Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2026

The best public golf courses in Virginia live along the coast, in the mountains and everywhere in between.
Golden Horseshoe Golf Club - Gold Course - holes 2 and 7
If golfers can stay out of the water approaching the par-5 second green (foreground) and the par-3 seventh green (background), they're set up for a good round on the Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe.

Virginia's location is both a blessing and a curse when it comes to golf.

Many East Coast snowbirds drive right through when chasing warmer climates during winter. Come spring, though, it's wise to stop and play. That's when Virginia's mountains and coast come to life with great public golf experiences. Don't know where to find the best public golf courses in Virginia?

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Virginia every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Some famous courses like the Highland Course at Primland (which hasn't been reviewed on GolfPass since 2021) aren't part of our list. Private clubs like The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, host of a recent Solheim Cup, and the Kinloch Golf Club weren't eligible.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Virginia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Virginia golf courses reviewed in 2025: 100
Reviews of Virginia golf courses in 2025: 3,727

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed more than 3,700 reviews of Virginia golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best Public Golf Courses in Virginia

  1. The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa - Cascades Course

    The Homestead Resort - Cascades
    View Tee Times
    The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa - Cascades Course
    Hot Springs, Virginia
    Resort
    4.6512605042
    20
    Write Review

    Green fee: $303-$323
    What they're saying: "I had a truly first-class experience playing the Cascades course. From the moment I arrived, the staff was welcoming, attentive, and friendly, setting the tone for a great round. The course was in outstanding condition. Beautifully maintained fairways, smooth/fast greens, and stunning scenery throughout. The layout was fun and challenging, with just the right mix of holes to keep things interesting. I can easily see why this course is rated so highly. I was able to enjoy 18 holes in just 2 hours and 30 minutes on a relaxed afternoon. Highly recommend!" - Pmfilanowski

  2. Bryce Resort Golf Course

    Bryce Resort
    View Tee Times
    Bryce Resort
    Basye, Virginia
    Resort
    4.7522583102
    158
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$49+
    What they're saying: "This place is a hidden gem. Seems to get better every time we play it. A group of us head that way from Northern Va and it's the perfect getaway. Course is in amazing condition, looks like they really care about what they do" - Dbga17

  3. Colonial Heritage Club

    Colonial Heritage Club: #14
    View Tee Times
    Colonial Heritage Club
    Williamsburg, Virginia
    Public
    4.6014012935
    423
    Write Review

    Green fee: $54-$98
    What they're saying: "If you like trips through the woods, while watching your golf ball fly over valley after valley, this is your course. Most tee shots were epic, along with most green approaches. (The) course was in average shape. Nothing wrong with it and the layout was so dang fun!!!" - JDUNN82

  4. Independence Golf Club - Championship

    Independence Golf Club - Championship: #13
    View Tee Times
    Independence Golf Club - Championship
    Midlothian, Virginia
    Public
    4.7068702706
    188
    Write Review

    Green fee: $132-$171+
    What they're saying: "We played this course last fall and were excited to play it again. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. Course was in superb condition and the greens were fast and true. After our round we enjoyed a meal and beverage at Independence Club’s Tavern 19. Very nice menu with a variety of options to choose. Hostess and bartender were very friendly and helpful." - Itamburro

  5. Massanutten Resort - Mountain Greens Course

    Massanutten R - Mountain Greens: #14
    View Tee Times
    Massanutten Resort - Mountain Greens Course
    McGaheysville, Virginia
    Resort
    4.5745098039
    53
    Write Review

    Green fee: $54-$79
    What they're saying: "Great greens, excellent fairways. True mountain golf. Have your straight game. The only suggestion I would make is more definition of hazards to speed up play in the woods. Stake it out, give options. Great course." - Bustycan912

  6. Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club

    Gold at Golden Horseshoe GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club
    Williamsburg, Virginia
    Resort
    4.5149551346
    66
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Williamsburg is one of the best places in Virginia to golf, with a ton of great options to choose from. But the Gold course reigns supreme. Requires all facets of your game and has memorable holes, especially the Par 3’s." - Tyquig6

