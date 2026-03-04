Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Maryland - Golfers' Choice 2026

Don't sleep on Maryland as a golf destination or a place where you can have a nice golf vacation.
Where can you find the best public golf courses in Maryland?
GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Maryland every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Top country clubs like Baltimore Country Club, Chevy Chase Country Club and Congressional Country Club weren't eligible.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Maryland or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Maryland golf courses reviewed in 2025: 54
Reviews of Maryland golf courses in 2025: 2,154
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 2,160 reviews of Maryland golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Maryland
-
Whiskey Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $79–$169
What they're saying: "Special place!! A must play if you are in the area. (It is) Critical (to) ask (the) starter about pin placements. Greens and fairway are in great shape. Greens are fast and tricky (with) different tiers. Be below the hole on your approach. Elevation changes make holes longer than advertised. Good luck and have fun. Plan to use every club in the bag!!!" - Heelpride70
-
Maryland National Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$99+
What they're saying: "This is not one of the cheapest courses, but if you want cheap golf play elsewhere! This is a gem in the region. Lots more of beautiful holes, great challenges and elevation changes. Only my second time here, but I will be back again soon." - StevePhil73
-
The Links at Lighthouse Sound
Green fee: $65-$225
What they're saying: "Had not played it in about 10 years. Conditions were outstanding. Played it down. Marshals were outstanding and very helpful. Being from northern Virginia, I’ll try and make it a point to play at least every other year." - Squirrel3
-
Bulle Rock Golf Club
Green fee: $75-$124
What they're saying: "Played a round for the first time today. Top notch practice area. Driving range was good too. Free balls!!!! Course was in great condition. Fun but very challenging. Stay in the fairways!!!! Starter was super friendly and gave tons of great tips. Definitely will be back!!!" - Stevenvoegele
-
Eagle's Landing
Green fee: $50-$143
What they're saying: "The course was in great shape, as always. The staff is very friendly. One of the best courses on the shore. They're remodeling the clubhouse. (I) can't wait to see it when it's finished." - Frostypaws
-
Ocean City Golf Club - Newport Bay
Green fee: $53-$139+
What they're saying: "Newport Bay is truly one of the best golf courses in the Mid Atlantic. Strategically set up to be affected by the wind on every hole on the back 9. Small, fast greens and forced decisions off of the tee. What this course lacks in length, it makes up in strategy." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Blue Mash Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$69
What they're saying: "Absolutely loved it. As an 18 handicap I appreciate a lot of upscale courses but they are not as fun as they are way too challenging. Blue Mash was very playable from the white tees but the course was in great shape and has a great design." - Jeff1235240
-
Waverly Woods Golf Club
Green fee: $72-$77+
What they're saying: "Overall a challenging but not Hard course. Greens were good - fairways in great shape. Would recommend." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Mountain Branch Golf Course
Green fee: $49-$85
What they're saying: "Awesome course super fun layout without being too challenging. Guy in the pro shop was super nice. Will 1000% be back" - Colet815
-
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Green fee: $32-$55
What they're saying: "I've seen photos of the course but once I was there, I could see that the photos were spot-on. Check-in was simple and easy and since there weren't many teetimes around my time, I got to go out an hour early, which meant I could take my time and actually work on my game. I don't usually play courses of this level, so for me, the course was phenomenal! The next time I'm in the area, I will absolutely play there again." - Ocsportsnut
-
Wicomico Shores Golf Course
Green fee: $32-$57
What they're saying: "I enjoyed playing on this course. The value for the money was great. The course layout was good and the condition of the course was excellent. I will play this course again." - Odmcvictory
-
Black Rock Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$45
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition and staff was very friendly. I really like the layout and elevation changes. It really makes you think of your club selection. The rough is challenging, so keep your shots in the fairway. I was up from Florida and the course was very enjoyable." - Clay1007
-
Enterprise Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$50
What they're saying: "The course was very well maintained. Greens were fast and very few divots. The fairways were immaculate, the other players were kind and considerate. The spacing of groups allowed us to not be pushed into or to push into the group ahead. I will definitely golf here again." - Kyyp912
-
Clustered Spires Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$65+
What they're saying: "Clustered Spires is a very enjoyable public course that delivers great value for the price. The layout is open and inviting, making it friendly for all skill levels, while still offering enough bunkers, doglegs, and water hazards to keep things interesting. The greens are generally in good condition, roll true, and the fairways are well maintained." - ThatGuy78
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Maryland
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Maryland

With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Maryland not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Oakland Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "The fairways were long but other than that the course was great. Pace of play was decent. Staff was very pleasant." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Links at Challedon
Green fee: $19-$51
What they're saying: "Liked the course, fun layout, good time. Me and my dad played and played well. If you are above a 15 (handicap) I suggest the gold or black tees. (We) played from the whites but it made it easy on a lot of holes. But I would say I would love to play here again." - WebbyG0at
-
Compass Pointe Golf Course
Green fee: $47-$80
What they're saying: "Great public course with 4 9-holes for variety. Staff is friendly and professional. Very nice driving range and putting green." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Westminster National Golf Course
Green fee: $27-$42
What they're saying: "This is by far one of the best gems you can find!! Well maintained…fun layout…great value. Have been coming here for over 10 years and looking forward to over 10 more!" - Monksta
-
Glade Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $40-$76
What they're saying: "For the money, Glade Valley did not disappoint. The fairways were real and the cuts around each green actually had levels of grass that allowed for all types of short game work." - Rodkerbs
-
Richland Golf Club
Green fee: $41-$52+
What they're saying: "This place is a little hidden gem in Middletown, MD. The course itself is in great condition, and the staff couldn't be friendlier. What really sets it apart, though, is how quiet and relaxed it is." - Ysong73
