    The Links at Stono Ferry, Charleston, South Carolina
    The Links at Stono Ferry
    Hollywood, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.2988235294
    28
    Green fee: $79-$130
    What they're saying: "Beautiful public track in Charleston. Fairways are plush and greens reasonably quick. Excellent layout, you must move your ball in both directions off the tee to score. Will definitely go back! Not too far from downtown." - dearl2607

  19. Santee National Golf Course
    Santee National GC
    Santee National Golf Club
    Santee, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4063352941
    524
    Green fee: $59+
    What they're saying: "Great course along I-95. Challenging layout and greens." - dooksux27278

  20. World Tour Golf Links
    World Tour Golf Links - Open: #9
    World Tour Golf Links
    Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.2246882353
    101
    Green fee: $78-$106
    What they're saying: "The course is a fair challenge and the holes are somewhat similar to the authentic holes. It was a cool and breezy day. The staff is excellent!!! The pace of play was slow." - phelpsrt

  21. Wild Dunes Golf Links - Links Course
    Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
    Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
    Isle of Palms, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.3798470588
    182
    Green fee: $164-$199
    What they're saying: "Love the course. It was so much fun to play. All the holes had something different and challenging about them. Had a blast on this course." - gb11vt18

  22. The Links at Stoney Point
    The Links at Stoney Point: Clubhouse
    The Links at Stoney Point
    Greenwood, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.3151823529
    276
    Green fee: $47-$53
    What they're saying: "Course in great shape tee to green. Bunkers pretty consistent sand, #12 was shut down & played as a par 3 instead of a 4. (I) believe they were having some irrigation issues. Other than that, excellent shape. Greens consistent & decent speed. As always, some members jumped in front of us on the turn & they were SLOW. Played the front in an hour & a half, back nine 2 1/2 hours & as usual, no rangers to make them pick it up or let us go through as a 2 some. Even with that, a nice course in great shape. Play it!!!" - frankmitchell

  23. River Falls Plantation
    River Falls Plantation
    River Falls Plantation
    Duncan, South Carolina
    Public
    4.3724705882
    586
    Green fee: $50-$60
    What they're saying: "Decent course, in good shape for the winter time. Greens roll very true. Pace of play was 3.5 hours, excellent. The design is a little quirky with some forced layups and weird tee shots. Need to have someone who has played the course before if it is your first time. I would recommend playing if you are in town." - dtweil

  24. Players Course At Wyboo Plantation
    Players Course at Wyboo Plantation
    The Players Course at Wyboo
    Manning, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.1107882353
    54
    Green fee: $50-$60
    What they're saying: "Love It! Very playable and forgiving course. Great condition. Clubhouse staff were super friendly. Amazing rental set for $25, brand new TaylorMade Stealth (clubs). Pace of play can be slow as there are a lot of super-seniors playing this course." - Cory3202821

  25. The Wizard Golf Course
    Wizard GC
    The Wizard Golf Course
    Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    Public/Resort
    4.2651588235
    221
    Green fee: $74-$93+
    What they're saying: "My wife and I booked this course last minute. The staff were very friendly on our arrival and let us off before our tee time. We ended up finishing the round in under 4 hours. The holes were interesting and fair. Greens were in good shape. We would definitely play again." - Randy8567770

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
