Golfers and skiers are always at odds. Skiers can't wait for snow to fall. Golfers can't wait for snow to melt.

Despite their differences, golf and skiing form a formidable twosome at resorts around the country. These two leisure pursuits anchor the summer and winter seasons, keeping these unique resorts open year-round.

Only 38 of the roughly 800 U.S. golf resorts offer both golf and skiing. Even so, the competition to make our top 25 was fierce. Strong golf retreats like Treetops Resort in northern Michigan and the Omni Homestead Resort in Virginia didn’t have enough on the ski side to make the cut. Top golf/ski resorts from Colorado and Vermont lead the charge, but others can be found from Michigan and Minnesota in the Midwest to Maine, New Hampshire, Virginia, West Virginia in the East and Montana and California in the West.

Even if you're not into skiing, golfers would be wise to seek these places out. Mountain golf often rides thrilling, challenging terrain. Plus, resort ski villages can be absolutely magical in the summer and fall, hosting concerts, beer tents and outdoor festivals. Summer chairlift rides deliver the spectacular views skiers enjoy without the chill. The changing of the leaves brings even more stunning natural beauty.

Many of these resorts are in the real estate business, too. After buying your dream vacation home or condo, how about a golf-and-ski membership to stay active year round?

Please note that these 25 selections are not ranked in any particular order. They all sound like heaven on earth to me:

