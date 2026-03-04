Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2026

Virginia's location is both a blessing and a curse when it comes to golf.
Many East Coast snowbirds drive right through when chasing warmer climates during winter. Come spring, though, it's wise to stop and play. That's when Virginia's mountains and coast come to life with great public golf experiences. Don't know where to find the best public golf courses in Virginia?
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Virginia every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Some famous courses like the Highland Course at Primland (which hasn't been reviewed on GolfPass since 2021) aren't part of our list. Private clubs like The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, host of a recent Solheim Cup, and the Kinloch Golf Club weren't eligible.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Virginia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Virginia golf courses reviewed in 2025: 100
Reviews of Virginia golf courses in 2025: 3,727
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed more than 3,700 reviews of Virginia golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best Public Golf Courses in Virginia
-
The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa - Cascades Course
Green fee: $303-$323
Green fee: $303-$323

What they're saying: "I had a truly first-class experience playing the Cascades course. From the moment I arrived, the staff was welcoming, attentive, and friendly, setting the tone for a great round. The course was in outstanding condition. Beautifully maintained fairways, smooth/fast greens, and stunning scenery throughout. The layout was fun and challenging, with just the right mix of holes to keep things interesting. I can easily see why this course is rated so highly. I was able to enjoy 18 holes in just 2 hours and 30 minutes on a relaxed afternoon. Highly recommend!" - Pmfilanowski
-
Bryce Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$49+
What they're saying: "This place is a hidden gem. Seems to get better every time we play it. A group of us head that way from Northern Va and it's the perfect getaway. Course is in amazing condition, looks like they really care about what they do" - Dbga17
-
Colonial Heritage Club
Green fee: $54-$98
What they're saying: "If you like trips through the woods, while watching your golf ball fly over valley after valley, this is your course. Most tee shots were epic, along with most green approaches. (The) course was in average shape. Nothing wrong with it and the layout was so dang fun!!!" - JDUNN82
-
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Green fee: $132-$171+
What they're saying: "We played this course last fall and were excited to play it again. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. Course was in superb condition and the greens were fast and true. After our round we enjoyed a meal and beverage at Independence Club’s Tavern 19. Very nice menu with a variety of options to choose. Hostess and bartender were very friendly and helpful." - Itamburro
-
Massanutten Resort - Mountain Greens Course
Green fee: $54-$79
What they're saying: "Great greens, excellent fairways. True mountain golf. Have your straight game. The only suggestion I would make is more definition of hazards to speed up play in the woods. Stake it out, give options. Great course." - Bustycan912
-
Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Williamsburg is one of the best places in Virginia to golf, with a ton of great options to choose from. But the Gold course reigns supreme. Requires all facets of your game and has memorable holes, especially the Par 3’s." - Tyquig6
-
The Golf Club at Mattaponi Springs
Green fee: $69-$89
What they're saying: "While the Bentgrass greens at most courses in the greater Richmond area have taken a huge hit over the past month or so, Mattaponi Springs greens, minus a few spots on a few greens, were in excellent shape! This, given their Zoysa (perfect lie every time) fairways, along with the tranquil house-free setting, and this is a wonderful course to play! If it wasn’t 55 minutes from me, this could be my go-to." - Kparks12
-
Royal New Kent Golf Club
Green fee: $54-$91+
What they're saying: "Played here for the second time ever. Great deal on GolfNow. What can I say? Conditions were absolutely stellar, from start to finish, especially when compared to the issues a lot of rva courses are experiencing on the greens. Love the layout, it really helped having a yardage book, and using one of the new gps equipped carts." - Chrisfx811
-
Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Green fee: $65-$95
What they're saying: "Conditions were well above average for this time of year. Greens were quick and rolled nicely. Everything was above average. Love this course." - Itusing
-
Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas
Green fee: $90-$120+
What they're saying: "Wonderful experience. The course is in pristine condition. The staff were so kind and helpful the entire time." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Auburn Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $30-$57
What they're saying: "Passing through on our way to NC. Awesome course and probably the best we’ve played this year outside of Hawaii. We’re excited to pass through again on our way home. Super friendly staff, awesome layout and views, exceptional maintenance and greens." - Mcomley3
-
Lake Chesdin Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape from tee to green. The only sounds we heard during the round were the birds, and the fans drying the greens. I would definitely play it again if ever back in the Richmond area." - Brantquinlan
-
Providence Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$81
What they're saying: "Well maintained course for (the) money. Greens are in good shape. A lot of challenging holes. Best value to quality ratio. Can be slow at times." - Seeelliott
-
Sleepy Hole Golf Course
Green fee: $47-$59
What they're saying: "Beautiful course setting and clubhouse with a long southern majestic driveway. Excellent practice facilities and the clubhouse staff are very warm and friendly. The look and feel of a private club yet open to the public!!" - Bruceejones
-
The Club at Viniterra
Green fee: $40-$73
What they're saying: "Everything was great. Staff was happy and helpful. A little tight in driving range area but rest of practice area open and in good shape. Cart lady helpful , greens, fairways and tees all well maintained." - WykaglBermingham
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Virginia
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Virginia not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Green's Folly Golf Course
Green fee: $16-$34
What they're saying: "Had a great time! Course was great and staff was courteous and friendly" - Rlparker1
-
Kiskiack Golf Club
Green fee: $54-$91+
What they're saying: "I played the course with teenage son. We started at practice range 7:45am, which was fantastic with soft grass. 1st few holes were just lush and wonderful to play on. By 10am things firmed up but the course was delightful. Starter, pro shop and lunch counter all staffed by super nice folks that cared if my son and i were enjoying our experience. Exceptional experience, I can't wait to return." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Piankatank River Golf Club
Green fee: $57-$67+
What they're saying: "Place looked great, had a blast, course was beautiful, greens were sharp. Guys in pro shop were very kind and helpful. 10/10 experience." - Crankdown420
-
The Old Course at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$75
What they're saying: "I have played this course since the 1980s and have always enjoyed it. Today it was in excellent shape and not crowded. I look forward to playing again in the near future." - Fbc12300
-
Suffolk Golf Course
Green fee: $26-$45
What they're saying: "Lots of long par 4s. Tee boxes and fairways in good condition. Greens rolled true and were well maintained. Carts have a tracker on it so be extra mindful where you drive. Would definitely go back again on a cooler day." - Arodman757
-
Lakeview Golf Course - Peak Course
Green fee: $35-$49
What they're saying: "Played Mountain/Lake 9's. Mountain was in very good shape. Lake was in good shape. Fairways weren't as thick as Mountain. Greens on both rolled very smooth and were quick. Place was very busy but the starter kept everyone moving and on time. It's a fun course to play with many challenging holes." - MtnGolfguy
-
Bull Run Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$69
What they're saying: "6 of us got out and enjoyed this course. Conditions were very good. Stay in the fairway as the rough is very thick. Greens rolled true. Staff was friendly and inviting." - Johnny1017
-
Hobbs Hole Golf Course
Green fee: $52-$77+
What they're saying: "Hobbs Hole is a friendly and very nice place. They take care of the place very well. Even the rough is very playable here. I saw saw some complaints from others about the greens. They were bad, just a little rough around the edges. Consider the summer with little rain. Other courses are currently seeing much worse conditions. The design of the course is also very nice. This is a solid public course, and among the best that I have seen." - Dex20000
-
Heritage Oaks Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$60
What they're saying: "I hadn't played this course for a couple of years. They have improved their course significantly. The rerouting of paths has improved the course." - Hickorynut1
-
Battlefield Golf Club at Centerville
Green fee: $30-$63
What they're saying: "Course is in good shape but could use a bit more water on the fairways. Greens are in good shape but seemed a bit long. Course is very popular right now." - Kaslwalzak