  7. The Golf Club at Mattaponi Springs

    Mattaponi Springs GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club at Mattaponi Springs
    Ruther Glen, Virginia
    Public
    4.720505676
    163
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$89
    What they're saying: "While the Bentgrass greens at most courses in the greater Richmond area have taken a huge hit over the past month or so, Mattaponi Springs greens, minus a few spots on a few greens, were in excellent shape! This, given their Zoysa (perfect lie every time) fairways, along with the tranquil house-free setting, and this is a wonderful course to play! If it wasn’t 55 minutes from me, this could be my go-to." - Kparks12

  8. Royal New Kent Golf Club

    Royal New Kent GC: #5
    View Tee Times
    Royal New Kent Golf Club
    Providence Forge, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5356197399
    799
    Write Review

    Green fee: $54-$91+
    What they're saying: "Played here for the second time ever. Great deal on GolfNow. What can I say? Conditions were absolutely stellar, from start to finish, especially when compared to the issues a lot of rva courses are experiencing on the greens. Love the layout, it really helped having a yardage book, and using one of the new gps equipped carts." - Chrisfx811

  9. Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club

    Blue Ridge Shadows GC: #10 & clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
    Front Royal, Virginia
    Public
    4.4926661008
    702
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$95
    What they're saying: "Conditions were well above average for this time of year. Greens were quick and rolled nicely. Everything was above average. Love this course." - Itusing

  10. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas

    Stonewall GC at Lake Manassas
    View Tee Times
    Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas
    Gainesville, Virginia
    Public
    4.5025846988
    1128
    Write Review

    Green fee: $90-$120+
    What they're saying: "Wonderful experience. The course is in pristine condition. The staff were so kind and helpful the entire time." - GolfPass Reviewer

  11. Auburn Hills Golf Club

    Auburn Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Auburn Hills Golf Club
    Riner, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.555169894
    135
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$57
    What they're saying: "Passing through on our way to NC. Awesome course and probably the best we’ve played this year outside of Hawaii. We’re excited to pass through again on our way home. Super friendly staff, awesome layout and views, exceptional maintenance and greens." - Mcomley3

  12. Lake Chesdin Golf Club

    Lake Chesdin GC
    View Tee Times
    Lake Chesdin Golf Club
    Chesterfield, Virginia
    Private
    4.5501374326
    394
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape from tee to green. The only sounds we heard during the round were the birds, and the fans drying the greens. I would definitely play it again if ever back in the Richmond area." - Brantquinlan

  13. Providence Golf Club

    Providence GC
    View Tee Times
    Providence Golf Club
    Richmond, Virginia
    Public
    4.4059887712
    339
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59-$81
    What they're saying: "Well maintained course for (the) money. Greens are in good shape. A lot of challenging holes. Best value to quality ratio. Can be slow at times." - Seeelliott

  14. Sleepy Hole Golf Course

    Sleepy Hole GC
    View Tee Times
    Sleepy Hole Golf Course
    Suffolk, Virginia
    Public
    4.4299790818
    372
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47-$59
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course setting and clubhouse with a long southern majestic driveway. Excellent practice facilities and the clubhouse staff are very warm and friendly. The look and feel of a private club yet open to the public!!" - Bruceejones

  15. The Club at Viniterra

    The Club At Viniterra
    View Tee Times
    The Club At Viniterra
    New Kent, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5152498856
    982
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$73
    What they're saying: "Everything was great. Staff was happy and helpful. A little tight in driving range area but rest of practice area open and in good shape. Cart lady helpful , greens, fairways and tees all well maintained." - WykaglBermingham

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Virginia

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Virginia not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Primland Resort - Highland golf course - hole 2
    The Highland Course At Primland Resort
    Meadows of Dan, Virginia
    Resort
    4.8
    20
    Write Review
    Full Cry at Keswick Hall and GC: Aerial
    Full Cry at Keswick Hall and Golf Club
    Keswick, Virginia
    Resort
    4.2857142857
    5
    Write Review
    Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
    Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
    Radford, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.8962693358
    158
    Write Review

