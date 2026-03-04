Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Maryland - Golfers' Choice 2026

Our top-20 list can help golfers find the best public golf courses in Maryland.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Bulle Rock Golf Club
Pete Dye's Bulle Rock Golf Club in Maryland opened in 1998 and held The LPGA Championship from 2005 through 2009.

Don't sleep on Maryland as a golf destination or a place where you can have a nice golf vacation.

Where can you find the best public golf courses in Maryland?
GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Maryland every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Top country clubs like Baltimore Country Club, Chevy Chase Country Club and Congressional Country Club weren't eligible.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Maryland or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Maryland golf courses reviewed in 2025: 54
Reviews of Maryland golf courses in 2025: 2,154

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 2,160 reviews of Maryland golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Maryland

  1. Whiskey Creek Golf Club

    Whiskey Creek GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Whiskey Creek Golf Club
    Ijamsville, Maryland
    Public
    4.6772652816
    538
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79–$169
    What they're saying: "Special place!! A must play if you are in the area. (It is) Critical (to) ask (the) starter about pin placements. Greens and fairway are in great shape. Greens are fast and tricky (with) different tiers. Be below the hole on your approach. Elevation changes make holes longer than advertised. Good luck and have fun. Plan to use every club in the bag!!!" - Heelpride70

    Bulle Rock - shadows
    Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Maryland - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Explore Maryland’s best public golf courses for 2025. Find top-rated greens and start planning your next round.
    Worthington Manor GC
    Top 20 Golf Courses in Maryland - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Our reviewers help determine Maryland's most popular public golf courses.
    Links at Perry Cabin: #17, #16
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Maryland
    Our community of reviewers voted these 20 courses as their favorites in Maryland in 2022.
    Whiskey Creek GC
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Maryland
    These 20 courses won over thousands of discerning golfers in 2021.
    Links at Lighthouse Sound GC - hole 18
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Maryland
    Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
    Golfers' Choice 2020: Best of Maryland golf courses
    The best public golf courses in the state based on our community of golf course reviewers

  2. Maryland National Golf Club

    Maryland National GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Maryland National Golf Club
    Middletown, Maryland
    Semi-Private
    4.7461675408
    708
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59-$99+
    What they're saying: "This is not one of the cheapest courses, but if you want cheap golf play elsewhere! This is a gem in the region. Lots more of beautiful holes, great challenges and elevation changes. Only my second time here, but I will be back again soon." - StevePhil73

  3. The Links at Lighthouse Sound

    The Links At Lighthouse Sound: #4
    The Links At Lighthouse Sound
    Bishopville, Maryland
    Public
    4.6542986425
    133
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$225
    What they're saying: "Had not played it in about 10 years. Conditions were outstanding. Played it down. Marshals were outstanding and very helpful. Being from northern Virginia, I’ll try and make it a point to play at least every other year." - Squirrel3

  4. Bulle Rock Golf Club

    Bulle Rock GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Bulle Rock Golf Club
    Havre de Grace, Maryland
    Public
    4.6967182682
    423
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$124
    What they're saying: "Played a round for the first time today. Top notch practice area. Driving range was good too. Free balls!!!! Course was in great condition. Fun but very challenging. Stay in the fairways!!!! Starter was super friendly and gave tons of great tips. Definitely will be back!!!" - Stevenvoegele

  5. Eagle's Landing

    Eagle's Landing: #10
    View Tee Times
    Eagle's Landing
    Berlin, Maryland
    Public
    4.7202533187
    528
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$143
    What they're saying: "The course was in great shape, as always. The staff is very friendly. One of the best courses on the shore. They're remodeling the clubhouse. (I) can't wait to see it when it's finished." - Frostypaws

  6. Ocean City Golf Club - Newport Bay

    Ocean City Golf Club - Newport Bay: #17
    View Tee Times
    Ocean City Golf Club - Newport Bay
    Berlin, Maryland
    Public
    4.4869059539
    461
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53-$139+
    What they're saying: "Newport Bay is truly one of the best golf courses in the Mid Atlantic. Strategically set up to be affected by the wind on every hole on the back 9. Small, fast greens and forced decisions off of the tee. What this course lacks in length, it makes up in strategy." - GolfPass Reviewer

  7. Blue Mash Golf Course

    Blue Mash GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Blue Mash Golf Course
    Laytonsville, Maryland
    Public
    4.5261386425
    708
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$69
    What they're saying: "Absolutely loved it. As an 18 handicap I appreciate a lot of upscale courses but they are not as fun as they are way too challenging. Blue Mash was very playable from the white tees but the course was in great shape and has a great design." - Jeff1235240

  8. Waverly Woods Golf Club

    Waverly Woods GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Waverly Woods Golf Course
    Marriottsville, Maryland
    Public
    4.4034860653
    667
    Write Review

    Green fee: $72-$77+
    What they're saying: "Overall a challenging but not Hard course. Greens were good - fairways in great shape. Would recommend." - GolfPass Reviewer

  9. Mountain Branch Golf Course

    Mountain Branch GC
    View Tee Times
    Mountain Branch Golf Course
    Joppa, Maryland
    Semi-Private
    4.3814423574
    366
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49-$85
    What they're saying: "Awesome course super fun layout without being too challenging. Guy in the pro shop was super nice. Will 1000% be back" - Colet815

  10. River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay

    River Marsh GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
    Cambridge, Maryland
    Resort/Public
    4.3177111135
    590
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$55
    What they're saying: "I've seen photos of the course but once I was there, I could see that the photos were spot-on. Check-in was simple and easy and since there weren't many teetimes around my time, I got to go out an hour early, which meant I could take my time and actually work on my game. I don't usually play courses of this level, so for me, the course was phenomenal! The next time I'm in the area, I will absolutely play there again." - Ocsportsnut

  11. Wicomico Shores Golf Course

    Wicomico Shores GC
    View Tee Times
    Wicomico Shores Golf Course
    Mechanicsville, Maryland
    Public/Municipal
    4.1226869264
    114
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$57
    What they're saying: "I enjoyed playing on this course. The value for the money was great. The course layout was good and the condition of the course was excellent. I will play this course again." - Odmcvictory

  12. Black Rock Golf Course

    Black Rock GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Black Rock Golf Course
    Hagerstown, Maryland
    Public/Municipal
    4.3901709333
    416
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$45
    What they're saying: "The course was in great condition and staff was very friendly. I really like the layout and elevation changes. It really makes you think of your club selection. The rough is challenging, so keep your shots in the fairway. I was up from Florida and the course was very enjoyable." - Clay1007

  13. Enterprise Golf Course

    Enterprise GC
    View Tee Times
    Enterprise Golf Course
    Mitchellville, Maryland
    Public/Municipal
    4.29352347
    176
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$50
    What they're saying: "The course was very well maintained. Greens were fast and very few divots. The fairways were immaculate, the other players were kind and considerate. The spacing of groups allowed us to not be pushed into or to push into the group ahead. I will definitely golf here again." - Kyyp912

  14. Clustered Spires Golf Course

    Clustered Spires GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Clustered Spires Golf Course
    Frederick, Maryland
    Municipal
    4.2314583018
    652
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$65+
    What they're saying: "Clustered Spires is a very enjoyable public course that delivers great value for the price. The layout is open and inviting, making it friendly for all skill levels, while still offering enough bunkers, doglegs, and water hazards to keep things interesting. The greens are generally in good condition, roll true, and the fairways are well maintained." - ThatGuy78

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Maryland

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Maryland not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Links at Perry Cabin: #17, #16
    Links at Perry Cabin
    Saint Michaels, Maryland
    Resort
    4.6623376623
    77
    Write Review
    Lodestone GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Lodestone Golf Club
    Mc Henry, Maryland
    Resort
    3.519762457
    202
    Write Review
    Lake Presidential GC
    View Tee Times
    Lake Presidential Golf Club
    Upper Marlboro, Maryland
    Public
    3.6321948647
    1297
    Write Review

  15. Oakland Golf Club

    Oakland GC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Oakland Golf Club
    Oakland, Maryland
    Public
    4.1159725204
    190
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "The fairways were long but other than that the course was great. Pace of play was decent. Staff was very pleasant." - GolfPass Reviewer

  16. Links at Challedon

    Links at Challedon
    View Tee Times
    Links at Challedon
    Mount Airy, Maryland
    Semi-Private
    4.2692075015
    649
    Write Review

    Green fee: $19-$51
    What they're saying: "Liked the course, fun layout, good time. Me and my dad played and played well. If you are above a 15 (handicap) I suggest the gold or black tees. (We) played from the whites but it made it easy on a lot of holes. But I would say I would love to play here again." - WebbyG0at

  17. Compass Pointe Golf Course

    Compass Pointe GC - South: #1
    View Tee Times
    Compass Pointe Golf Club - South/West Course
    Pasadena, Maryland
    Public
    4.2323488572
    581
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47-$80
    What they're saying: "Great public course with 4 9-holes for variety. Staff is friendly and professional. Very nice driving range and putting green." - GolfPass Reviewer

  18. Westminster National Golf Course

    Westminster National GC
    View Tee Times
    Westminster National Golf Course
    Westminster, Maryland
    Public
    4.2167614685
    372
    Write Review

    Green fee: $27-$42
    What they're saying: "This is by far one of the best gems you can find!! Well maintained…fun layout…great value. Have been coming here for over 10 years and looking forward to over 10 more!" - Monksta

  19. Glade Valley Golf Club

    Glade Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Glade Valley Golf Club
    Walkersville, Maryland
    Public
    4.255634204
    1135
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$76
    What they're saying: "For the money, Glade Valley did not disappoint. The fairways were real and the cuts around each green actually had levels of grass that allowed for all types of short game work." - Rodkerbs

  20. Richland Golf Club

    Richland GC
    View Tee Times
    Richland Golf Club
    Middletown, Maryland
    Public
    4.0240260382
    432
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41-$52+
    What they're saying: "This place is a little hidden gem in Middletown, MD. The course itself is in great condition, and the staff couldn't be friendlier. What really sets it apart, though, is how quiet and relaxed it is." - Ysong73

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Monarch Beach Golf Links
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
6 Min Read
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
Articles
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
putting GC lead.png
3 Min Read
Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club - views
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bully Pulpit GC: #16
1 Min Read
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
jeffersonville-2026-gc-pennsylvania.JPG
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

best-male-competitors-big-break-lead.jpg
2 Min Read
Top 5 male professional golfers in Big Break history
Articles
Kapalua Plantation - hole 18
5 Min Read
10 best spring golf trips
Articles
cobra-optm-accuracy-hero-rickie.jpg
3 Min Read
Are golf equipment manufacturers finally giving up on promoting distance?
Articles
Saddlebrook National - Oak nine - hole 8
5 Min Read
Florida's Saddlebrook Resort unveils $92-million makeover outside Tampa
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Maryland - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me