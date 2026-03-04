Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Kentucky - Golfers' Choice 2026

The racetrack can be fun. Bourbon has its own charms...
But playing golf is how we recommend spending your time in Kentucky. Its rolling hills and endless unspoiled wilderness are home to some top public golf courses.
GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Kentucky every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Kentucky golf courses reviewed in 2025: 54
Reviews of Kentucky golf courses in 2025: 863
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 870 reviews of Kentucky golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Kentucky
-
Calvert City Golf & Country ClubCalvert City, KentuckyPublic4.6947723785158
Green fee: $45-$75
-
Shelbyville Country ClubShelbyville, KentuckySemi-Private4.6450689367180
Green fee: $25-$60
What they're saying: "Golf course was in great shape. Greens were excellent very challenging holes. The gentleman in the golf ahop was very friendly and helpful when we made the turn" - Dwithrow18
-
Silos Country Club
Green fee: $27-$43
What they're saying: "Hadn’t been out there in over a year. The new greens were awesome and the course was better than I have ever seen it. It looks fantastic and just keeps getting better. One of my favorite layouts I’ve played!" - Ukwildcats1997
-
Raven Rock Golf Course
Green fee: $27-$41
What they're saying: "I always enjoy my trips to Raven Rock. Almost every hole is unique in some way, and the staff does a great job spacing the tees out to give players the ability to decide for themselves how difficult they want to play it." - JB2334
-
Oldham County Country ClubLa Grange, KentuckySemi-Private4.565246788446
Green fee: $40-$70
What they're saying: "The fairways and bunkers were exceptional considering the heat we have this summer. The greens showed some distress but again not bad for the summer conditions. Nice layout and several challenging convex greens. The staff was congenial and the value was excellent." - Jpboyd012
-
Connemara Golf Course
Green fee: $24-$56
What they're saying: "Course conditions are always very well maintained and consistent. Layout is perfect for the average golfer while still offering challenging holes. Will be playing there again!!!" - WGT58
-
StoneCrest Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$65
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. The bunkers all have new sand, and they have also added a few bunkers. The tee boxes are in awesome shape, and the new driving range facility is awesome as well. Staff is always very friendly and top-notch and will help with anything that you need. Would not go anywhere else in the area!" - J1ritchie
-
Heritage HillShepherdsville, KentuckyPublic4.5411100695519
Green fee: $59-$75+
What they're saying: "Great times here. Beautiful layout. The staff are very friendly and the course is a treat. Great fairways and tee boxes with the zoysia. The greens are really good as well. Will definitely be back!!!" - Golfgrind71
-
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State ParkOlive Hill, KentuckyMunicipal/Resort4.4726368159136
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Four sets of tees will give you whatever level of challenge you’re after. The bunkering makes you think your way around, but the fairways are accommodating if you plan well." - Groovethumper
-
Park Mammoth Golf Club
Green fee: $74-$119
What they're saying: "This was a great course layout. The staff and owners were very friendly. The amenities were great. You must give the places a try when you are in the Bowling Green Ky area. I will definitely be back. I have played 14 different courses this year. This was the best one by far." - Hokies2858
-
Madisonville Country ClubMadisonville, KentuckySemi-Private4.374691052929
Green fee: $37-$47
What they're saying: "I've played here many times. The fairways are always well kept and (the) greens are in decent shape. You better know how to putt if you want a decent score. The greens are always fast and (feature) tough hole locations." - Daniel8194120
-
Western Hills Golf CourseHopkinsville, KentuckyPublic/Municipal4.2927020745251
Green fee: $30-$45
What they're saying: "Majority of the greens were good, some not so good. Some holes (are) difficult because it's narrow, but the majority of it was wide open. Some holes were challenging and some aren't. You can use all your clubs in the bag. I would recommend it and would play it again when I come back and visit again." - Mictewal15211
-
A.J. Jolly Golf CourseAlexandria, KentuckyPublic/Municipal4.4750416506470
Green fee: $40-$65
What they're saying: "This was my first visit and the course was amazing. The staff was super friendly and had our carts ready and waiting for our tee time. The course was very well kept and the day was perfect. We will definitely be back!" - Walkr69
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Kentucky
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Kentucky not featured in Golfers' Choice:Georgetown, KentuckySemi-Private4.1641791045355
-
Rolling Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$50
What they're saying: "Pretty course and very well maintained. HUGE greens that roll true. This course is an excellent value. Highly recommend you play it." - Thaycraft
-
Devou Park Golf CourseCovington, KentuckyPublic/Municipal4.2526324928305
Green fee: $28-$56
What they're saying: "Devou Park Golf Course isn't the longest course you will ever play but it certainly knows how to challenge you. The layout is beautiful, and you are surrounded by lush forest, giant trees and changes in elevation on nearly every hole. Only a few mins from downtown Cincinnati, you will also be treated to some of the best views of Cincinnati and the surrounding area from many of the holes. My compliments to the greenskeeper - the fairways and greens were immaculate!! Definitely found my home course!" - Parsquid
-
Lindsay Golf Course
Green fee: $38-$40
What they're saying: "As previous reviews have stated, staff was extremely friendly and accommodating. Course has an interesting layout, that has some good land movement on the interior of the property that creates several very unique holes." - Hornedwoodchuck
-
Kearney Hill Golf LinksLexington, KentuckyPublic/Municipal4.2598591202260
Green fee: $32-$54
What they're saying: "This is a fantastic course and peaceful setting. Greens were very nice. Fairways were good with some rough spots due to very dry conditions. For the price you can’t do any better anywhere! Play it from the tips for a good challenge." - Lwatersnc
-
Hickory Sticks Golf Club
Green fee: $52-$58
What they're saying: "We have been golfing here for 9+ years and love the Course, staff is friendly & very helpful" - Dallase14
-
The Pines at Lindsey WilsonColumbia, KentuckySemi-Private4.1161612521157
Green fee: $35-$45
What they're saying: "The Pines is looking great. Was really impressed with the tee boxes and fairways. Can't wait for the greens to heal from aeration so I can get back out there." - Adam4140903
-
Doe Valley Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Course was great, in great condition and great scenery. Rough was very unforgiving and played pretty tight, punishing if you strayed too far from the fairways but a great course all together." - GolfPass Reviewer