  16. Green's Folly Golf Course

    Green's Folly GC
    View Tee Times
    Green's Folly Golf Course
    South Boston, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.0
    12
    Write Review

    Green fee: $16-$34
    What they're saying: "Had a great time! Course was great and staff was courteous and friendly" - Rlparker1

  17. Kiskiack Golf Club

    Kiskiack GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Kiskiack Golf Club
    Williamsburg, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5093632767
    1330
    Write Review

    Green fee: $54-$91+
    What they're saying: "I played the course with teenage son. We started at practice range 7:45am, which was fantastic with soft grass. 1st few holes were just lush and wonderful to play on. By 10am things firmed up but the course was delightful. Starter, pro shop and lunch counter all staffed by super nice folks that cared if my son and i were enjoying our experience. Exceptional experience, I can't wait to return." - GolfPass Reviewer

  18. Piankatank River Golf Club

    Piankatank River GC
    View Tee Times
    Piankatank River Golf Club
    Hartfield, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.4925808002
    182
    Write Review

    Green fee: $57-$67+
    What they're saying: "Place looked great, had a blast, course was beautiful, greens were sharp. Guys in pro shop were very kind and helpful. 10/10 experience." - Crankdown420

  19. The Old Course at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club

    Shenandoah Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    The Old Course at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
    Front Royal, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.4095468257
    455
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$75
    What they're saying: "I have played this course since the 1980s and have always enjoyed it. Today it was in excellent shape and not crowded. I look forward to playing again in the near future." - Fbc12300

  20. Suffolk Golf Course

    Suffolk GC
    View Tee Times
    Suffolk Golf Course
    Suffolk, Virginia
    Public
    4.4139062814
    750
    Write Review

    Green fee: $26-$45
    What they're saying: "Lots of long par 4s. Tee boxes and fairways in good condition. Greens rolled true and were well maintained. Carts have a tracker on it so be extra mindful where you drive. Would definitely go back again on a cooler day." - Arodman757

  21. Lakeview Golf Course - Peak Course

    Lakeview GC
    View Tee Times
    Lakeview Golf Club - Peak Course
    Harrisonburg, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.3467020805
    440
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$49
    What they're saying: "Played Mountain/Lake 9's. Mountain was in very good shape. Lake was in good shape. Fairways weren't as thick as Mountain. Greens on both rolled very smooth and were quick. Place was very busy but the starter kept everyone moving and on time. It's a fun course to play with many challenging holes." - MtnGolfguy

  22. Bull Run Golf Club

    Bull Run CC
    View Tee Times
    Bull Run Golf Club
    Haymarket, Virginia
    Public
    4.2952369011
    813
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59-$69
    What they're saying: "6 of us got out and enjoyed this course. Conditions were very good. Stay in the fairway as the rough is very thick. Greens rolled true. Staff was friendly and inviting." - Johnny1017

  23. Hobbs Hole Golf Course

    Hobbs Hole GC
    View Tee Times
    Hobbs Hole Golf Course
    Tappahannock, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.4681034708
    439
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$77+
    What they're saying: "Hobbs Hole is a friendly and very nice place. They take care of the place very well. Even the rough is very playable here. I saw saw some complaints from others about the greens. They were bad, just a little rough around the edges. Consider the summer with little rain. Other courses are currently seeing much worse conditions. The design of the course is also very nice. This is a solid public course, and among the best that I have seen." - Dex20000

  24. Heritage Oaks Golf Course

    Heritage Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Heritage Oaks Golf Course
    Harrisonburg, Virginia
    Public
    4.2694785825
    114
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$60
    What they're saying: "I hadn't played this course for a couple of years. They have improved their course significantly. The rerouting of paths has improved the course." - Hickorynut1

  25. Battlefield Golf Club at Centerville

    Battlefield Golf Club at Centerville
    View Tee Times
    Battlefield Golf Club at Centerville
    Chesapeake, Virginia
    Public
    4.1986146127
    660
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$63
    What they're saying: "Course is in good shape but could use a bit more water on the fairways. Greens are in good shape but seemed a bit long. Course is very popular right now." - Kaslwalzak

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

