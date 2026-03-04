Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Kentucky - Golfers' Choice 2026

Tour the top public golf courses in the Bluegrass State with our rankings.
Park Mammoth GC
A view from Park Mammoth Golf Club.

The racetrack can be fun. Bourbon has its own charms...

But playing golf is how we recommend spending your time in Kentucky. Its rolling hills and endless unspoiled wilderness are home to some top public golf courses.

GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Kentucky every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Kentucky or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Kentucky golf courses reviewed in 2025:  54
Reviews of Kentucky golf courses in 2025: 863

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 870 reviews of Kentucky golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Kentucky

  1. Calvert City Golf & Country Club

    Calvert City GCC: #12
    Calvert City Golf & Country Club
    Calvert City, Kentucky
    Public
    4.6947723785
    158
    Green fee: $45-$75
    What they're saying: "This course as part of the country club has very nice facilities. The people there are great and all the equipment works well." - Bob2713025

  2. Shelbyville Country Club

    Shelbyville CC
    Shelbyville Country Club
    Shelbyville, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.6450689367
    180
    Green fee: $25-$60
    What they're saying: "Golf course was in great shape. Greens were excellent very challenging holes. The gentleman in the golf ahop was very friendly and helpful when we made the turn" - Dwithrow18

  3. Silos Country Club

    Silo's CC
    Silos Country Club
    Kevil , Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.6544989537
    72
    Green fee: $27-$43
    What they're saying: "Hadn’t been out there in over a year. The new greens were awesome and the course was better than I have ever seen it. It looks fantastic and just keeps getting better. One of my favorite layouts I’ve played!" - Ukwildcats1997

  4. Raven Rock Golf Course

    Raven Rock GC
    View Tee Times
    Raven Rock Golf Course
    Jenkins, Kentucky
    Public
    4.6145004565
    120
    Write Review

    Green fee: $27-$41
    What they're saying: "I always enjoy my trips to Raven Rock. Almost every hole is unique in some way, and the staff does a great job spacing the tees out to give players the ability to decide for themselves how difficult they want to play it." - JB2334

  5. Oldham County Country Club

    Oldham County CC: putting green
    Oldham County Country Club
    La Grange, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.5652467884
    46
    Green fee: $40-$70
    What they're saying: "The fairways and bunkers were exceptional considering the heat we have this summer. The greens showed some distress but again not bad for the summer conditions. Nice layout and several challenging convex greens. The staff was congenial and the value was excellent." - Jpboyd012

  6. Connemara Golf Course

    Connemara GC
    Connemara Golf Course
    Nicholasville, Kentucky
    Public
    4.5462587684
    552
    Green fee: $24-$56
    What they're saying: "Course conditions are always very well maintained and consistent. Layout is perfect for the average golfer while still offering challenging holes. Will be playing there again!!!" - WGT58

  7. StoneCrest Golf Course

    StoneCrest GC: Aerial
    StoneCrest Golf Course
    Prestonsburg, Kentucky
    Public
    4.4026239908
    288
    Green fee: $35-$65
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. The bunkers all have new sand, and they have also added a few bunkers. The tee boxes are in awesome shape, and the new driving range facility is awesome as well. Staff is always very friendly and top-notch and will help with anything that you need. Would not go anywhere else in the area!" - J1ritchie

  8. Heritage Hill

    Heritage Hill GC
    Heritage Hill Golf Club
    Shepherdsville, Kentucky
    Public
    4.5411100695
    519
    Green fee: $59-$75+
    What they're saying: "Great times here. Beautiful layout. The staff are very friendly and the course is a treat. Great fairways and tee boxes with the zoysia. The greens are really good as well. Will definitely be back!!!" - Golfgrind71

  9. Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park

    Hidden Cove GC at Grayson Lake State Park: #5
    Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
    Olive Hill, Kentucky
    Municipal/Resort
    4.4726368159
    136
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Four sets of tees will give you whatever level of challenge you’re after. The bunkering makes you think your way around, but the fairways are accommodating if you plan well." - Groovethumper

  10. Park Mammoth Golf Club

    Park Mammoth GC
    Park Mammoth Golf Club
    Park City, Kentucky
    Resort
    4.6094159589
    82
    Green fee: $74-$119
    What they're saying: "This was a great course layout. The staff and owners were very friendly. The amenities were great. You must give the places a try when you are in the Bowling Green Ky area. I will definitely be back. I have played 14 different courses this year. This was the best one by far." - Hokies2858

  11. Madisonville Country Club

    Madisonville Community GC: #6
    Madisonville Country Club
    Madisonville, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.3746910529
    29
    Green fee: $37-$47
    What they're saying: "I've played here many times. The fairways are always well kept and (the) greens are in decent shape. You better know how to putt if you want a decent score. The greens are always fast and (feature) tough hole locations." - Daniel8194120

  12. Western Hills Golf Course

    Western Hills GC
    Western Hills Golf Course
    Hopkinsville, Kentucky
    Public/Municipal
    4.2927020745
    251
    Green fee: $30-$45
    What they're saying: "Majority of the greens were good, some not so good. Some holes (are) difficult because it's narrow, but the majority of it was wide open. Some holes were challenging and some aren't. You can use all your clubs in the bag. I would recommend it and would play it again when I come back and visit again." - Mictewal15211

  13. A.J. Jolly Golf Course

    A. J. Jolly GC
    A. J. Jolly Golf Course
    Alexandria, Kentucky
    Public/Municipal
    4.4750416506
    470
    Green fee: $40-$65
    What they're saying: "This was my first visit and the course was amazing. The staff was super friendly and had our carts ready and waiting for our tee time. The course was very well kept and the day was perfect. We will definitely be back!" - Walkr69

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Kentucky

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Kentucky not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Lassing Pointe GC
    Lassing Pointe Golf Course
    Union, Kentucky
    Public/Municipal
    2.3162878788
    89
    Cherry Blossom GC & CC
    Cherry Blossom Golf Course & Country Club
    Georgetown, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.1641791045
    355
    Nevel Meade Golf Club - views
    Nevel Meade Golf Club
    Prospect, Kentucky
    Public
    4.5471698113
    106
    Griffin Gate GC: #17
    Marriott's Griffin Gate Golf Club
    Lexington, Kentucky
    Resort
    4.4275862069
    145
  14. Rolling Hills Golf Course

    Rolling Hills GC
    Rolling Hills Golf Course
    Russellville, Kentucky
    Public
    4.0231481481
    56
    Green fee: $40-$50
    What they're saying: "Pretty course and very well maintained. HUGE greens that roll true. This course is an excellent value. Highly recommend you play it." - Thaycraft

  15. Devou Park Golf Course

    Devou Park GC: #5
    Devou Park Golf Course
    Covington, Kentucky
    Public/Municipal
    4.2526324928
    305
    Green fee: $28-$56
    What they're saying: "Devou Park Golf Course isn't the longest course you will ever play but it certainly knows how to challenge you. The layout is beautiful, and you are surrounded by lush forest, giant trees and changes in elevation on nearly every hole. Only a few mins from downtown Cincinnati, you will also be treated to some of the best views of Cincinnati and the surrounding area from many of the holes. My compliments to the greenskeeper - the fairways and greens were immaculate!! Definitely found my home course!" - Parsquid

  16. Lindsay Golf Course

    Lindsey GC
    Lindsey Golf Course
    Fort Knox, Kentucky
    Military/Public
    4.3110717971
    45
    Green fee: $38-$40
    What they're saying: "As previous reviews have stated, staff was extremely friendly and accommodating. Course has an interesting layout, that has some good land movement on the interior of the property that creates several very unique holes." - Hornedwoodchuck

  17. Kearney Hill Golf Links

    Kearney Hill Golf Links: #18 & clubhouse
    Kearney Hill Golf Links
    Lexington, Kentucky
    Public/Municipal
    4.2598591202
    260
    Green fee: $32-$54
    What they're saying: "This is a fantastic course and peaceful setting. Greens were very nice. Fairways were good with some rough spots due to very dry conditions. For the price you can’t do any better anywhere! Play it from the tips for a good challenge." - Lwatersnc

  18. Hickory Sticks Golf Club

    Hickory Sticks GC
    Hickory Sticks Golf Club
    California, Kentucky
    Public
    4.3875718709
    446
    Green fee: $52-$58
    What they're saying: "We have been golfing here for 9+ years and love the Course, staff is friendly & very helpful" - Dallase14

  19. The Pines at Lindsey Wilson

    The Pines at Lindsey Wilson
    The Pines at Lindsey Wilson
    Columbia, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.1161612521
    157
    Green fee: $35-$45
    What they're saying: "The Pines is looking great. Was really impressed with the tee boxes and fairways. Can't wait for the greens to heal from aeration so I can get back out there." - Adam4140903

  20. Doe Valley Golf Club

    Doe Valley GC: #10
    Doe Valley Golf Club
    Brandenburg, Kentucky
    Public
    4.1701548004
    223
    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Course was great, in great condition and great scenery. Rough was very unforgiving and played pretty tight, punishing if you strayed too far from the fairways but a great course all together." - GolfPass Reviewer

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

